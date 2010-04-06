Equity Protector Pro
- Utilità
- King Leung Chiu
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 18 marzo 2025
🛡️ Ultimate Account Protection for Serious Traders
The Equity Protector Pro is a professional-grade safety system that automatically safeguards your trading capital using advanced multi-level profit protection logic. Designed for traders using any strategy (manual or automated), this EA acts as your 24/7 risk manager to lock in gains and prevent account blowouts.
Key Features:
✅ 3-Stage Protection System
-
Level 1: Base equity floor protection
-
Level 2: Dynamic trailing stop
-
Level 3: Aggressive profit locking
✅ Universal Compatibility
Works with ALL instruments (Forex, Stocks, Crypto)
Monitors ENTIRE account (all symbols, all positions)
✅ Smart Activation Logic
-
Auto-detects profit milestones
-
Progressive protection levels
-
Configurable thresholds
✅ Safety First Design
-
Algo Trading permission check
-
Full position closure guarantee
-
Detailed trade logging
User Manual
📥 Installation
-
Attach EA to ANY chart (timeframe irrelevant)
-
Ensure:
-
"AutoTrading" enabled (Ctrl+E)
-
⚙️ Input Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|Base Level Management
|ActivationEquity
|Activate protection when total floating profit reaches this $ amount
|EquityCloseThreshold
|Close ALL positions if profit falls back to this level
|Second Level
|Level2Activation
|Enable trailing stop when profit reaches this $ amount
|Level2TrailingPercent
|% of profit to protect (e.g., 20% = keeps 80% of peak gains)
|Third Level
|Level3Activation
|Ultra-protection mode activation threshold
|Level3TrailingPercent
|Tighter trailing stop for maximum profit preservation
🚦 How It Works
-
Level 1 Activation
-
When total floating profit ≥ ActivationEquity :
-
Sets floor at EquityCloseThreshold (e.g., 500 p r o f i t → 500profit→200 floor)
-
-
Level 2 Activation
-
Triggers at Level2Activation (e.g., $1,000 profit)
-
Trails profit with Level2TrailingPercent buffer
-
-
Level 3 Activation
-
Engages at Level3Activation (e.g., $2,000 profit)
-
Uses aggressive Level3TrailingPercent to lock gains
-
📈 Example Scenario
-
ActivationEquity = $500
-
Level2Activation = $1,000 (20% trail)
-
Level3Activation = $2,000 (10% trail)
-
Account reaches 500 p r o f i t → L o c k s 500profit→Locks200 floor
-
Profit climbs to 1 , 200 → T r a i l i n g s t o p a t 1,200→Trailingstopat960 (20% below peak)
-
Hits 2 , 500 → U l t r a − p r o t e c t i o n a c t i v a t e s , t r a i l s a t 2,500→Ultra−protectionactivates,trailsat2,250 (10% buffer)
-
Market reverses → Closes ALL positions when profit hits active threshold
💡 Pro Tips
-
Start conservative: Set Level1 threshold below your strategy's typical drawdown
-
Use tighter trails (lower %) for volatile instruments
-
Keep EA running 24/7 on a separate chart (no strategy conflict)