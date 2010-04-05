STZ Forex EA IV

STZ Forex EA IV


🔈✅ Forex Robot🔈✅

 

🔈✅Is an fully automated Forex Robot for MT4 Terminal Trading.


🔈✅The default settings are already profitable. But you can test and adjust the files to your needs.


🔈✅There are more then 8 Indicators built in to filter as much as possible,


🔈✅You can also join the Telegram Channel here


🔈✅ https://t.me/+Ft3Q8y4akvxjN2Jk



  • 🔈100 % automated🔈
  • 🔈different settings available🔈
  • 🔈simple TP and SL🔈
  • 🔈Trailing Stop🔈
  • 🔈Martingale🔈
  • 🔈For ALL Pairs🔈
  • 🔈For All Time Frames🔈

🔈✅Perfect to catch overbought and over sold trends in the market.

🔈✅The EA uses 3 different indicator to execute the trade.✅

✅Perfect for Longterm investment.✅

https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4

✅That one works also on Cent Accounts .✅

👌I wish every single trader the maximum success. But please trade responsible.👌

👌Good luck to everyone of you.👍



