Gravity Trend
- Göstergeler
- Svyatoslav Kucher
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Determining the current trend is one of the most important tasks of a trader, regardless of the trading style. The Gravity Trend indicator will help you do this with a fairly high probability.
Gravity Trend is a trend recognition indicator that uses the author's calculation algorithm. The indicator readings do not change under any conditions. The indicator is suitable for any currency pair, any timeframe.
Indicator Parameters
- Main Settings:
- HistoryBars - the number of bars to display.
- FirstPeriod - the period for calculating the first variable.
- SecondPeriod - the period for calculating the second variable.
- SpeedPeriod - the period for averaging in the calculations.
- SpeedModify - modification of averaging in calculations.
- FilterSens - filter period.
- FilterSize -The size of the filter step.
- Alert Settings:
- Alerts - if true, an alert is enabled.
- AOnCurrent - if false, the alert occurs at the opening of a new bar, if true, at the current one.
- AMessage - display the dialog box.
- ASound - Play an audio file.
- AEmail - send an email to the address specified in the settings window on the "Mail" tab.
- ANotificaton - sending notifications to mobile terminals.
- soundfile - the name of the sound file.