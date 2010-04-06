Dynamic Trailing Stop Activator
Dynamic Trailing Stop Distance Logic
- Base Trailing Distance: Define a minimum trailing distance for small profits.
- Profit-Dependent Distance: Scale the trailing stop distance based on the current profit level.
- Cap Distance (Optional): Optionally, limit the maximum trailing stop distance to avoid overly large values.
Input Parameters
- MagicNumber : Filters trades by their magic number.
- BaseTrailingStop : Minimum trailing stop distance (in points).
- ActivationThreshold : Profit threshold in pips to activate trailing stop.
- ScalingFactor : Controls how quickly the trailing stop distance grows with profit.
- MaxTrailingStop : Optional cap on the maximum trailing stop distance (in points).
Example
- BaseTrailingStop = 50 points
- ActivationThreshold = 200 pips
- ScalingFactor = 0.5
- For every 1 pip of profit above 200 pips, trailing distance increases by 0.5 points.