Equity Protector Pro

🛡️ Ultimate Account Protection for Serious Traders
The Equity Protector Pro is a professional-grade safety system that automatically safeguards your trading capital using advanced multi-level profit protection logic. Designed for traders using any strategy (manual or automated), this EA acts as your 24/7 risk manager to lock in gains and prevent account blowouts.

Key Features:
 3-Stage Protection System

  • Level 1: Base equity floor protection

  • Level 2: Dynamic trailing stop

  • Level 3: Aggressive profit locking

 Universal Compatibility
Works with ALL instruments (Forex, Stocks, Crypto)
Monitors ENTIRE account (all symbols, all positions)

 Smart Activation Logic

  • Auto-detects profit milestones

  • Progressive protection levels

  • Configurable thresholds

 Safety First Design

  • Algo Trading permission check

  • Full position closure guarantee

  • Detailed trade logging

User Manual

📥 Installation

  1. Attach EA to ANY chart (timeframe irrelevant)

  2. Ensure:

    • "AutoTrading" enabled (Ctrl+E)

⚙️ Input Parameters

Parameter Description
Base Level Management
ActivationEquity Activate protection when total floating profit reaches this $ amount
EquityCloseThreshold Close ALL positions if profit falls back to this level
Second Level
Level2Activation Enable trailing stop when profit reaches this $ amount
Level2TrailingPercent % of profit to protect (e.g., 20% = keeps 80% of peak gains)
Third Level
Level3Activation Ultra-protection mode activation threshold
Level3TrailingPercent Tighter trailing stop for maximum profit preservation

🚦 How It Works

  1. Level 1 Activation

    • When total floating profit ≥  ActivationEquity :

    • Sets floor at  EquityCloseThreshold  (e.g.,  500 p r o f i t → 500profit200 floor)

  2. Level 2 Activation

    • Triggers at  Level2Activation  (e.g., $1,000 profit)

    • Trails profit with  Level2TrailingPercent  buffer

  3. Level 3 Activation

    • Engages at  Level3Activation  (e.g., $2,000 profit)

    • Uses aggressive  Level3TrailingPercent  to lock gains

📈 Example Scenario

  • ActivationEquity = $500

  • Level2Activation = $1,000 (20% trail)

  • Level3Activation = $2,000 (10% trail)

  1. Account reaches  500 p r o f i t → L o c k s 500profitLocks200 floor

  2. Profit climbs to  1 , 200 → T r a i l i n g s t o p a t 1,200Trailingstopat960 (20% below peak)

  3. Hits  2 , 500 → U l t r a − p r o t e c t i o n a c t i v a t e s , t r a i l s a t 2,500Ultraprotectionactivates,trailsat2,250 (10% buffer)

  4. Market reverses → Closes ALL positions when profit hits active threshold

💡 Pro Tips

  1. Start conservative: Set Level1 threshold below your strategy's typical drawdown

  2. Use tighter trails (lower %) for volatile instruments

  3. Keep EA running 24/7 on a separate chart (no strategy conflict)






