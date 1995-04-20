Custom Currency strength indicator

CUSTOM Currency strength indicator

-CHOOSE ANY CURENCIES that you want to calculate strength for, indicator will automatically compare all symbols/pairs from 8 selected currencies based on KU-chart calculations.
-8 major currencies are used by default
-add indicator to any chart
-made for 15min timeframe= last 1 day change calculated, 30min = last 2 days and so on
-clear currency distinguish  by color and name on chart 
-if you chose non-standard currency, make sure all of inputted values have its pair with each other, and you are not missing latest history data of quotes from your broker. (for the period you are targeting = last day / last 2 days...)

-this indicator also adds missing pairs to your 'market watch window' (if you don't see correct results, try checking if any of working pairs wasn't removed from market watch)


-added support for suffix and prefix in symbol names, if your broker doesn't use standard symbol names like EURUSD, for example you have "EURUSD_" in you market watch, add "_" into "sufix" parameter input.


Önerilen ürünler
FFx MACD
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.2 (5)
Göstergeler
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx Force Index
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx Bollinger Bands
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.75 (4)
Göstergeler
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx Fractals
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx ParabolicSAR
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx Momentum
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4 (1)
Göstergeler
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx Volumes
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
3.5 (2)
Göstergeler
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx CCI
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
TPX Heiken Ashi
TPX
Göstergeler
Indicator to be placed in the same folder as Dash to activate the alert filter with Heiken Aish. After downloading the indicator, copy it to the same folder so Dash can read the indicator. It is not necessary to insert it into the chart, this is only for Dash to search for signals and inform the direction of buying and selling of the Indicator. Check if the indicator's path is correct within Dash.
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Göstergeler
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
FFx ATR
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
Color Macd Tf
Syarif Nur Arief
Göstergeler
MACD is well known indicator that still can be use for prediction where price will go next few minutes, hours or even weekly  With colored bar of Macd, your eyes can easily catch when color is changed based what market price movement to find any early trend on market. here is the parameter of the indicator: TF_MACD , default is 1 Hour , this mean you can see clearly MACD of 1 Hour TimeFrame on Lower TimeFrame. InpPrice , default is Price Close , this is original MACD parameter from Metaquotes st
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Göstergeler
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
FFx Envelopes
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (2)
Göstergeler
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
QualifiedEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Göstergeler
QualifiedEngulfing, ProEngulfing Göstergesi'nin ücretsiz sürümüdür. ProEngulfing , Advance Engulf Göstergesi'nin ücretli sürümüdür. İndirin buradan. ProEngulfing'in ücretsiz ve ücretli sürümleri arasındaki fark nedir? Ücretsiz sürümünde bir gün içinde bir sinyal kısıtlaması bulunmaktadır. QualifiedEngulfing Tanıtımı - MT4 İçin Profesyonel Engulf Deseni Göstergeniz QualifiedEngulfing ile precision gücünü serbest bırakın; forex piyasasındaki nitelikli engulf desenlerini belirlemek ve vurgulamak i
FREE
OrderBlock TS Roman
Vladislav Vlastovskii
3.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Индикатор строит блоки заказов (БЗ) по торговой системе (ТС) Романа. Поиск блоков осуществляется одновременно на двух таймфремах: текущем и старшем (определяемым в настройках). Для оптимизации и игнорирования устаревших блоков в настройках задается ограничение количества дней в пределах которых осуществляется поиск блоков. Блоки строятся по правилам ТС состоящем из трех шагов: какую свечу вынесли (что?); какой свечой вынесли (чем?); правило отрисовки (как?).
FREE
GS spread
Aleksander Gladkov
Göstergeler
The indicator calculates the current spread for each tick using the formula Spread=(ASK-BID)/Point. Schedule of changes in the boundaries spread over the timeframe displayed in a separate window from the date of accession of the indicator. Two lines corresponding to the minimum and maximum spread values are displayed. The indicator window is self-adjusted according to the minimum and maximum values from the moment of launch. The minimum and maximum values for the entire period of the indicator o
FREE
Tipu Heikin Ashi Panel
Kaleem Haider
4.56 (18)
Göstergeler
Tipu Heikin-Ashi Panel is the modified version of the original Heiken Ashi indicator published by MetaQuotes here . A professional version of this indicator is available here . Features An easy to use Panel that shows the Heiken Ashi trend of selected timeframe. Customizable Buy/Sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, or visual on-screen alerts. Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved to any place on the chart or minimized to allow more space. Heikin means "the average", and Ashi means "foot
FREE
Traditional MACD MT4
Daniel Lewis
4.58 (55)
Göstergeler
MACD indicator in MetaTrader 4/5 looks different than MACD does in most other charting software. That is because the MetaTrader 4/5 version of MACD displays the MACD line as a histogram when it is traditionally displayed as a line. Additionally, the MetaTrader 4/5 version computes the Signal line using an SMA, while according to MACD definition it is supposed to be an EMA. The MetaTrader 4/5 version also does not compute a true MACD Histogram (the difference between the MACD/Signal lines). This
FREE
FFx RSI
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4 (1)
Göstergeler
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
Large Price MT4
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Göstergeler
For traders, monitoring price movements is a constant activity, because each price movement determines the action that must be taken next. This simple indicator will helps traders to display prices more clearly in a larger size. Users can set the font size and choose the color that will be displayed on the chart. There are three color options that can be selected to be displayed on the chart.
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Göstergeler
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Göstergeler
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Göstergeler
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Göstergeler
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
FFx Accelerator Oscillator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
Extremum by trend
Anton Iudakov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Looking for entry points along the local trend without repaint! Arrows indicate entry points. Based on classic indicators. The indicator is easy to use. Settings Наименование Описание Frequency factor Signal frequency. The less, the more often. This affects the quality. Recommendations Recommended for use on major currency pairs. Timeframe from m5, m15, m30 Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday trading, ideas, indicators, etc., a link in my profile contacts.
FREE
FFx Stochastic
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.6 (5)
Göstergeler
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
Support resistanses show
Meysam Ghasemi
Göstergeler
.....................................hi....................... ................for showing high s and low s and support and resistanses .....................we have a lot of ways............................... it can be helpful for finding trends , higher highs , higher lows , lower highs , lower lows .......................today i write on of thems.......................... ........................you can enter the number of last support and resistanses .........................and it will dra
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , tanesi sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   $30   için   ilk hafta   veya   ilk 3 alışveriş te olacak!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : En son haberler için MQL5 kanalımı takip edin Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner, fiyat yapısına hacim bağlamı ekleyen bir destek‑direnç göstergesidir. İşlem hareketinin son pivotlar çevresinde nasıl kümelendiğini göstererek, alım veya satım ilgisinin en yoğun olduğu seviyeleri görmeyi sağlar. MT5 sürümü için:  Volumatic Support
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Auto Optimized RSI , doğru alım ve satım sinyalleri vermek için tasarlanmış, kullanımı kolay ve akıllı bir ok göstergesidir. Geçmiş verilere dayalı işlem simülasyonları kullanarak, her enstrüman ve zaman dilimi için en etkili RSI seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Bu gösterge, bağımsız bir işlem sistemi olarak veya mevcut stratejinize entegre edilerek kullanılabilir ve özellikle kısa vadeli işlem yapanlar için faydalıdır. Geleneksel RSI’nin sabit seviyeleri (örneğin 70/30) yerine, Auto Optim
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Göstergeler
Gold Flux Signal – XAUUSD için Repaint Yapmayan Sinyal Göstergesi Net sinyal üretimi için tasarlanmıştır – Gold Flux Signal, XAUUSD üzerinde net ve istikrarlı giriş sinyalleri sağlamak için geliştirilmiştir – Trend takibi ve breakout stratejileri için özel olarak tasarlanmış olup, grafik üzerinde karışıklık yaratmaz – Göstergenin tüm sinyalleri yalnızca kapanmış mumlar üzerinden hesaplanır – M1, M5 ve H1 zaman dilimleri için optimize edilmiştir Kararlı görsel sinyaller – Sinyal bir kez oluş
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
UT BOT Alerts MT4
Filip Valkovic
Göstergeler
Good old UT BOT converted from TradingView script by ' QuantNomad ', initially by ' Yo_adriiiiaan ' and ' HPotter ' - so you can bet this is powerful tool. If you know, you know. This is top of the line, while keeping it really simple. Main function: trend identification with trend switch points , created by EMA(source) and ATR -source is CLOSE PRICE with option to use HEIKEN ASHI chart instead, for this you need "Heiken Ashi" indicator - its available as free download by MetaQuotes One of th
FREE
FFcal for MT5 news calendar
Filip Valkovic
Uzman Danışmanlar
EXPER ADIVSOR that gets economic news calendar from forexfacotry.com and calculates time until next news happen or since last news happened. It shows exactly same output as ffcal for MT4 by Derk Wehler, original version may be available at forexfacotry This version is clean, done  WITHOUT ANY DLL IMPORTS !!!  Additionally it creates excel file  with latest news  in your datafolder-> ".../MQL5/Files" , (* so this data can be used if  you want to use news in EA , just load data from this file, I
Smart Trade Panel MT5test
Filip Valkovic
Yardımcı programlar
this is DEMO VERISON (for demo acc.) of  TRADING OVERLAY with PARTIAL take profit    ("virtual TP")   and % risk lot size   --- full version available   on my 'seller page' as well as version for MT4 Take better control of your trades with ease ! Easy lot size calculation with easy SL/TP setting. Your trading will be much more comfortable with this tool!   Main goal with this tool is very SIMPLE and FAST operation!    Works like any EA, add it to selected chart and trade ! Features: start tra
FREE
QQE Mod Indicator
Filip Valkovic
Göstergeler
The Quantitative Qualitative Estimation (QQE) indicator is derived from Wilder’s famous Relative Strength Index (RSI). In essence, the QQE is a heavily smoothed RSI. Modification of this version: ( converted from tradingview script by Mihkell00, original from Glaz, 100% identical output) So there are Two QQEs. One that is shown on the chart as columns, and the other "hidden" in the background which also has a 50 MA   bollinger band   acting as a zero line. When both of them agree - you get a b
Advanced Fibonacci Indicator for EA
Filip Valkovic
Göstergeler
This Fibonacci Indicator is showing fibo retracement lines on chart for EA trading same as the default tool from Metatrader's menu, except this one is fully automatic and changes along with the chart (with modes B and C, then mode A is always fixed by set levels) AND it also offers the line levels for the Expert Advisors to read (buffers) , so you can set your trades based on crossover\crossunder on those fibo lines. You can choose from 3 modes for selecting the max HIGH and min LOW limit, and
FREE
Simple History Statistics MT5
Filip Valkovic
Yardımcı programlar
Simple Stats is utility for trades history management. (works as Expert Advisor) Allowing you to:   see trading performance for each symbol separately , and so it     helps you to find the M0ST and the W0RST profitable type of trades  based on past results. filters: see only manual trades see only EA trades see only EA trades from one specific Magic Number select time period for history SS will  distinguish reports with filename - each history report is named with account number an
Smart Trade Panel MT5
Filip Valkovic
Yardımcı programlar
RISK CALCULATOR - TRADING PANEL - CHART OVERLAY with:   PARTIAL TAKE PROFIT  ("virtual TP")   % RISK LOT SIZE  TRAILING STOP LOSS  Fast and simple control of your trades Easy lot size calculation with easy SL/TP setting. Your trading will be much more comfortable with this tool!   Works like any EA, add it to selected chart and trade ! (this version is converted from MT4) Features: start trade with   calculated lot   based on   % of account balance * that you want to risk/ or based on
Smart Trade Panel MT4test
Filip Valkovic
3 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
TRADING PANEL - CHART OVERLAY with:   PARTIAL TAKE PROFIT  ("virtual TP")   % RISK LOT SIZE  TRAILING STOP LOSS  Fast and simple control of your trades this is DEM0 VERISON (for DEM0 acc.)   of    TRADING OVERLAY with PARTIAL take profit    ("virtual TP")   and % risk lot size   --- full version available   on my 'seller page' as well as version for MT5 Easy lot size calculation with easy SL/TP setting. Your trading will be much more comfortable with this tool ! Works like any EA, add it
FREE
Virtual Assistant MINI
Filip Valkovic
Yardımcı programlar
Virtual Assistant MINI   VIRTUALL ASSISTANT = MAKE YOUR TP AND SL VIRTUAL!   Tool meant to control your stop loss and take profit by converting them to virtual SL/TP (with support for TRAILING) Convert all SL and TP to virtual so your exits on trades are hidden from your broker! Run this EA on any graph, choose 1MIN timeframe (VA is autosaving data only on new bar detected, so graph TF equals to VA autosave period) !!! When using virtual trade exits, stable connection is needed for order executi
FREE
XTA Trend Analyzer
Filip Valkovic
Göstergeler
Tool converted from tradingview. A simple indicator that plots difference between 2 moving averages and depicts convergance/divergance in color coded format. Anything <= 0 is   red   and shows a   bearish   trend whereas > 0 is   green   and shows   bullish   trend. Adjust the input parameters as following for your preferred time frame : 4-Hr: Exponential, 15, 30 Daily: Exponential, 10, 20 Weekly: Exponential, 5, 10
FREE
Simple History Statistics
Filip Valkovic
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Simple Stats is utility for history management. Allowing you to clearly see trading performance for each symbol separately , and so it helps you to find the most and the worst profitable type of trades based on past results. History period depends on settings of your terminal, so if you want to get report for each month, you have to use custom period and run SIMPLE STATS for each. SS will  distinguish reports with filename - each history report is named with account number and date of the oldest
FREE
AGS Scalping 2
Filip Valkovic
Uzman Danışmanlar
AGS Scalper 2  is a powerful and versatile trading robot with very customizable risk/profit Trading strategy : identification of overbought and oversold conditions of the market, and checking for trend reverse Just look at the first screenshot .  I’ve made 264% profit per month!  First month u sing this EA, I achieved  win   ratio 100% with maximal DD 18%.  It was just from one pair, this EA can run on more pairs, maximizing profit and minimalizing risk .   It was just the first version of AGS,
Virtual Assistant
Filip Valkovic
Yardımcı programlar
VIRTUALL ASSISTANT = MAKE YOUR TP AND SL VIRTUAL!   Tool meant to control your stop loss and take profit. Main idea of this program is to convert all SL and TP to virtual so your exits on trades are hidden from your broker. Run this EA on any graph, choose 1MIN timeframe (VA is autosaving data only on new bar detected, so graph TF equals to VA autosave period) !!! When using virtual trade exits, stable connection is needed for order execution! Best works with VPS! Developed with ECN accounts. 
EASY Trade Copier MT4 or MT5
Filip Valkovic
1 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
AUTOMATIC TRADE COPIER for local * use . (copy trades between several metatrader terminals on the local computer/ *or GLOBALLY after setting your network /server !) Can copy trades from one or several main MT4 accounts to several MT4 and MT5 accounts (no limit). For MT4 to MT5 copy you have to also get version for Metatrader 5 here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80843 - very fast execution (theoretically up to 5ms delay, depends on computer speed) - user can set speed of copying (re
Heiken Plus Indicator MT4
Filip Valkovic
Göstergeler
HEIKEN PLUS is the only indicator you really need to be a successful trader , without in depth knowledge of the forex trading or any tools.  Also there is automatically trading  MT5  EA available   now:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89517?   with superb SL/TP management!  and sky high profit targets !    MT5 ONLY ! For Metatrader5 version visit:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/83761?source=Site Very suitable tool for new traders or advanced traders too. HEIKEN+ is a combin
Smart Trade Panel MT4
Filip Valkovic
Yardımcı programlar
RISK CALCULATOR - TRADING PANEL - CHART OVERLAY with:   PARTIAL TAKE PROFIT  ("virtual TP")   % RISK LOT SIZE  TRAILING STOP LOSS  Fast and simple control of your trades Easy lot size calculation with easy SL/TP setting. Your trading will be much more comfortable with this tool!   Works like any EA, add it to selected chart and trade ! Features: start trade with   calculated lot   based on   % of account balance * that you want to risk/ or based on   how much money you want to risk  *r
Chart Notes MT4 the Multiline text on chart
Filip Valkovic
Yardımcı programlar
Chart Notes = MULTI LINE TEXT INPUT ON CHART FOR MT4   is finally here! # sticky notes This indicator is a powerful text editor for placing notes on chart, similarly like the feature on Tradingview.  There are 2 types of messages: anchored (on screen ) and free (on chart).  1. Anchored = stays on the same place on screen (x point, y point) -this text can be   EDITED on click   (first line is for dragging the message around- this line is edited via right clicking- >properties) -move the message
Smart Manager Dashboard
Filip Valkovic
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Smart Manager Dashboard - with auto virtual TP and auto virtual SL for all trades. -this EA is a powerful trade manager that can manage all symbols and all trades at once , all from one chart so it is a must have tool for every trader who keeps more trades at once. -it mainly does 2 things : INFO ABOUT TRADES and CLOSING TRADES   (grouped by their symbol, so with this tool it is very easy and fast to manage even hundreds of trades ) -add to any chart, any timeframe and you are all set -this to
Fractal Trendlines
Filip Valkovic
Göstergeler
Classic Fractals indicator for MT4, with additional Trendlines connecting the latest couples of fractals ( fractals are showing highest high, and lowest low on each period) Rules for trendlines: -if new top fractal is below the last one = new resistance line -if new bot fractal is above the last one = new support line -Trendlines can be hidden -Fractals can be hidden Fractal Period = can be both even or uneven number, as it is setting for half (one side) of the bars sequence for findin
QQE Mod MT4
Filip Valkovic
Göstergeler
The   Quantitative Qualitative Estimation   (QQE) indicator is derived from Wilder’s famous Relative Strength Index (RSI). In essence, the QQE is a heavily smoothed RSI. Modification of this version: (   converted from tradingview   script by Mihkell00, original from Glaz, 100% identical output) So there are Two QQEs. One that is shown on the chart as columns, and the other "hidden" in the background which also has a 50 MA   bollinger band   acting as a zero line. When both of them agree - y
AGS Scalper 2 MT5
Filip Valkovic
Uzman Danışmanlar
finally coming to MT5 too: AGS Scalper 2  is a powerful and versatile trading robot with very customizable risk/gain ratio Trading strategy :   identification of overbought and oversold conditions of the market, and checking for trend reverse Just look at the first screenshot .  I’ve made 264% profit per month!  First month u sing this EA, I achieved  win   ratio 100% with maximal DD 18%.  It was just from one pair, this EA can run on more pairs, maximizing profit and minimalizing risk .   It w
EASY Trade Copier MT5 or MT4
Filip Valkovic
Yardımcı programlar
AUTOMATIC TRADE COPIER for local *   use . (copy trades between several metatrader terminals on the local computer/ *or GLOBALLY after setting your network /server !) Can copy trades from one or   several main MT5 accounts   to several MT5 and MT4 accounts   (no limit). For MT5 to MT4 copy you have to also get version for Metatrader 4 here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80842 - very fast execution (theoretically up to 5ms delay, depends on computer speed) - user can set speed of copy
Volatility Oscillator
Filip Valkovic
Göstergeler
Tool converted from tradingview indicator. Modified version with pivot points calculated in a more intuitive way. This tool displays relative   volatility   and directional trend. Excellent way to pickup diversions and reversals. Length can be lowered to 11 or 13 in settings to show price range. Can be used to identify patterns such as parallel channels and likely direction of price action.
