Trade Balance Protector

The Automatic Guardian of Your Balance

Are you worried about protecting your capital while trading in the financial markets? Trade Balance Protector is the ultimate solution for automatically managing your profits and losses, ensuring your balance is always under control. Designed for traders who value discipline and risk management, this EA allows you to trade with confidence, knowing your trades are protected by a smart and reliable system.

Key Features

  1. Automatic Take Profit and Stop Loss Management:

    • Define custom percentages for Take Profit and Stop Loss based on your initial balance.

    • The EA automatically closes trades when your profit or loss targets are reached.

  2. Balance Protection:

    • Prevents excessive losses and ensures consistent profits.

    • Ideal for accounts of any size, from beginners to professional traders.

  3. Real-Time Notifications (Optional):

    • Receive instant alerts when Take Profit or Stop Loss levels are reached.

    • Perfect for traders who want to stay informed without constantly monitoring the market.

    • You can enable or disable this feature according to your preferences.

  4. Easy Setup:

    • Intuitive and customizable parameters.

    • Compatible with any currency pair and timeframe.

  5. Designed for Stability:

    • Optimized code for efficient performance in any market condition.

    • Rigorously tested in various scenarios to ensure reliability.

Key Benefits

  • Maximize Your Profits: Automatically locks in profits when your Take Profit target is reached.

  • Minimize Your Losses: Prevents devastating losses by closing trades at your Stop Loss level.

  • Freedom and Peace of Mind: Trade stress-free, knowing your balance is protected at all times.

  • Adaptable to Your Strategy: Configure Take Profit and Stop Loss levels according to your risk tolerance and trading style.

Who is Trade Balance Protector For?

  • Beginner Traders: Learn to manage risk automatically while focusing on improving your skills.

  • Experienced Traders: Optimize your capital management and protect your profits with a reliable tool.

  • Conservative Investors: Ideal for those who prioritize capital protection over aggressive gains.

How It Works

  1. Initial Setup:

    • Define your account’s initial balance.

    • Set your Take Profit and Stop Loss percentages.

    • Enable notifications if you want to receive alerts (optional).

  2. Automatic Execution:

    • The EA monitors your trades in real time.

    • Automatically closes positions when the defined levels are reached.

  3. Results:

    • Protected balance and secured profits.

    • More disciplined and consistent trading.

System Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).

  • Currency Pairs: Any pair.

  • Timeframes: All.

  • Broker: Any broker compatible with MT4.

Price and Availability

Trade Balance Protector is available for just 30 euros. Get your copy today and start protecting your balance automatically!

Protect Your Balance Today!

Don’t let emotions or unexpected market movements affect your trading. With Trade Balance Protector, you can rest assured that your capital is in good hands.

📥 Download now and start trading with confidence.

Contact

Have questions or need support? Contact us at fxcripto@gmail.com.


