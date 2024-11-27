Azumi Beginner

Discover Azumi: Your Powerful and Simple Solution for XAUUSD Trading Success

Azumi combines effective, no-nonsense technical analysis with robust risk management to help you capitalize on market opportunities. Using proven strategies like Fibonacci retracement levels and ATR-based calculations, Azumi ensures smart trade entries and exits while keeping your risk in check.

Why Choose Azumi?

  • Backtested over 14 months on XAUUSD with just $200 starting capital. Results and screenshots available for proof.
  • Designed for traders seeking precision, efficiency, and control in their trading process.

Ideal Setup:

  • Best suited for a 15-minute time frame.
  • Always consider robust money management strategies—note that no stop loss is applied to buy trades for specific setups.

Take control of your trading journey with Azumi, the expert advisor built to deliver precision and profitability. Start today and see the results for yourself!




Azumi is a configurable expert advisor for traders seeking a structured and data-driven approach to XAUUSD. While no system guarantees outcomes, Azumi supports informed trading within your strategy parameters.



What’s New in Azumi!

1. Enhanced Customization for Ultimate Control:

  •     Trade Direction Options: Choose to enable BUY-only or SELL-only strategies to align with your market outlook.
  •     Individualized Fibonacci Settings: Customize Fibonacci levels separately for BUY and SELL trades, tailoring the EA to your unique strategy.
  •     Flexible Trade Limits: Set different trade frequencies for BUY and SELL, giving you unparalleled precision (Please buy full version).
  •     Auto Lot Sizing: Activate an AUTO LOT feature that adjusts trade sizes dynamically based on your account balance for smarter money management.


2. Smarter Trade Execution:

  •     Profit-First Rule: The EA now ensures your current profitable trade closes before initiating a new one, optimizing capital allocation and reducing risk.


These powerful updates give you the flexibility to capitalize on market volatility while managing risk effectively.
Maximize your trading potential with Azumi and enjoy seamless, efficient performance.

Happy Trading!
Remember to monitor your account management for long-term success.

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Azumi
Noorazren Bin Baharil
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Discover Azumi: A Streamlined and Powerful Tool for XAUUSD Trading Azumi offers a practical approach to XAUUSD trading by combining technical analysis with configurable risk management tools. Built around proven concepts like Fibonacci retracement and ATR-based calculations, Azumi is designed to assist traders in making informed decisions while managing risk effectively. Why Choose Azumi? Backtested on XAUUSD over a 14-month period using a $200 starting balance. Results and screenshots available
Dynamic Trailing Stop Activator
Noorazren Bin Baharil
Yardımcı programlar
Dynamic Trailing Stop Distance Logic Base Trailing Distance : Define a minimum trailing distance for small profits. Profit-Dependent Distance : Scale the trailing stop distance based on the current profit level. Cap Distance (Optional) : Optionally, limit the maximum trailing stop distance to avoid overly large values. Input Parameters MagicNumber : Filters trades by their magic number. BaseTrailingStop : Minimum trailing stop distance (in points). ActivationThreshold : Profit threshold in pips
