FX Sniper Signal
- Indicatori
- Mohammed Mamdouh Abdel Fattah Mohammed El Sayed
- Versione: 1.0
Key Features of the Indicator:
Buy & Sell Signals:
The indicator generates buy and sell signals based on specific conditions.
It uses the crossover of the Fast Moving Average (Fast MA) and Slow Moving Average (Slow MA) to determine market entries.
The RSI (Relative Strength Index) is used to identify buy signals when RSI is above 50 and below 75.
It also considers support and resistance levels for additional confirmation of signals.
Trend Filter:
The market trend is identified using a Trend Moving Average (Trend MA), and this filter ensures that signals align with the prevailing market direction.
A buy signal is allowed if the price is above the trend MA.
A sell signal is allowed if the price is below the trend MA.
Strong Candle Filter:
A filter is applied for strong candles, where a candle is considered strong if the body (difference between open and close prices) is significant compared to the total range of the candle.
Support & Resistance Levels:
The indicator calculates the highest high and lowest low over a specified lookback period (defined by the SRLookback variable).
Support and resistance lines are drawn on the chart to assist traders in identifying key price levels.
Alerts:
Alerts are triggered through Push Notifications, Sound Alerts, and Visual Alerts when a buy or sell signal occurs.
Alerts are sent only if a specified interval has passed since the last alert (controlled by the AlertInterval variable).
Support and Resistance Lines:
If the option EnableDrawSupportResistance is enabled, Support and Resistance lines are drawn on the chart, helping traders identify key price levels.
Signal Logging:
Buy and Sell signals are logged into a CSV file, which records time, price, and the timeframe of the signals.
This log allows traders to analyze historical signals and performance.
Overall Purpose:
The primary goal of this indicator is to help traders identify high-probability buy and sell signals by combining multiple technical indicators and filters. It aims to provide accurate market entries based on trend-following strategies and support/resistance levels. Additionally, the logging and alerting features help ensure timely notifications and analysis.