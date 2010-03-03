Morning Range Breakout PRO

Morning Range Breakout PRO

Morning Range Breakout PRO is a professional trading advisor designed for breakout trading based on the morning range. It includes advanced features such as trend filtering, breakeven functionality, entry time restrictions, and range visualization. All parameters and messages are in English, per MQL5 Market requirements.

Key Features

  • Customizable range formation interval (UTC hours)
  • Trend filter using moving average
  • Limited entry window after range completion
  • One trade per day
  • Customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Fixed or dynamic lot size
  • Range visualization on the chart
  • Filtering of narrow ranges for higher volatility

Trading Logic

The advisor identifies the high and low within a specified interval (e.g., 08:00–10:00 UTC), waits for a breakout upward or downward, checks trend direction (if enabled), and opens no more than one trade per day. Stop Loss is set beyond the opposite range boundary, and Take Profit is calculated using a multiplier.

Recommendations

  • Recommended instrument: XAUUSD (adaptable to others)
  • Optimal timeframes: M5, M15
  • Use a VPS for continuous operation
  • Test parameters thoroughly before live trading
  • Avoid trading during news events

Additional Information

Detailed setup instructions, including parameters (LotSize, SL_Buffer_Points, RangeStartHour, etc.), are available in the comments section or the author’s blog on MQL5.com.

Disclaimer

This advisor is provided for educational and analytical purposes only. The author is not responsible for financial losses. Use at your own risk, adjusting parameters to current market conditions.


