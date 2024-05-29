CandleStyx Light
- Utilitaires
- Guillaume Xavier Andre Turlier
- Version: 1.163
- Mise à jour: 10 août 2024
|
|
CandleStyx is simply superb. The integration with MT4 is seamless, and the risk management features are excellent. I’ve seen a noticeable improvement in my trading results. It’s like having a secret weapon in the trading world. Thank you for this great tool!
Author was kind enough to respond to me after some issues with the EA which have been resolved. This is one of the best trade assistants you can get here. I have tried almost every available free one on MT4 and MT5. Functionality is utilitarian. Has all essentials neatly packed into a customized resizeable panel, which is locked on grid with options to reposition> would be nice to have to just choose the other corners then to manually key in numbers. Also choices to choose on whether to use pips, points or percentages on all trades would be an added bonus. AN added factor is the ATR, hardly any other has this. For a clean, and crisp interface, with all basic functions and then some, its a worth while product to own. Job well done. Thanks for the work!
