CustomTicksReplace

Remplace toutes les prix de l'historique des prix du symbole personnalisé dans l'intervalle de temps spécifié avec les données du tableau de données de type MqlTick..

int  CustomTicksReplace(
   const string     symbol,            // nom du symbole
   long             from_msc,          // date de début
   long             to_msc,            // date de fin
   const MqlTick&   ticks[],           // tableau pour les données à appliquer à un symbole personnalisé
   uint             count=WHOLE_ARRAY   // nombre d'éléments du tableau ticks[] à utiliser
   );

Paramètres

symbol

[in]  Nom du symbole personnalisé.

from_msc

[in]  Date/heure du premier tick à supprimer de l'historique des prix dans l'intervalle spécifié. Date/heure en millisecondes depuis le 01.01.1970.

to_msc

[in]  Date/heure du dernier tick à supprimer de l'historique des prix dans l'intervalle spécifié. Date/heure en millisecondes depuis le 01.01.1970.

ticks[]

[in]   Tableau de données d'historique des ticks de type MqlTick ordonnés par heure en ordre ascendant.

count=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in]  Nombre d'éléments du tableau ticks[] à utiliser pour le remplacement dans l'intervalle de temps spécifié. WHOLE_ARRAY signifie que tous les éléments du tableau ticks[] doivent être utilisés.

Valeur de Retour

Nombre de ticks mis à jour ou -1 en cas d'erreur.

Note

Puisque plusieurs ticks peuvent avoir la même heure jusqu'à la milliseconde dans un flux de cotations (l'heure précise du tick est stockée dans le champ time_msc de la structure MqlTick), la fonction CustomTicksReplace ne trie pas automatiquement les éléments du tableau ticks[] par heure. Le tableau des ticks doit donc être pré-ordonné par heure en ordre ascendant.

Les ticks sont remplacés de façon consécutive, jour après jour, jusqu'à ce que l'heure spécifiée to_msc ou jusqu'à ce qu'une erreur survienne. Le premier jour de l'intervalle spécifié est traité, ensuite le suivant, etc.  Dès qu'une différence entre l'heure du tick et l'ordre ascendant (non descendant) est détectée, le remplacement du tick s'arrête sur le jour courant. Tous les ticks des jours précédents sont remplacés avec succès, tandis que ceux du jour courant (au moment du tick invalide) et ceux de tous les jours restants dans l'intervalle spécifié restent inchangés.

Si le tableau ticks[] ne contient aucune donnée pour un jour (plus généralement, n'importe quel intervalle de temps), un "trou" correspondant aux données manquantes apparaîtra dans l'historique du symbole personnalisé après que les données des ticks de ticks[] ont été appliquées. En d'autres termes, l'appel de CustomTicksReplace avec les ticks manquants est équivalent à supprimer une partie de l'historique des ticks, comme si CustomTicksDelete avec l'intervalle du "trou" était appelé.

Si la base de données des ticks n'a pas de données pour l'intervalle de temps spécifié, CustomTicksReplace ajoutera le tableau ticks[] à la base de données des ticks.

La fonction CustomTicksReplace utilise directement la base de données des ticks.

 

Exemple :

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                           CustomTicksReplace.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME     Symbol()+".C"     // nom du symbole personnalisé
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH     "Forex"           // nom du groupe dans lequel le symbole sera créé
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN   Symbol()          // nom d'un symbole sur lequel le symbole personnalisé sera construit
 
#define   DATATICKS_TO_COPY      UINT_MAX          // nombre de ticks copiés
#define   DATATICKS_TO_PRINT     20                // nombre de ticks envoyé dans le journal
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- obtient le code d'erreur lors de la création d'un symbole personnalisé
   int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMECUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATHCUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);
   
//--- si le code d'erreur est différent de 0 (symbole créé avec succès) et pas 5304 (le symbole a déjà été créé) - on sort
   if(create!=0 && create!=5304)
      return;
 
//--- obtient les ticks du symbole standard, dans le tableau MqlTicks
   MqlTick array[]={};
   if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINDATATICKS_TO_COPYarray))
      return;
   
//--- affiche les heures du premier et du dernier tick du symbole standard
   int total=(int)array.Size();
   PrintFormat("First tick time: %s.%03u, Last tick time: %s.%03u",
               TimeToString(array[0].time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,
               TimeToString(array[total-1].timeTIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);
               
//--- affiche dans le journal les DATATICKS_TO_PRINT derniers ticks du symbole standard
   PrintFormat("\nThe last %d ticks for the standard symbol '%s':"DATATICKS_TO_PRINTCUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);
   for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINTi<totali++)
     {
      if(i<0)
         continue;
      PrintFormat("  %dth Tick: %s"iGetTickDescription(array[i]));
     }
   
