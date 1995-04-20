CUSTOM Currency strength indicator





-CHOOSEto calculate strength for, indicator will/pairs from 8 selected currencies based oncalculations.-8 major currencies are used by default-add indicator to any chart-made for-clear currency distinguish by color and name on chart-if you chose non-standard currency, make sure all of inputted values have its pair with each other, and you are not missing latest history data of quotes from your broker. (for the period you are targeting = last day / last 2 days...)

-this indicator also adds missing pairs to your 'market watch window' (if you don't see correct results, try checking if any of working pairs wasn't removed from market watch)



-added support for suffix and prefix in symbol names, if your broker doesn't use standard symbol names like EURUSD, for example you have "EURUSD_" in you market watch, add "_" into "sufix" parameter input.





