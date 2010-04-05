Hama and Hull EA for Mt4 by ZooCapital

Model:

The Hama & Hull Trend Following EA is a powerful & sophisticated model that allows the trader to use both HAMA & Hull indicators to trigger long & short positions. The EA includes options for both colour change & price cross. 

Auto execution 

Excellent EA & fully configurable for all users across all instruments. Read disclaimer below

Additional filters are provided by using Delta Indicator & MACD, all with configurable options to fully tailor the EA to your specifications and risk appetite.

Truly unique EA that allows the trader to configure all aspects of the model for any FX pair, any commodity, any index, any Crypo & Equity that your platform provides. we believe in giving you the option to tweak and amend according to your trading strategy and not lock you into 1 model only. 

Open EA that allows you to configure everything to optimize your strategy. True unique EA on offer.  

This EA will allow you manage your risk by changing Stops Loss & Limit spreads using Pips/ATR & ZigZag

All indicators are in the EA.

You can back test using a range and any time period of you choice to optimize your EA that meets your requirements. 

All parameters are configurable:

Trading: Trade Mode (Long/Short) : Signal Mode (On signal/Opposite Signal) : Entry (Immediate/Next Bar) : Lots Mode (Risk% / Fixed) / Target Price (Pips or ATR) : Stop Loss (Pips /ATR / ZigZag) : trade both side/close on opposite signal : Break Even settings : Trailing Stop (Start/Distance/Step)

Settings: Hull / HAMA / ATR / ZigZag / Delta / MACD. **Options to configure everything or turn off**

Trading Algo uses HAMA & Hull to trigger trades. Either using colour change or price cross. 

The Hull Moving Average is a directional trend indicator. Its goal is to provide more information of higher quality to those whose trading strategy depends on the slim margins within the price movements of an instrument. The Hull Moving Average indicator is a combination of weighted moving averages .  It is more sensitive to the current price activity than a traditional Moving Average. It faster responds to trend change and more shows the price movement more accurately. This is a colour version of the indicator.

HAMA (Heiken-Ashi Moving Average) Candles are built using different moving average lengths for the open, high, low, and close. Those levels are then run through the Heiken-Ashi Candle formula to create a new hybrid candle on the chart. There is an additional Moving Average plotted as well for overall direction

Parameters

  • Period - Can be using on any time frame
  • Instrument - Can be using on any instrument you have access to in Mt4.Make sure the account is funded appropriately before going live. We do not accept any responsibility for poor risk management
  • Account Management - Uses % of account balance or fixed lot size. Ensure your account size is appropriate for your risk appetite. Back testing is not 100%. Using large history of tick data and good quality data can help the back testing process & model quality
  • Testing -  Use Experts & Journal tabs to see if any errors of lot size or sending order requests. these are different for every server provider. 

*If want referral to recommended broker, please email me on bp.zoocapital@gmail.com*

Risks: Trade at your own risk. EA does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not a indication of future performance. We are not liable for any losses or improper use. Ensure proper Risk management and make sure the account is funded appropriately before going live. We do not accept any responsibility for your trading or risk management. Make sure you know min lot size for each instrument that your provider requires. 

