Dynamic Trailing Stop Activator

Dynamic Trailing Stop Distance Logic

  1. Base Trailing Distance: Define a minimum trailing distance for small profits.
  2. Profit-Dependent Distance: Scale the trailing stop distance based on the current profit level.
  3. Cap Distance (Optional): Optionally, limit the maximum trailing stop distance to avoid overly large values.

Input Parameters

  • MagicNumber : Filters trades by their magic number.
  • BaseTrailingStop : Minimum trailing stop distance (in points).
  • ActivationThreshold : Profit threshold in pips to activate trailing stop.
  • ScalingFactor : Controls how quickly the trailing stop distance grows with profit.
  • MaxTrailingStop : Optional cap on the maximum trailing stop distance (in points).

Example

  1. BaseTrailingStop = 50 points
  2. ActivationThreshold = 200 pips
  3. ScalingFactor = 0.5
    • For every 1 pip of profit above 200 pips, trailing distance increases by 0.5 points.



