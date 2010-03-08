FX Sniper Signal

Key Features of the Indicator:

  1. Buy & Sell Signals:

    • The indicator generates buy and sell signals based on specific conditions.

    • It uses the crossover of the Fast Moving Average (Fast MA) and Slow Moving Average (Slow MA) to determine market entries.

    • The RSI (Relative Strength Index) is used to identify buy signals when RSI is above 50 and below 75.

    • It also considers support and resistance levels for additional confirmation of signals.

  2. Trend Filter:

    • The market trend is identified using a Trend Moving Average (Trend MA), and this filter ensures that signals align with the prevailing market direction.

    • A buy signal is allowed if the price is above the trend MA.

    • A sell signal is allowed if the price is below the trend MA.

  3. Strong Candle Filter:

    • A filter is applied for strong candles, where a candle is considered strong if the body (difference between open and close prices) is significant compared to the total range of the candle.

  4. Support & Resistance Levels:

    • The indicator calculates the highest high and lowest low over a specified lookback period (defined by the SRLookback variable).

    • Support and resistance lines are drawn on the chart to assist traders in identifying key price levels.

  5. Alerts:

    • Alerts are triggered through Push Notifications, Sound Alerts, and Visual Alerts when a buy or sell signal occurs.

    • Alerts are sent only if a specified interval has passed since the last alert (controlled by the AlertInterval variable).

  6. Support and Resistance Lines:

    • If the option EnableDrawSupportResistance is enabled, Support and Resistance lines are drawn on the chart, helping traders identify key price levels.

  7. Signal Logging:

    • Buy and Sell signals are logged into a CSV file, which records time, price, and the timeframe of the signals.

    • This log allows traders to analyze historical signals and performance.

Overall Purpose:

The primary goal of this indicator is to help traders identify high-probability buy and sell signals by combining multiple technical indicators and filters. It aims to provide accurate market entries based on trend-following strategies and support/resistance levels. Additionally, the logging and alerting features help ensure timely notifications and analysis.


