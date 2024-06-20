Trade Simplifier Premium Mt4
- Utilitaires
- Tonny Obare
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 20 juin 2024
- Activations: 5
Trade simplifier premium is a trade panel that simplifies trade opening. It is simple and easy to understand, with key features to ease trading.
Features include:
- Order type selection
- Fixed lot entry from the chart user interface
- Easy Take profit entry field on the chart user interface
- Visual take profit selection and adjustment via the line that appears when you click the Take Profit button
- Easy Stop loss entry field in points on the chart user interface
- Visual Stop Loss selection and adjustment via the line that appears when you click the Take Profit button
- Partial closing of positions
- Breakeven
- Trailing stop
- Close all trades
- Close only profitable trades
- Close only losing trades