Trend Meter MT5
Filip Valkovic
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Very powerful indicator! converted from TradingView with upgraded alerts and added notifications.  Ideal use in EAs. Use as a supplementary Indicator to confirm your entries, but it is as good on it's own. The indicator consists of 3 different Trend Meters and a  2 Trend Bars which are used to confirm trend How to Use: The more Trend meters are lit up the better =>>   -more GREEN COLOR at one bar means more confirmation to open buy  trade, - more RED COLOR signals for one bar = more confirmat
Heiken Plus Indicator
Filip Valkovic
Göstergeler
HEIKEN PLUS is the only indicator you really need to be a successful trader , without in depth knowledge of the forex trading or any tools. Also there is automatically trading EA available now: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89517? with superb SL/TP management! and sky high profit targets !!! Very suitable tool for new traders or advanced traders too. This is MT5 version. For MT4 version visit :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85235?source=Site HEIKEN+ is a combination of 2 i
Risk Reward Ratio with TP SL Boxes
Filip Valkovic
Göstergeler
RISK TO REWARD TOOL for MT5 with UI on chart: (creates similar RR boxes like on tradingview)  -creates and deletes draggable boxes on chart, ANY SYMBOL, ANY TF. Menu buttons: NEW BUY,       NEW SELL,     DELETE ALL,   ( and minimize) -draggable target TP level -draggable SL limit level -text labels with pips SL TP, RR ratio-there is  no limit of boxes -but program remembers first 100 boxes after changing input. there is parameter "delete_on_init" so false = every created box stays as it is, true
Heiken PLUS Trader
Filip Valkovic
Uzman Danışmanlar
I automated trading strategy based on my HEIKEN+ Indicator which is included in this EA, and it worked out very well !   "HEIKEN PLUS is the only indicator you really need to be a successful trader , without in depth knowledge of the forex trading or any tools." Very suitable tool for new traders or advanced traders too. Check my seller page to see info about the indicator.  HEIKEN+ is a combination of 2 indicators : normal Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi smoothed. It sends signal when these two
Chart Notes the Multi line text on chart
Filip Valkovic
Yardımcı programlar
Chart Notes = MULTI LINE TEXT INPUT ON CHART FOR MT5 is finally here! # sticky notes This indicator is a powerful text editor for placing notes on chart, similarly like the feature on Tradingview. There are 2 types of messages: anchored (on screen ) and free (on chart).  1. Anchored = stays on the same place on screen (x point, y point) -this text can be EDITED on click (first line is for dragging the message around- this line is edited via right clicking- >properties) -move the messages by dra
Smart Manager Dashboard MT5
Filip Valkovic
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Smart Manager Dashboard - with auto virtual TP and auto virtual SL for all trades. [Converted from MT4 version - All screenshots are from MT4] -this EA is a powerful trade manager that can   manage all symbols and all trades at once , all from one chart so it is a   must have tool for every trader   who keeps more trades at once. -it mainly does 2 things :   INFO ABOUT TRADES   and   CLOSING TRADES   (grouped by their symbol, so with this tool it is   very easy and fast to manage even hundreds
UT BOT Alerts 5
Filip Valkovic
Göstergeler
Good old UT BOT converted from TradingView script by ' QuantNomad ', initially by ' Yo_adriiiiaan ' and ' HPotter ' - so you can bet this is powerful tool. If you know, you know. This is top of the line, while keeping it really simple. Main function: trend identification with trend switch points , created by EMA(source) and ATR -source is CLOSE PRICE with option to use HEIKEN ASHI chart instead, for this you need "Heiken Ashi" indicator - its available as free download by MetaQuotes One of th
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt