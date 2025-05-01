Morning Range Breakout PRO

Morning Range Breakout PRO

Morning Range Breakout PRO is a professional trading advisor designed for breakout trading based on the morning range. It includes advanced features such as trend filtering, breakeven functionality, entry time restrictions, and range visualization. All parameters and messages are in English, per MQL5 Market requirements.

Key Features

  • Customizable range formation interval (UTC hours)
  • Trend filter using moving average
  • Limited entry window after range completion
  • One trade per day
  • Customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Fixed or dynamic lot size
  • Range visualization on the chart
  • Filtering of narrow ranges for higher volatility

Trading Logic

The advisor identifies the high and low within a specified interval (e.g., 08:00–10:00 UTC), waits for a breakout upward or downward, checks trend direction (if enabled), and opens no more than one trade per day. Stop Loss is set beyond the opposite range boundary, and Take Profit is calculated using a multiplier.

Recommendations

  • Recommended instrument: XAUUSD (adaptable to others)
  • Optimal timeframes: M5, M15
  • Use a VPS for continuous operation
  • Test parameters thoroughly before live trading
  • Avoid trading during news events

Additional Information

Detailed setup instructions, including parameters (LotSize, SL_Buffer_Points, RangeStartHour, etc.), are available in the comments section or the author’s blog on MQL5.com.

Disclaimer

This advisor is provided for educational and analytical purposes only. The author is not responsible for financial losses. Use at your own risk, adjusting parameters to current market conditions.


