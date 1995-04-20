Elevate your trading with the JagzFX Market Regime Filter—adapt, optimize, succeed in navigating through smooth or volatile price movements.

Gain a deeper understanding of market dynamics to refine your strategy and make informed decisions.

KEY FEATURES

Price Action Analysis: Distinguishes between smooth and volatile price movements. Trend Identification: Pinpoints bullish or bearish trends with precision. Strength Assessment: Evaluates the strength of identified trends—whether strong or weak Market Insights: Identify potential changes in the market regime. Customizable: Tailor parameters to match your unique trading style. Data Buffers: 13 data buffers provide programmatic access to Market Regime classification as well as the underlying trend, momentum and volatility values, making this indicator easy to pair with other JagzFX products including One Pin and Expert One, or to integrate into your own code using the iCustom function.

CONCEPT

The JagzFX Market Regime Filter evaluates trend, momentum and volatility to analyse the behaviour of the market and categorise it into various 'regimes':

Bullish/Bearish weak or developing trend

Bullish/Bearish strong or established trend

Bullish/Bearish Volatile trend

Sideways (low volatility)

Sideways and Volatile

PARAMETERS

Parameter Description Trend Method

Method of trend detection - Line Order, Line Slope, or a combination of both.

Fast, Medium and Slow Trend Periods

Number of bars used for each of the three trend slopes.

Momentum Period

Number of bars used for momentum detection.

Momentum Level

Threshold between a weak and a strong trend (0-100).

Volatility Period

Number of bars used for volatility detection.

Volatility Level

Threshold between a quiet and a volatile market (0-100).









