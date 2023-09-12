Trade Shell MT4

4.9

Easy and Smart Trade Manager. It does work on visual strategy tester. Take your trading to the next level with it.

Backtest you ideas and indicators. Improve it and run it live. This assistant has everything you need to do that.

MT5 version


Basic features:

  • Works with any FX, Crypto, Indices, Futures etc
  • Several volume calculations methods, included risk calculation based on StopLoss level
  • Several BreakEven modes
  • Time close, timeout close and orders expiration
  • Cancel pending orders level (OCO)
  • Real and virtual StopLoss and TakeProfit
  • One Click open and close trades
  • Screenshots of your trades
  • Customizing font and size for any resolutions and screen scales


Use this free indicator Tester Events to run it on visual strategy tester. Use this free indicator Tester Periods to view different timeframes on visual strategy tester. Take a demo version to try it easy.

Have a good luck with your trading experience!


İncelemeler 27
vince cent
178
vince cent 2025.07.19 15:40 
 

Very good tool. Has a feature that gives info on instrument that my other paid version did not have, that saves me calculating. Very generous Russian dude. Many thanks.

iwbam2020
39
iwbam2020 2025.04.23 10:37 
 

amazing

ahmed11841
47
ahmed11841 2025.04.06 17:34 
 

Great Thank you

