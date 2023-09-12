Trade Shell MT4

Easy and Smart Trade Manager. It does work on visual strategy tester. Take your trading to the next level with it.

Backtest you ideas and indicators. Improve it and run it live. This assistant has everything you need to do that.

MT5 version





Basic features:

Works with any FX, Crypto, Indices, Futures etc

Several volume calculations methods, included risk calculation based on StopLoss level

Several BreakEven modes

Time close, timeout close and orders expiration

Cancel pending orders level (OCO)

Real and virtual StopLoss and TakeProfit

One Click open and close trades

Screenshots of your trades

Customizing font and size for any resolutions and screen scales





Use this free indicator Tester Events to run it on visual strategy tester. Use this free indicator Tester Periods to view different timeframes on visual strategy tester. Take a demo version to try it easy.

Have a good luck with your trading experience!



