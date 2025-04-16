AlgoCortex

I created this EA to have something that is a professional grade EA that is consistently profitable long term regardless of market conditions.

As the name suggests - this EA is really like a brain - constantly calculating so many things before implementing a trade and exiting a trade.

Regardless of what's going on in the market it is going to be efficient.

It has 9 different indicators and oscillators coupled with a price action strategy which are all working together to ensure quality trades are taken.

Default settings work on the EURUSD pair on the 30min time frame but can be optimized to work on gold or forex on any time frame.

The EA has equity protection, drawdown protection and news filters which you can customize.

It is a trend based strategy that also has exit conditions to ensure profits are protected when in a profitable position.

It took me a while to perfect it but now it’s beyond what I expected. Based on backtests - this system has been profitable throughout covid and all black-swan events during the period it has been tested through.


The EA has been tested for robustness with a Monte Carlo and walk-forwarding tests.


The following pictures which contain the backtest results are tested - ticks based on real ticks with a small lots size.


The test is from 1 Jan 2018 to March 2025.


Hope you all like it

