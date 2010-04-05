Wolf Signal EA – A Powerful Semi-Automated Trading Solution

Important: This Expert Advisor is not optimized and is designed for traders who want to fine-tune it to match their own strategies. You have full control over the parameters to adapt it to different market conditions.

Overview

Wolf Signal EA is a sophisticated tool designed for traders looking to automate their entries using the Parabolic SAR indicator. The EA follows a logic-based approach, ensuring a disciplined entry strategy while leaving trade management in your hands. Whether you prefer manual intervention or full automation, this EA provides the foundation for a structured trading experience.

Core Strategy

The EA continuously scans the market, waiting for a signal based on Parabolic SAR reversals:

Buy Signal – When the price was below the SAR two bars ago and closes above it in the last bar.

Sell Signal – When the price was above the SAR two bars ago and closes below it in the last bar.

To avoid frequent signals, a Bars Delay setting ensures only well-timed trades.

Key Features

Lot Size Control – Adjustable lot sizes with broker compatibility checks.

Stop Loss & Take Profit – Fully customizable risk management settings.

Smart Entry Validation – Prevents placing trades too close to the current price.

Free Margin Check – Ensures your account has enough balance before executing a trade.

Visual Trading Panel – Displays current signals, last trade status, and SAR values directly on the chart.

Automatic Trade Execution – Executes market orders only when valid conditions are met.

Customization & Optimization

This EA is not optimized, meaning it serves as a base framework for traders who want to fine-tune parameters such as SAR step, trade frequency, stop-loss placement, and money management rules. You can tweak these settings to suit your personal trading style or integrate additional filters for stronger signals.

Who Should Use This EA?

Wolf Signal EA is best suited for:

Traders who want a structured signal system but prefer to optimize their own strategy.

Those looking to enhance their manual trading by receiving alerts and automated entries.

Developers who want a strong foundation to build their custom EA.

Get Started Today

Wolf Signal EA is available for $80, offering a solid semi-automated solution for traders who appreciate flexibility.

Visit my profile to explore other Expert Advisors and trading tools!



