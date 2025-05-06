EMA Trend Validator
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Rahmat Pradana
- Sürüm: 1.2
- Güncellendi: 6 Mayıs 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Basic Concepts of This EA
This EA is a trend-following based automated trading system that uses the EMA (Exponential Moving Average) indicator to:
- Determine the direction of the trend (on large timeframes and entry setup on small timeframes)
- Determine the entry point (buy/sell stop)
- Manage open positions (partial close & trailing stop)
- Avoid false signals when conditions are invalid
🧰 Indicators Used
- EMA on (Large Timeframe)
Used to validate the direction of the main trend
- EMA on (Small Timeframe)
Used for entry signals
CheckEntry If the trend is valid, this function:
- Analyzing EMA on small timeframes
- Check the candle formation as a trigger bar
- Determine the buy stop / sell stop level
- Calculate lots by mode (fixed, money, percent)
- Sending pending orders (Buy Stop / Sell Stop)
- Check & delete invalid pending orders
- If there is no position/order yet:
- Check trends (Large Timeframe)
- Check entry signal (Small timeframe)
- If there is already a position: Manage positions ->> partial close, trailing stop, SL update
📈 What Will Traders Get?
With this EA, traders will get:
- ✅ EMA-based trend following: Filters signals only when the trend is strong
- ✅ Efficient automatic entry without requiring constant monitoring
- ✅ Pending orders: Do not immediately open a position, waiting for price confirmation
- ✅ Automatic risk management SL, TP, partial close, trailing SL is managed automatically
- ✅ Dynamic lot calculation: Adjust lot size based on risk
- ✅ Multi-timeframe logic: Validate trends in large timeframes, execute in small timeframes for high precision
- ✅ Smart filtering: Avoid entry when the trend is not really strong (isNoBuy / isNoSell)
🚀 Conclusion
This EA is suitable for:
- Traders who want an automated, trend-based system
- Short-term swing/momentum trading style
- Those who want to maintain a 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio
- Traders who want disciplined entry and money management
This EA is quite comprehensive, flexible, and disciplined in following trends with very selective entries — this will help avoid false signals.
