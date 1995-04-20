Gravity Trend

Determining the current trend is one of the most important tasks of a trader, regardless of the trading style. The Gravity Trend indicator will help you do this with a fairly high probability.

Gravity Trend is a trend recognition indicator that uses the author's calculation algorithm. The indicator readings do not change under any conditions. The indicator is suitable for any currency pair, any timeframe.


Indicator Parameters

  • Main Settings:
    • HistoryBars - the number of bars to display.
    • FirstPeriod - the period for calculating the first variable.
    • SecondPeriod - the period for calculating the second variable.
    • SpeedPeriod - the period for averaging in the calculations.
    • SpeedModify - modification of averaging in calculations.
    • FilterSens - filter period. 
    • FilterSize -The size of the filter step.
  • Alert Settings:
    • Alerts - if true, an alert is enabled.
    • AOnCurrent - if false, the alert occurs at the opening of a new bar, if true, at the current one.
    • AMessage - display the dialog box.
    • ASound - Play an audio file.
    • AEmail - send an email to the address specified in the settings window on the "Mail" tab.
    • ANotificaton - sending notifications to mobile terminals.
    • soundfile - the name of the sound file.
