Kod TabanıBölümler
Alım-satım robotlarını ücretsiz olarak nasıl indirebileceğinizi izleyin
Bizi Facebook üzerinde bulun!
Fan sayfamıza katılın
Komut dosyasını ilginç mi buldunuz?
Öyleyse bir link gönderin -
başkalarının da faydalanmasını sağlayın
Komut dosyasını beğendiniz mi? MetaTrader 5 terminalinde deneyin
cebe
Uzman Danışmanlar

Exp_ROC2_VG - MetaTrader 5 için Uzman Danışman

Nikolay Kositsin | Turkish English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Görüntülemeler:
3293
Derecelendirme:
(25)
Yayınlandı:
Güncellendi:
\MQL5\Include\
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) görüntüle
\MQL5\Indicators\
ROC2_VG.mq5 (7.84 KB) görüntüle
\MQL5\Experts\
Exp_ROC2_VG.mq5 (7.57 KB) görüntüle
Zip indir MetaEditor'dan kod nasıl indirilir?
MQL5 Freelance Bu koda dayalı bir robota veya göstergeye mi ihtiyacınız var? Freelance üzerinden sipariş edin Freelance'e git

Exp_Directed_Movement Expert Advisor is based on the change of color of ROC2_VG indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in cloud color of the indicator. The EA features the ability to trade against a trend:

input bool       Invert=false;          //Trade against a trend

The Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file ROC2_VG.ex5 for operation. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Examples of trades on the chart

Fig.1. Examples of trades on the chart

Testing results for 2015 at EURAUD H4:

Fig.2. Charts of testing results

Fig.2. Charts of testing results

MetaQuotes Ltd tarafından Rusçadan çevrilmiştir.
Orijinal kod: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15640

ROC2_VG_HTF ROC2_VG_HTF

ROC2_VG indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

XEnvelopes_Digit_Grid XEnvelopes_Digit_Grid

Envelopes indicator with the color filling inside the channel, drawn as a cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels and the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits, and a price grid with these rounded values.

PriceChannel_Stop_HTF PriceChannel_Stop_HTF

PriceChannel_Stop indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

TSICloud TSICloud

Oscillator in the form of a cloud based on correlation of two smoothed Momentums from different timeframes.