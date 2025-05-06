EMA Trend Validator

🧠 Try $30 for 3 months - Basic Concepts of This EA

This EA is a trend-following based automated trading system that uses the EMA (Exponential Moving Average) indicator to:

Determine the direction of the trend (on large timeframes and entry setup on small timeframes)

Determine the entry point (buy/sell stop)

Manage open positions (partial close & trailing stop)

Avoid false signals when conditions are invalid

Telegram alert: Monitoring System for GOLD 2025 click here

🧰 Indicators Used | MyGOLD Account Monitoring | MySimple Setfile

EMA on (Large Timeframe)

Used to validate the direction of the main trend EMA on (Small Timeframe)

Used for entry signals

CheckEntry If the trend is valid, this function:

Analyzing EMA on small timeframes

Check the candle formation as a trigger bar

Determine the buy stop / sell stop level

Calculate lots by mode (fixed, money, percent)

Sending pending orders (Buy Stop / Sell Stop)

🔁 EA Execution Cycle

Each tick (function): Check & delete invalid pending orders If there is no position/order yet: Check trends (Large Timeframe)

Check entry signal (Small timeframe)

If there is already a position: Manage positions ->> partial close, trailing stop, SL update

📈 What Will Traders Get?

With this EA, traders will get:

✅ EMA-based trend following: Filters signals only when the trend is strong

✅ Efficient automatic entry without requiring constant monitoring

✅ Pending orders: Do not immediately open a position, waiting for price confirmation

✅ Automatic risk management SL, TP, partial close, trailing SL is managed automatically

✅ Dynamic lot calculation: Adjust lot size based on risk

✅ Multi-timeframe logic: Validate trends in large timeframes, execute in small timeframes for high precision

✅ Smart filtering: Avoid entry when the trend is not really strong (isNoBuy / isNoSell)

🚀 Conclusion

This EA is suitable for:

Traders who want an automated, trend-based system

Short-term swing/momentum trading style

Those who want to maintain a 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio

Traders who want disciplined entry and money management

This EA is quite comprehensive, flexible, and disciplined in following trends with very selective entries — this will help avoid false signals.

MQL5 Algo Trading Community

Contact us mytelegram @Dchokers