Önerilen ürünler
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Uzman Danışmanlar
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Golden Scalper M15
Fabriel Henrique Dosta Silva
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nome do Produto: Golden Scalper M15 Descrição: O Golden Scalper M15 é um robô de negociação automatizado desenvolvido para operar no par XAU/USD, utilizando gráficos de 15 minutos (M15). Ele aplica uma combinação de indicadores técnicos para identificar oportunidades de entrada e saída, oferecendo uma abordagem equilibrada entre risco e retorno, com foco na eficiência das operações. Características de Operação: • Por Moedas: XAU/USD • Período: M15 • Indicadores Utilizados: RSI, DeMarker, RVI
ScalpFlipper MT5 EA
Yassir Lamrichi
Uzman Danışmanlar
ScalpFlipper MT5 EA : Scalping intelligent avec retour à la moyenne 2025-settings.set  ScalpFlipper MT5 EA   est un robot de trading entièrement automatisé conçu pour exécuter des transactions de scalping à haute probabilité en identifiant et en agissant intelligemment sur les inversions de prix. Le cœur de l'EA réside dans son moteur statistique. Au lieu d'utiliser des oscillateurs basiques, il calcule un score Z sophistiqué pour identifier les situations de surachat ou de survente. Cela per
CCI Crossover EA MT5
J Gomat
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. This EA Strategy M5 candle close moving average vs CCI Rosse over in 1M. Running Verry Smoothly in all pairs especially in GOLD it will gives good profit. Inputs are  important inputs: inp7_PipsAway: -50 to -500 for Gold, -2  for USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD inp9_ProfitAmountPips: 50 fore Gold, 2 for USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD all Target Stoploss is set Zero All instrument working well in this EA also You can Use y
Opal MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited Time Offer: 50% Off One-Day Introductory Price! Opal is a powerful tool using cutting-edge algorithms and AI-driven calculations. This fully automated EA encompasses the exceptional qualities we associate with the opulent gemstone: proper decision-making, prudence and strong protection. The capital is protected by advanced money management modules, filters, two-step trailing stop and flexible customizing. Opal also takes into account the study of psychological levels in financial ma
Harmonic ABCD Wizard
Mihail Matkovskij
Uzman Danışmanlar
Automatic/semi-automatic trading robot, working on AB = CD pattern signals. It can work as an indicator. Supports sending signals in notifications, to a mobile device, as well as e-mail. The search for patterns is carried out by the universal Zigzag, Peak ZigZag, which was specially adapted to work in this EA. Through the use of the trace mode (when scanning patterns is performed on several Zig-zags with different Peak dist, see the description of the parameters), various AB = CD patterns from t
GoldenArrow
Marcelo Sebrao
Uzman Danışmanlar
Meet GoldenArrow , an Expert Advisor (EA) crafted for traders seeking precision and consistency in the gold market (XAUUSD). Built with an advanced strategy, GoldenArrow combines trend and reversal detection with support and resistance testing, ensuring strategic entries and optimized exits. An integrated momentum filter ensures the Expert advisor only trades in the best market conditions, avoiding overtrading and focusing on high-quality opportunities. Key Features: Exclusive Pair: XAUUSD (Gol
AU 79 Gold EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AU 79 Gold EA, özellikle altın ticareti için tasarlanmış bir altın ticareti uzmanı danışmanıdır. 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde bir ölçekleyicidir ve stratejisi benzersizdir ve kurumlar tarafından altın ticareti yapmak için kullanılır, doğruluğunu en üst düzeye çıkarmak ve riski en aza indirmek için geceleri hacmin düşük olduğu ve haberlerin olmadığı birkaç saat boyunca işlem yapar. Bize katılın       MQL5 grubu       EA'yı gerçek hesapta geri test etmek ve çalıştırmak için gerekli olacak en son s
Leopard BB
Jean Correa Do Nascimento
Uzman Danışmanlar
O Leopard BB é um expert advisor baseado em bandas de bollinger utilizando três tempos gráficos na tomada de decisão, desta maneira ele aumenta a confiabilidade da operação. Caso a primeira entrada não dê resultado ele fará novas entradas para chegar ao lucro baseando no preço médio.   Baixe a versão de demostração e comprove os excelentes resultados com esse expert advisor multimercado.  Pares de forex testados: EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPAUD, AUDUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCHF, USDCAD, XAUUSD e BTCUSD. At
ACDO Brasil
Edson Cavalca Junior
Uzman Danışmanlar
The robo t opens a buy or sell position using the signs. Know our products   Position openings are based on the parameters identified as signals, if you activate all the robot will issue a trading order only if the number of signals is greater than the minimum stipulated by the user. The  filters  are used to increase the accuracy of the signals and if activated and not met your criteria, the order is not sent. EA also offers MOBILE STOP with the Parabolic SAR indicator and also by distance
Engage Synthetic Scalper Neural Network
Toha Arekaatera Akutina Gage
Uzman Danışmanlar
!! IMPORTANT!, PLEASE REMEMBER TO RUN THIS EA ON THE 1 MINUTE TIME-FRAME AND BOOM1000 ASSET ONLY !! This wonderful piece of software is a super intelligent self learning algorithm made for mt5, checkout the examples at the bottom of the page Engage has had the pleasure of working with a very talented honest and good willed individual called Nardus van Staden to create this wonderful product, if you want something as awesome as this check him out at  This Link . The EA "Engage Synthetic Scalper
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Emilian
Kaloyan Ivanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Emilian: MetaTrader 5 İçin Uzman Danışman Genel Bakış Emilian ile tanışın, bu Uzman Danışman, işlemleri açmak ve kapatmak için Üssel Hareketli Ortalamalar (EMA) ve Göreceli Güç Endeksi (RSI 21) kullanır. Kişiselleştirilebilir risk yönetimi stratejileri sunan Emilian, aynı zamanda Take Profit ve Stop Loss seviyelerini belirlemek için Ortalama Gerçek Menzil (ATR 12) veya belirli pip değerlerini kullanır. Ana Özellikler EMA Kesişim Stratejisi: Kesişim sinyalleri için hızlı ve yavaş EMAları (Slow
