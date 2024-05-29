CandleStyx Light

5

MT4 trading tool. Intuitive Dashboard that allows effortless automated trading, saving 99 Strategies, Advanced Money Management, Automatic group orders :  Global Take Profit / Stop Loss, Smart TP (Multi-Level, Position Recovery) and Smart SL (Breakeven, trailing Stop, Multi-Level), Exit Manager, Signals, Strength Indicator, ATR Graph, Price Alert, News Warning… 

# If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact (info@styxia.com)

 


Get the Light free version !

Supercharge Your Trading With CandleStyx:

Automate Your Strategies on MetaTrader!

The only tool you will need to become a profitable FOREX trader with MetaTrader MT4.

 

01- Tame Your Trades: Money Management, the Key to Mastery!


Explore how CandleStyx provides solid guidance for your trading strategies with advanced money management tools. Manage your risks, optimize your gains and control the lifespan of your trades with a proactive approach to trading.

02- Instant Clarity: Data Summary, Your Intuitive Dashboard!


Learn how CandleStyx gives you a clear and concise overview of your trading data. Thanks to an intuitive interface, quickly visualize and analyze essential information for informed decisions.

03- Effortless Trading: Automate Your Strategies, Simplify Your Routine!


Explore the power of automation with CandleStyx: optimize your time by automating repetitive tasks and let the software handle manual operations. Free yourself to concentrate on what matters most: developing your trading strategies.

CandleStyx Light

CandleStyx Light offers a user-friendly and structured approach to trading, ideal for beginners and traders looking for simplicity. This version offers a range of core features not present by default in MT4 to initiate your journey to trading excellence.

Your Gateway to Structured and Intuitive Trading!
 


İncelemeler 3
Joseph Peng Leong Choy
244
Joseph Peng Leong Choy 2024.08.09 04:00 
 

Author was kind enough to respond to me after some issues with the EA which have been resolved. This is one of the best trade assistants you can get here. I have tried almost every available free one on MT4 and MT5. Functionality is utilitarian. Has all essentials neatly packed into a customized resizeable panel, which is locked on grid with options to reposition> would be nice to have to just choose the other corners then to manually key in numbers. Also choices to choose on whether to use pips, points or percentages on all trades would be an added bonus. AN added factor is the ATR, hardly any other has this. For a clean, and crisp interface, with all basic functions and then some, its a worth while product to own. Job well done. Thanks for the work!

clément David
25
clément David 2024.06.10 23:20 
 

CandleStyx is simply superb. The integration with MT4 is seamless, and the risk management features are excellent. I’ve seen a noticeable improvement in my trading results. It’s like having a secret weapon in the trading world. Thank you for this great tool!

CandleStyx
Guillaume Xavier Andre Turlier
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 trading tool. Intuitive Dashboard that allows effortless automated trading, saving 99 Strategies , Advanced Money Management , Automatic group orders :  Global Take Profit / Stop Loss, Smart TP (Multi-Level, Position Recovery) and Smart SL (Breakeven, trailing Stop, Multi-Level), Exit Manager , Signals, Strength Indicator , ATR Graph, Price Alert, News Warning…  # If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact (info@styxia.com)   Get more information
Joseph Peng Leong Choy
244
Joseph Peng Leong Choy 2024.08.09 04:00 
 

Author was kind enough to respond to me after some issues with the EA which have been resolved. This is one of the best trade assistants you can get here. I have tried almost every available free one on MT4 and MT5. Functionality is utilitarian. Has all essentials neatly packed into a customized resizeable panel, which is locked on grid with options to reposition> would be nice to have to just choose the other corners then to manually key in numbers. Also choices to choose on whether to use pips, points or percentages on all trades would be an added bonus. AN added factor is the ATR, hardly any other has this. For a clean, and crisp interface, with all basic functions and then some, its a worth while product to own. Job well done. Thanks for the work!

Guillaume Xavier Andre Turlier
344
Geliştiriciden yanıt Guillaume Xavier Andre Turlier 2024.08.09 15:56
Thanks for your feedback, i noted your good ideas and will see how to deal with it with the product.
Always really helpfull to have feedback from community ! :)
Rob D.
23
Rob D. 2024.06.19 14:27 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

clément David
25
clément David 2024.06.10 23:20 
 

CandleStyx is simply superb. The integration with MT4 is seamless, and the risk management features are excellent. I’ve seen a noticeable improvement in my trading results. It’s like having a secret weapon in the trading world. Thank you for this great tool!

Guillaume Xavier Andre Turlier
344
Geliştiriciden yanıt Guillaume Xavier Andre Turlier 2024.06.13 02:06
Thanks for your feedback ! :)
