DMI Timeframe Switcher

DMI Timeframe Switcher: Quickly Switch Timeframes with Interactive Buttons or with keyboard shortcuts

The DMI Timeframe Switcher indicator is an ideal solution for traders who want to quickly switch between timeframes using interactive buttons or keyboard shortcuts. With this feature, you can easily navigate between different periods without manually adjusting chart settings. Perfect for fast and accurate market analysis.

Features:

  • Timeframe Switching: Change the timeframe by clicking the buttons or using the arrow keys on the keyboard (up for next, down for previous).
  • Dynamic Display: The indicator displays a row of buttons representing different timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN) directly on the chart.
  • Customization: Button colors and styles can be adjusted to match your color scheme.

This interactive system is designed to make your analysis faster and more efficient, allowing you to easily switch between timeframes.

With this indicator, you will gain speed and efficiency in your trading strategies.

Important: This indicator should not be loaded on a chart that already contains an Expert Advisor.
It is designed to be used alone, without interference from other automation or EA running on the same chart.

