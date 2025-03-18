🛡️ Ultimate Account Protection for Serious Traders

The Equity Protector Pro is a professional-grade safety system that automatically safeguards your trading capital using advanced multi-level profit protection logic. Designed for traders using any strategy (manual or automated), this EA acts as your 24/7 risk manager to lock in gains and prevent account blowouts.

Key Features:

✅ 3-Stage Protection System

Level 1: Base equity floor protection

Level 2: Dynamic trailing stop

Level 3: Aggressive profit locking

✅ Universal Compatibility

Works with ALL instruments (Forex, Stocks, Crypto)

Monitors ENTIRE account (all symbols, all positions)

✅ Smart Activation Logic

Auto-detects profit milestones

Progressive protection levels

Configurable thresholds

✅ Safety First Design

Algo Trading permission check

Full position closure guarantee

Detailed trade logging

User Manual

📥 Installation

Attach EA to ANY chart (timeframe irrelevant) Ensure: "AutoTrading" enabled (Ctrl+E)

⚙️ Input Parameters

Parameter Description Base Level Management ActivationEquity Activate protection when total floating profit reaches this $ amount EquityCloseThreshold Close ALL positions if profit falls back to this level Second Level Level2Activation Enable trailing stop when profit reaches this $ amount Level2TrailingPercent % of profit to protect (e.g., 20% = keeps 80% of peak gains) Third Level Level3Activation Ultra-protection mode activation threshold Level3TrailingPercent Tighter trailing stop for maximum profit preservation

🚦 How It Works

Level 1 Activation When total floating profit ≥ ActivationEquity :

Sets floor at EquityCloseThreshold (e.g., 500 p r o f i t → 500profit→200 floor) Level 2 Activation Triggers at Level2Activation (e.g., $1,000 profit)

Trails profit with Level2TrailingPercent buffer Level 3 Activation Engages at Level3Activation (e.g., $2,000 profit)

Uses aggressive Level3TrailingPercent to lock gains

📈 Example Scenario

ActivationEquity = $500

Level2Activation = $1,000 (20% trail)

Level3Activation = $2,000 (10% trail)

Account reaches 500 p r o f i t → L o c k s 500profit→Locks200 floor Profit climbs to 1 , 200 → T r a i l i n g s t o p a t 1,200→Trailingstopat960 (20% below peak) Hits 2 , 500 → U l t r a − p r o t e c t i o n a c t i v a t e s , t r a i l s a t 2,500→Ultra−protectionactivates,trailsat2,250 (10% buffer) Market reverses → Closes ALL positions when profit hits active threshold

💡 Pro Tips

Start conservative: Set Level1 threshold below your strategy's typical drawdown Use tighter trails (lower %) for volatile instruments Keep EA running 24/7 on a separate chart (no strategy conflict)



