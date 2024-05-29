MT4 trading tool. Intuitive Dashboard that allows effortless automated trading, saving 99 Strategies, Advanced Money Management, Automatic group orders : Global Take Profit / Stop Loss, Smart TP (Multi-Level, Position Recovery) and Smart SL (Breakeven, trailing Stop, Multi-Level), Exit Manager, Signals, Strength Indicator, ATR Graph, Price Alert, News Warning… # If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact (info@styxia.com)

Supercharge Your Trading With CandleStyx: Automate Your Strategies on MetaTrader! The only tool you will need to become a profitable FOREX trader with MetaTrader MT4.



01- Tame Your Trades: Money Management , the Key to Mastery!

Explore how CandleStyx provides solid guidance for your trading strategies with advanced money management tools. Manage your risks, optimize your gains and control the lifespan of your trades with a proactive approach to trading.

02- Instant Clarity: Data Summary , Your Intuitive Dashboard!

Learn how CandleStyx gives you a clear and concise overview of your trading data. Thanks to an intuitive interface, quickly visualize and analyze essential information for informed decisions.

03- Effortless Trading: Automate Your Strategies, Simplify Your Routine!

Explore the power of automation with CandleStyx: optimize your time by automating repetitive tasks and let the software handle manual operations. Free yourself to concentrate on what matters most: developing your trading strategies.

CandleStyx Light CandleStyx Light offers a user-friendly and structured approach to trading, ideal for beginners and traders looking for simplicity. This version offers a range of core features not present by default in MT4 to initiate your journey to trading excellence. Your Gateway to Structured and Intuitive Trading!