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
CGTxau
Ciaran Alan Butcher
Uzman Danışmanlar
CGT XAU EA  I have been developing this expert  advisor for the last two years and the results have been exceptional, the expert is built to catch all of the trends on XAUUSD, while aiming to maintain breakeven in-between.  This EA comes with a range of settings around trade and risk management.  The EA CAN be used with prop firms with adjusted settings or specifically an FTMO swing account with the recommended settings.  Recommendations: Main Pair: XAUUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit : $500-10
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Konoha
Noriyuki Suzuki
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Konoha is a simple breakout EA for XAUUSD. When you specify a period (number of H1 candles), the EA places stop orders at the high and low of that period, including the current candle. By default, the parameter is set to 180, which means the EA looks back 180 hours from the current candle to determine the highest and lowest prices and places stop orders accordingly. It is recommended to use this EA with brokers that offer narrow spreads on XAUUSD and preferably low negative swaps. Also, MT5 bro
FREE
BR Swing Trader Pro by TBL
Abdul Wahab
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hi, The strategy behind this EA is Swing Trading. indicators used: Bollinger Bands RSI ATR the is using a dynamic risk management system which is totally dependent on the movement of the market. Strategy: when the price cross above the upper band of BB, and RSI value cross above the over bought level, it will open a SELL trade. and same but reverse for the BUY trade. This EA is developed by Trading Bot Lab. 
Awmm Scalper Mt5
Pankaj Kapadia
Uzman Danışmanlar
Future of Ea: We make this Ea on scalping strategy for short term trend. Ea is able to works on any Currency pair and any time chart frames but profits and risk are depends on time chart.We provide you full support to setup ea on his best time chart according to currency pair. Contact us by sending massage in mql5 chat for Ea setups. We also stored our set files in comment area for easy use for you.This Ea's Mt4 version is also available in Mt4 expert area. Using of Ea: Indicator settings is ou
AV BuyLow SellHigh EA Full
Anja Vivia Vogel
Uzman Danışmanlar
"AV BuyLow SellHigh EA Full" is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, which was created from the simple "AV Preview". The original idea was to buy lower and sell higher from the last entry price. On request, I have developed it further and tried to remove its trend weakness. This EA has more settings than the free Minlot version. Strategy: The size of a displayed rectangle is used to decide whether range trading is to be carried out (sell above, buy below) or trend trading (buy on rising, cont
Cangaceiro B3 Trader
Renato Takahashi
Uzman Danışmanlar
NOVIDADE!!! STOPS FIXOS , dando mais estabilidade ao robô e do jeito que você gosta! CANGACEIRO B3 TRADER é um robô especializado para negociação na Bolsa Brasileira B3 , em minicontratos de miniíndice ( WIN ) e minidólar ( WDO ). O robô tem como característica a entrada em operações na tendência do mercado (alta ou baixa), de acordo com pontos de entrada (trigger) consistentes e que podem ser configurados para cada ativo e gerenciamento de riscos. O robô Cangaceiro B3 Trader utiliza o indicad
Status Automat
Yvan Musatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Professional expert   Status   Auto     analyzes the market using a special algorithm. The basic principle is that the bot takes the indicated prices for a certain period of time and calculates the strength and amplitude of the price by checking it with its own indication system based on actual data. The moment is fixed when the trend loses strength and reverses, and then the previous series closes and a new one is prepared. The bot also analyzes its own overbought/oversold signals in its algor
BTC Sunrise
So-ta O-tsuka
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117910 BTC Sunrise is a fully automatic robot for BTCUSD/BTCUSDT The robot applies a scalping strategy with high volatility optimized for Bitcoin. The advisor's algorithm uses market strength and recurrency to place orders between the NY market close and the Oceania market open. Orders are settled with take profit, stop loss, and Expert Advisor settings are optimized for brokers with spreads within 25USD. Slight optimization of input paramete
Gold Breaout H15
Ahmad Moddarisi
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor has been developed for XAUUSD M60 based on Linear Regression,Keltner Channel, HeikenAshi and pending orders. It has been back tested on over 15-year tick data with 99% quality of modelling. The screenshots attached feature the robustness test by Monte Carlo analysis with 200 simulations. A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. No need to set up any parameters, these settings are optimized. Check my other products. They work well in comb
Golden Finger
Ricardo Mccartney
Uzman Danışmanlar
My name is Milli EFX , and I am a recognized expert in the Forex EA industry, with a well-established YouTube channel name Milli Efx where I have reviewed, promoted, and sold both my own and other developers' EAs. With over 700 in-depth video reviews, I have spent five years trading with automated systems, three of which I have dedicated entirely to full-time algorithmic trading. Throughout my journey, I have purchased, tested, and sold numerous Forex EAs, working alongside some of the most skil
Cub6
