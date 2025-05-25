TakeEasyUP

📌 Product Name: TakeEasy Up EA (MT4 only)





💡 Overview

TakeEasy Up EA is an MT4 expert advisor optimized exclusively for USD/JPY.

It uses multi-timeframe alignment and momentum confirmation to issue pending orders (Buy/Sell Stop) in trend-aligned opportunities.

Designed for risk-conscious traders, it includes stop-loss, take-profit, trailing functions, and time-based auto-exit.





🚀 Features (Logic Not Disclosed)

- USD/JPY-focused trend and momentum strategy

- Multi-timeframe confirmation

- Trades only in clearly directional, high-probability moments

- Volatility and candlestick shape filters

- TP/SL and optional trailing take-profit

- Auto-close for losing trades held too long

- Auto shutdown if drawdown exceeds a safe limit





⚙ Recommended Setup

Pair: USD/JPY only

Timeframe: M5

Trading Time: Tokyo to early London (JST 9:00–17:00)

Broker: ECN with spread below 1.0 pips





🔧 Parameters

UseAutoLot: Enable/disable auto lot by balance risk

RiskPercent: Risk % if auto lot is enabled

LotSize: Fixed lot size (if auto lot disabled)

TakeProfitPips: Fixed TP in pips

UseDynamicTakeProfit: Enable trailing TP

StopLossPips: Stop loss width in pips

TrailingStartPips: Start trailing SL once profit exceeds this value

HoldSeconds: Auto-close losing trades after this time





⚠ Disclaimer

- This EA is for MetaTrader 4 only. Not compatible with MT5.

- This product does not guarantee future profits.

- Losses may occur based on market or broker conditions.

- No refunds after purchase (per MQL5 Market policy).





* Before using in live trading, we strongly recommend performing long-term backtesting (several months or more) or forward testing. This helps you understand the behavior of the EA under different volatility conditions. - Please test on a demo account before going live.