//--- ajoute un symbole personnalisé à la fenêtre du Market Watch
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolSelect(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEtrue))
     {
      Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
     
//--- ajoute le tableau des ticks à l'historique des prix du symbole personnalisé
   Print("...");
   uint start=GetTickCount();
   PrintFormat("Start of adding %u ticks to the history of the custom symbol '%s'"array.Size(), CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
   int added=CustomTicksAdd(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEarray);
   PrintFormat("Added %u ticks to the history of the custom symbol '%s' in %u ms"addedCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEGetTickCount()-start);
   
//--- récupère les données des ticks du nouveau symbole personnalisé dans le tableau MqlTick
   Print("...");
   if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEarray.Size(), array))
      return;
   
//--- affiche les heures du premier et du dernier tick du symbole personnalisé
   total=(int)array.Size();
   PrintFormat("First tick time: %s.%03u, Last tick time: %s.%03u",
               TimeToString(array[0].timeTIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,
               TimeToString(array[total-1].timeTIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);
               
//--- affiche dans le journal les DATATICKS_TO_PRINT derniers ticks du symbole personnalisé
   PrintFormat("\nThe last %d ticks for the custom symbol '%s':"DATATICKS_TO_PRINTCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
   for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINTi<totali++)
     {
      if(i<0)
         continue;
      PrintFormat("  %dth Tick: %s"iGetTickDescription(array[i]));
     }
 
//--- change maintenant les valeurs Ask et Bid des ticks dans le tableau en utilisant l'équation Ask(Symbol) = 1.0 / Ask(Symbol), Bid(Symbol) = 1.0 / Bid(Symbol)
   for(int i=0i<totali++)
     {
      array[i].ask = (array[i].ask !=0 ? 1.0 / array[i].ask : array[i].ask);
      array[i].bid = (array[i].bid !=0 ? 1.0 / array[i].bid : array[i].bid);
     }
   Print("\nNow the ticks are changed");
 
//--- remplace l'historique des ticks du symbole personnalisé avec les données du tableau modifié des ticks
   Print("...");
   start=GetTickCount();
   PrintFormat("Start replacing %u changed ticks in the history of the custom symbol '%s'"array.Size(), CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
   int replaced=CustomTicksReplace(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEarray[0].time_mscarray[total-1].time_mscarray);
   PrintFormat("Replaced %u ticks in the history of the custom symbol '%s' in %u ms"replacedCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEGetTickCount()-start);
   
//--- récupère les données des ticks du nouveau symbole personnalisé dans le tableau MqlTick
   Print("...");
   if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEarray.Size(), array))
      return;
   
//--- affiche les heures du premier et du dernier tick modifiés reçus du symbole personnalisé
   total=(int)array.Size();
   PrintFormat("First changed tick time: %s.%03u, Last changed tick time: %s.%03u",
               TimeToString(array[0].timeTIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,
               TimeToString(array[total-1].timeTIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);
               
//--- affiche dans le journal les DATATICKS_TO_PRINT derniers ticks modifiés du symbole personnalisé
   PrintFormat("\nThe last %d changed ticks for the custom symbol '%s':"DATATICKS_TO_PRINTCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
   for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINTi<totali++)
     {
      if(i<0)
         continue;
      PrintFormat("  %dth Changed tick: %s"iGetTickDescription(array[i]));
     }
 
//--- affiche une infobulle sur les touches de fin de script dans le commentaire du graphique
   Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));
//--- attend que la touche Echap ou Suppr soit appuyée pour sortir de la boucle sans fin
   while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)
     {
      Sleep(16);
      //--- si on appuie sur la touche Suppr, efface le symbole personnalisé créé et ses données
      if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)
        {
         //--- efface les données de la barre
         int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME0LONG_MAX);
         if(deleted>0)
            PrintFormat("%d history bars of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted"deletedCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         
         //--- efface les données du tick
         deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME0LONG_MAX);
         if(deleted>0)
            PrintFormat("%d history ticks of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted"deletedCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         
         //--- supprime le symbole
         if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))
            PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         break;
        }
     }
//--- efface le graphique avant de sortir
   Comment("");
   /*
   résultat :
   Requested 4294967295 ticks to get tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD'
   The tick history for the 'EURUSDsymbol is received in the amount of 351195822 ticks in 55735 ms
   First tick time2011.12.19 00:00:08.000Last tick time2024.06.21 08:39:03.113
   
   The last 20 ticks for the standard symbol 'EURUSD':
     351195802th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:10.076 Ask=1.07194 (Info tick)
     351195803th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:13.162 Ask=1.07195 (Info tick)
     351195804th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:13.872 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)
     351195805th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:14.866 Ask=1.07194 Bid=1.07194 (Info tick)
     351195806th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:17.374 Bid=1.07194 (Info tick)
     351195807th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:18.883 Bid=1.07194 (Info tick)
     351195808th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:19.771 Bid=1.07194 (Info tick)
     351195809th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:20.873 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)
     351195810th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:22.278 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)
     351195811th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:22.775 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)
     351195812th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:23.477 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)
     351195813th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:38.194 Ask=1.07197 (Info tick)
     351195814th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:38.789 Ask=1.07196 (Info tick)
     351195815th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:39.290 Ask=1.07197 (Info tick)
     351195816th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:43.695 Ask=1.07196 (Info tick)
     351195817th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:52.203 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)
     351195818th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:55.105 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)
     351195819th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:57.607 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)
     351195820th Tick2024.06.21 08:39:00.512 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)
     351195821th Tick2024.06.21 08:39:03.113 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)
   ...
   Start of adding 351195822 ticks to the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C'
   Added 351195822 ticks to the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.Cin 349407 ms
   ...
   Requested 351195822 ticks to get tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD.C'
   The tick history for the 'EURUSD.Csymbol is received in the amount of 351195822 ticks in 190203 ms
   First tick time2011.12.19 00:00:08.000Last tick time2024.06.21 08:39:03.113
   
   The last 20 ticks for the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C':
     351195802th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:10.076 Ask=1.07194 Bid=1.07194 (Info tick)
     351195803th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:13.162 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)
     351195804th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:13.872 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)
     351195805th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:14.866 Ask=1.07194 Bid=1.07194 (Info tick)
     351195806th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:17.374 Ask=1.07194 Bid=1.07194 (Info tick)
     351195807th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:18.883 Ask=1.07194 Bid=1.07194 (Info tick)
     351195808th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:19.771 Ask=1.07194 Bid=1.07194 (Info tick)
     351195809th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:20.873 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)
     351195810th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:22.278 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)
     351195811th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:22.775 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)
     351195812th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:23.477 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)
     351195813th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:38.194 Ask=1.07197 Bid=1.07197 (Info tick)
     351195814th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:38.789 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)
     351195815th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:39.290 Ask=1.07197 Bid=1.07197 (Info tick)
     351195816th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:43.695 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)
     351195817th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:52.203 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)
     351195818th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:55.105 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)
     351195819th Tick2024.06.21 08:38:57.607 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)
     351195820th Tick2024.06.21 08:39:00.512 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)
     351195821th Tick2024.06.21 08:39:03.113 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)
   
   Now the ticks are changed
   ...
   Start replacing 351195822 changed ticks in the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C'
   Replaced 351195822 ticks in the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.Cin 452266 ms
   ...
   Requested 351195822 ticks to get tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD.C'
   The tick history for the 'EURUSD.Csymbol is received in the amount of 351195822 ticks in 199812 ms
   First changed tick time2011.12.19 00:00:08.000Last changed tick time2024.06.21 08:39:03.113
   
   The last 20 changed ticks for the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C':
     351195802th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:38:10.076 Ask=0.93289 Bid=0.93289 (Info tick)
     351195803th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:38:13.162 Ask=0.93288 Bid=0.93288 (Info tick)
     351195804th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:38:13.872 Ask=0.93288 Bid=0.93288 (Info tick)
     351195805th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:38:14.866 Ask=0.93289 Bid=0.93289 (Info tick)
     351195806th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:38:17.374 Ask=0.93289 Bid=0.93289 (Info tick)
     351195807th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:38:18.883 Ask=0.93289 Bid=0.93289 (Info tick)
     351195808th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:38:19.771 Ask=0.93289 Bid=0.93289 (Info tick)
     351195809th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:38:20.873 Ask=0.93288 Bid=0.93288 (Info tick)
     351195810th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:38:22.278 Ask=0.93287 Bid=0.93287 (Info tick)
     351195811th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:38:22.775 Ask=0.93287 Bid=0.93287 (Info tick)
     351195812th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:38:23.477 Ask=0.93287 Bid=0.93287 (Info tick)
     351195813th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:38:38.194 Ask=0.93286 Bid=0.93286 (Info tick)
     351195814th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:38:38.789 Ask=0.93287 Bid=0.93287 (Info tick)
     351195815th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:38:39.290 Ask=0.93286 Bid=0.93286 (Info tick)
     351195816th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:38:43.695 Ask=0.93287 Bid=0.93287 (Info tick)
     351195817th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:38:52.203 Ask=0.93288 Bid=0.93288 (Info tick)
     351195818th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:38:55.105 Ask=0.93287 Bid=0.93287 (Info tick)
     351195819th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:38:57.607 Ask=0.93288 Bid=0.93288 (Info tick)
     351195820th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:39:00.512 Ask=0.93287 Bid=0.93287 (Info tick)
     351195821th Changed tick2024.06.21 08:39:03.113 Ask=0.93288 Bid=0.93288 (Info tick)
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Crée un symbole personnalisé, retourne un code d'erreur          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_nameconst string symbol_pathconst string symbol_origin=NULL)
  {
//--- définit le nom du symbole à partir duquel le symbole personnalisé sera construit
   string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);
   
//--- si le symbole personnalisé n'a pas pu être créé et que le code de l'erreur n'est pas 5304, rapporte cette erreur dans le journal
   ResetLastError();
   int error=0;
   if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_namesymbol_pathorigin))
     {
      error=GetLastError();
      if(error!=5304)
         PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d"symbol_namesymbol_pathoriginerror);
     }
//--- succès
   return(error);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Supprime un symbole personnalisé                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)
  {
//--- cache le symbole de la fenêtre du Market Watch
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_namefalse))
     {
      PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d"GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
      
//--- en cas d'échec de la suppression du symbole personnalisé, rapporte cette erreur dans le journal et retourne 'false'
   ResetLastError();
   if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))
     {
      PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d"symbol_nameGetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- succès
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Récupère le nombre spécifié de ticks dans le tableau             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GetTicksToArray(const string symbolconst uint countMqlTick &array[])
  {
//--- notification du début du chargement des données de l'historique
   PrintFormat("Requested %u ticks to get tick history for the symbol '%s'"countsymbol);
   
//--- tente 3 fois de récupérer les ticks
   int attempts=0;
   while(attempts<3)
     {
      //--- mesure l'heure de début avec de récupérer les ticks
      uint start=GetTickCount();
      
      //--- demande l'historique depuis le 1970.01.01 00:00.001 (paramètre from=1 ms)
      int received=CopyTicks(symbolarrayCOPY_TICKS_ALL1count);
      if(received!=-1)
        {
         //--- affiche le nombre de ticks et le temps passé
         PrintFormat("The tick history for the '%s' symbol is received in the amount of %u ticks in %d ms"symbolreceivedGetTickCount()-start);
         
         //--- si l'historique des ticks est synchronisé, le code d'erreur est égal à 0 - retourne 'true'
         if(GetLastError()==0)
            return(true);
 
         PrintFormat("%s: Ticks are not synchronized yet, %d ticks received for %d ms. Error=%d"
                     symbolreceivedGetTickCount()-startGetLastError());
        }
      //--- compte le nombre de tentatives
      attempts++; 
      //--- pause d'1 seconde pour attendre la fin de la synchronisation de la base de données des ticks
      Sleep(1000);
     }
//--- échec de la copie des ticks en 3 tentatives
   return(false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Retourne la description textuelle d'un tick  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
string GetTickDescription(MqlTick &tick
  { 
   string desc=StringFormat("%s.%03u "TimeToString(tick.timeTIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS),tick.time_msc%1000);
   
//--- vérifie les flags du tick
   bool buy_tick   = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_BUY)   == TICK_FLAG_BUY); 
   bool sell_tick  = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_SELL)  == TICK_FLAG_SELL); 
   bool ask_tick   = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_ASK)   == TICK_FLAG_ASK); 
   bool bid_tick   = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_BID)   == TICK_FLAG_BID); 
   bool last_tick  = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_LAST)  == TICK_FLAG_LAST); 
   bool volume_tick= ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_VOLUME)== TICK_FLAG_VOLUME); 
   
//--- vérifie le flag de trading en premier (il n'y en a pas pour CustomTicksAdd())
   if(buy_tick || sell_tick
     { 
      //--- construit une sortie pour un tick de trading
      desc += (buy_tick ? StringFormat("Buy Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d "tick.lasttick.volume)  : ""); 
      desc += (sell_tickStringFormat("Sell Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d ",tick.lasttick.volume) : ""); 
      desc += (ask_tick ? StringFormat("Ask=%G "tick.ask) : ""); 
      desc += (bid_tick ? StringFormat("Bid=%G "tick.ask) : ""); 
      desc += "(Trade tick)"
     } 
   else 
     { 
      //--- construit une sortie un peu différente pour un tick d'information
      desc += (ask_tick   ? StringFormat("Ask=%G ",  tick.ask)    : ""); 
      desc += (bid_tick   ? StringFormat("Bid=%G ",  tick.ask)    : ""); 
      desc += (last_tick  ? StringFormat("Last=%G "tick.last)   : ""); 
      desc += (volume_tickStringFormat("Volume=%d ",tick.volume): ""); 
      desc += "(Info tick)"
     } 
//--- retourne la description du tick 
   return(desc); 
  } 

 

Voir aussi

