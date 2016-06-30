Fan sayfamıza katılın
Exp_ROC2_VG - MetaTrader 5 için Uzman Danışman
Exp_Directed_Movement Expert Advisor is based on the change of color of ROC2_VG indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in cloud color of the indicator. The EA features the ability to trade against a trend:
input bool Invert=false; //Trade against a trend
The Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file ROC2_VG.ex5 for operation. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig.1. Examples of trades on the chart
Testing results for 2015 at EURAUD H4:
Fig.2. Charts of testing results