Yriy Doronin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Greetings to all friends! I present to your attention a new adviser Kub6 Works great as an indicator and adviser in automatic trading. Now there is a revision with orders, so I invite you to take part and get Kub6 to work. Write to me in a personal @draga1. The Expert Advisor calculates the time intervals set in the settings, you can use the outline offset. An important level is the average value of the indication at this level, trading decisions are made regarding whether the price is below or
PropShark
Olga Jagodzinska
Uzman Danışmanlar
PropShark – Elite Prop-Firm Trading EA (Multi-Currency Edition) PropShark is a purpose-built Expert Advisor designed specifically to help traders meet the stringent profit and risk requirements of third-party funding programs such as FTMO, MyForexFunds, The5ers, and similar prop-firm challenges. Rather than being a single-instrument “gold-only” robot, PropShark operates across multiple major currency pairs and CFDs—giving you diversified entry opportunities while still adhering to every funded-
QuantumPip
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.36 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, "Schmuksie" (my adaptation of the "Dixie" indicator), DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 16 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each
RTR No Hard Stop Losses
Retail Trading Realities LTD
Uzman Danışmanlar
[signal] [ back test $10k to $94million ] [ back test risk% = 0.10 ] [ back test risk% = 0.2 0 ] [single symbol settings] [set files]   [ inputs explained ] ******Live Signal +107.00% (26/02/2025)********** RTR No Hard Stop Losses algo EA for MT5 Load this EA onto any Forex M5 chart like EURUSD/GBPUSD/USDJPY has to be a 24hr market . High win rate approx. 78.00% Trend following with high % win rate . No Martingale . There is a trailing stop for all trades on the higher timeframe . Multiple Symbo
Bollinger Band Scalper
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bollinger Band Scalper EA This EA opens trades when the price hits and bounces off the Bollinger Bands, it closes the trade when it reaches the opposite Bollinger band or if the price reverses into the trailing stoploss. Posisitions are sized dynamically depending on the user's account balance. The EA waits for the price to cross the Bollinger Band and then opens a market order at a set percentage of the bandwidth from the band chosen by the user. The position is sized a percentage of the user's
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (280)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin. S
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.3 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yön
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 350$, Sonraki 20 kopya 500$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.28 (58)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Simple Strategy Grid Pro
Vladimir Kuzmin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Simple Strategy Grid Pro  is a trading advisor combining four indicators (RSI, Stochastic, MACD, ADX) into a grid-based strategy. Suitable for both novice and experienced traders due to its flexible settings and automation. Strategy The advisor enters trades on signal changes from FALSE to TRUE, using RSI > 50, Stochastic > 50, MACD above signal line, and ADX > 25 for long positions (opposite for shorts). Take Profit is calculated from VWAP, with grid steps adjusted via ATR. Key Features Combin
FREE
Daily Range Breakout Optimizer
Vladimir Kuzmin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Daily Range Breakout Optimizer Daily Range Breakout Optimizer is an expert advisor implementing a breakout strategy based on the previous day’s range, with filtering by market structure and trend. Suitable for testing and trading on various symbols, it calculates the daily range, applies filters, and places Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders, with position management via breakeven and time limits. How It Works At the start of a new day, the advisor analyzes the previous day’s range (high, low
FREE
MA Color Candles
Vladimir Kuzmin
Göstergeler
MA Color Candles Indicator MA Color Candles is an indicator for visually displaying market trends by coloring chart candles. It does not add objects or distort price data, instead coloring real candles based on the state of two moving averages. This enables quick trend assessment and use as a filter in trading strategies. How It Works Bullish trend: Fast MA above slow MA, slow MA rising (green candles). Bearish trend: Fast MA below slow MA, slow MA falling (red candles). Neutral state: Candles
FREE
Morning Range Breakout
Vladimir Kuzmin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) is a straightforward trading advisor that implements a breakout strategy based on the morning range. It identifies the high and low within a specified time interval (e.g., 08:00–10:00 UTC) and opens a trade on a breakout upward or downward. The free version includes core functionality without restrictions. All parameters and messages are in English, per MQL5 Market requirements. Key Features Detects morning range based
FREE
Simple Strategy indicator
Vladimir Kuzmin
4 (1)
Göstergeler
Simple Strategy Indicator The Simple Strategy indicator is a reliable tool for identifying trend direction, leveraging three popular technical indicators: MACD, RSI, and Stochastic. It provides clear trading signals for quick market analysis. Trend Detection Logic Buy signal: MACD above signal line, RSI > 50, Stochastic > 50 Sell signal: MACD below signal line, RSI < 50, Stochastic < 50 Advantages Suitable for various assets: forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies, indices Optimal on daily (D1) timefr
FREE
Oil Bounce
Vladimir Kuzmin
Uzman Danışmanlar
OilBounce OilBounce is a fully automated trading advisor designed for oil assets. It leverages market patterns following price declines, focusing on specific weekdays with a higher probability of technical rebounds. Strategy The advisor enters trades at a predefined time during the trading session, using an adaptive risk management system. Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are calculated based on the previous day’s volatility. Profitable trades may be closed before the session ends to secure resu
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt