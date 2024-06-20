Trade Simplifier Premium Mt4

Trade simplifier premium is a trade panel that simplifies trade opening. It is simple and easy to understand, with key features to ease trading.

Features include:


  • Order type selection
  • Fixed lot entry from the chart user interface
  • Easy Take profit entry field on the chart user interface
  • Visual take profit selection and adjustment via the line that appears when you click the Take Profit button
  • Easy Stop loss entry field in points on the chart user interface 
  • Visual Stop Loss selection and adjustment via the line that appears when you click the Take Profit button
  • Partial closing of positions
  • Breakeven
  • Trailing stop
  • Close all trades
  • Close only profitable trades
  • Close only losing trades



Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt