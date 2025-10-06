UT BOT Alerts 5

Good old UT BOT converted from TradingView script by 'QuantNomad', initially by 'Yo_adriiiiaan'

and 'HPotter' - so you can bet this is powerful tool. If you know, you know. This is top of the line, while keeping it really simple.





Main function: trend identification with trend switch points, created by EMA(source) and ATR

-source is CLOSE PRICE with option to use HEIKEN ASHI chart instead, for this you need "Heiken Ashi" indicator - its available as free download by MetaQuotes





One of the most requested indicators used in bots I did over recent past years, so I offer my MT4 and MT5 version.

Couple extra things I added are:





-alerts on PC terminal

-alerts on Mobile app

-bar coloring on/off

-signal drawing distance



Indicator also offers clear buffers for buy/sell signals, so integration into EA/bots is very easy.





*Keep in mind this one uses ATR, when you take something from TV into Metatrader, the ATR has different formulas,

so ATR is a bit different. It is not noticeable effect in this indicator! But if for some reason, you need this in 100% identical version, contact me for custom job.







