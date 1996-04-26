Noise Gate Trend System MT4

# Noise Gate Trend System


**Noise Gate Trend System** does exactly what its name says: it gates out market noise and only lets the real swings through. Around that gate it builds a complete, self-contained trading workstation — it tells you three things at a glance: *what the trend is*, *when to enter*, and *where your stop and targets are* — without a single extra indicator on the chart.

The gate itself is a **twin adaptive volatility range filter**. Price has to travel further than the market's own recent noise before the filter moves at all, so choppy ticks, wicks and micro-pullbacks simply never generate a signal.

Two gates run in parallel: a **narrow one** that produces the regular **Buy (L) / Sell (S)** signals, and a **wide one** that only opens on major volatility expansions and prints the rare **Strong** signals. Every regular signal automatically draws a full trade plan on the chart: **Entry, Stop Loss and five Take-Profit levels**. A multi-timeframe dashboard shows the trend of 10 timeframes at once, so you always know whether your signal is with or against the bigger picture.

Tuned on **XAUUSD (Gold)** intraday charts, it works on **any symbol and any timeframe** — Forex, metals, indices, crypto, stocks.

---

## What it does

- **The noise gate** — a fast (13-period) and a slow (200-period) volatility range are blended into one adaptive filter, so the gate tightens in quiet markets and widens automatically when volatility explodes. Anything smaller than the current noise level is ignored completely.
- **Buy / Sell signals ("L" / "S")** — printed only when the filter flips direction, so you get **one clean signal per swing**, never a stream of repeated arrows.
- **Strong signals** — a second gate, ~6× wider, marks the major reversals worth holding for a bigger move.
- **Automatic trade plan** — Entry, Stop Loss and **TGT 1–5** lines with price labels are drawn for the most recent signal and follow it until the next one appears.
- **Trend-coloured candles** — cyan while the filter is rising, magenta while it is falling (MT5). The MT4 version shows the same information as a colour-changing filter line.
- **Trend EMA** (default 200) plus the optional classic **EMA 9 / 21 / 55 / 100 / 200** ribbon, and an option to **only take signals in the direction of the Trend EMA**.
- **MTF dashboard** — current position, current trend, volume, and the bull/bear state of **10 timeframes** (M1 → D1) in one compact panel that you can dock to any chart corner. *(The MT4 build covers the 9 timeframes MT4 supports: M1 → MN.)*
- **Alerts** — pop-up, mobile push, e-mail or **Telegram** on every signal, in *instant* or *confirmed (bar-close)* mode.
- Available for both **MetaTrader 5** and **MetaTrader 4**. No DLL, no external dependency.

---

## Inputs

### Signals

| Input | Default | Meaning |
|-------|---------|---------|
| **Buy/Sell signals on/off** | true | Show the L / S labels |
| **Sensitivity (1-6)** | 1.5 | Width of the regular filter. **Lower = more signals**, higher = fewer and stronger |
| **Signal offset** | 1.0 | Distance of the labels from the candle, in % of the last 300-bar range |
| **Strong signals on/off** | true | Show the "Strong" labels |
| **Strong sensitivity** | 20 | Width of the strong filter — keep it well above *Sensitivity* |

### Smoothing

| Input | Default | Meaning |
|-------|---------|---------|
| **Smoothing source** | Close | Price used by both filters |
| **Smoothing range 1 period / sensitivity** | 13 / 8.0 | The fast range |
| **Smoothing range 2 period** | 200 | The slow range (shared by both filters) |

### Exit & entry levels

| Input | Default | Meaning |
|-------|---------|---------|
| **Show Entry/SL/TGT of the last signal** | true | Draw the trade plan |
| **SL %** | 0.25 | Stop distance, in **% of price** |
| **TGT 1…5 %** | 0.2 / 0.4 / 0.6 / 0.8 / 1.0 | The five target distances, in % of price |
| **Colours** | — | Entry / SL / TGT line colours |

### Trend & display

| Input | Default | Meaning |
|-------|---------|---------|
| **Only signal with the Trend EMA** | false | Filters out every signal that fights the Trend EMA slope |
| **Trend EMA length** | 200 | The thick blue trend line |
| **Show EMA 9/21/55/100/200** | false | The classic EMA ribbon |
| **Colour bars by trend** | true | Cyan / magenta candles (MT5) |
| **Show range filter lines** | false | Plot the raw filter and strong filter |
| **Bars back to draw signals** | 1000 | Keeps the chart light on long histories (0 = full history) |

### Dashboard & alerts

| Input | Default | Meaning |
|-------|---------|---------|
| **Show dashboard / Corner / Shift x,y** | true / bottom-left | Panel position, works in all four corners |
| **Background / Text / Bullish / Bearish colour, Text size** | — | Panel styling |
| **Alert only after the signal bar closes** | false | `false` = instant alert on the live bar; `true` = confirmed, non-repainting |
| **Notification type** | Alert | None / Telegram / Alert / Mobile push / E-mail |

> **The two knobs that matter most:** *Sensitivity* controls how many signals you get, and *SL % / TGT %* must match the volatility of your symbol and timeframe. Everything else can stay on default.

---

## How to read & trade the signals

### 1. Reading the chart

| What you see | What it means |
|--------------|---------------|
| **Cyan candles** | The filter is rising — bullish regime. Only look for longs |
| **Magenta candles** | The filter is falling — bearish regime. Only look for shorts |
| **Green "L" below a candle** | Regular **Buy** signal — the filter just flipped up |
| **Red "S" above a candle** | Regular **Sell** signal — the filter just flipped down |
| **"Strong" label** | The wide filter flipped too — a major reversal, not a scalp |
| **Blue "Ent:" line** | Entry price of the live trade plan (close of the signal bar) |
| **Dark red "SL:" line** | Suggested stop loss |
| **Green "TGT 1…5" lines** | The five scale-out targets |
| **Thick blue line** | Trend EMA (200) — the slow-money bias |
| **Dashboard → Current Position** | The side the filter is currently on (**Buy** or **Sell**) |
| **Dashboard → Current Trend** | Price vs EMA 144 on the **current** timeframe |
| **Dashboard → M1 … Daily rows** | Price vs EMA 144 on each timeframe — your multi-timeframe bias |

### 2. The three-step routine before every trade

**Step 1 — Bias (dashboard).** Look at the timeframe rows *above* the one you trade. Trading M5? Check M15, M30, H1, H4. If most of them are **Bullish**, take longs only. If they conflict (half green, half red), the market is rotating — expect chop and reduce size or stand aside.

**Step 2 — Regime (candle colour + Trend EMA).** The candles must already be the colour of the trade you want, and price should be on the correct side of the thick blue Trend EMA. A Buy signal printed under a falling Trend EMA is a counter-trend scalp — valid, but treat it as a quick trade to TGT 1–2, not a runner.

**Step 3 — Trigger (the label).** Only then act on the **L** or **S** label. The trade plan is drawn for you the moment the signal fires.

### 3. Long playbook (Buy — "L")

1. **Trigger:** a green **L** appears and the candles turn cyan.
2. **Entry:** at the close of the signal bar (the **Ent:** line), or on a shallow pullback toward the filter/Ent line. If you want confirmation, wait for the next candle to close above the signal candle's high.
3. **Stop loss:** the **SL:** line. If the recent swing low sits further away than the SL line and you have room in your risk budget, use the swing low instead — it is the structural invalidation.
4. **Position size:** calculate lots from the distance *Entry → SL* so the loss equals a fixed % of your account (1–2 % maximum). The SL is a **percentage of price**, so its pip value changes with the instrument — always size from the actual distance, never from a fixed lot.
5. **Targets:**
   - **TGT 1** — take 30–50 % off, move the stop to break-even. From here the trade cannot hurt you.
   - **TGT 2** — take another 25 %, trail the stop under the previous swing low or under the filter line.
   - **TGT 3–5** — let the remainder run. These are only reached in a strong trend day; if the dashboard has 4+ higher timeframes bullish, they are realistic.
6. **Hard exit:** close everything when the opposite **S** label prints, whatever the P/L. The filter has flipped and the reason for the trade is gone.

### 4. Short playbook (Sell — "S")

Exactly mirrored:

1. **Trigger:** a red **S** appears and the candles turn magenta.
2. **Entry:** at the close of the signal bar (**Ent:** line) or on a small pullback up toward it.
3. **Stop loss:** the **SL:** line above price, or the recent swing high if it is close by.
4. **Targets:** TGT 1 → 30–50 % off + stop to break-even; TGT 2 → another 25 % + trail; TGT 3–5 → runner.
5. **Hard exit:** on the opposite **L** label.

### 5. Trading the "Strong" signals

The Strong gate is roughly six times wider, so it only flips after a genuine volatility expansion — typically once or twice a week on an intraday chart.

- **Strong in the same direction as a fresh L/S** → the highest-conviction setup in the tool. Take the full plan and aim for TGT 3–5, not TGT 1.
- **Strong against your open position** → the swing you were riding is over. Exit, do not "wait for it to come back".
- **Strong alone (no regular signal on that bar)** → treat it as a **regime change warning**: from now on, prefer signals in the Strong direction and skip the counter-trend ones.
- Note that the Entry/SL/TGT lines are drawn for **regular** signals only, by design — the Strong marker is a bias tool, not a separate trade plan.

### 6. Managing the target ladder

The five targets are fixed percentages of price, which is what makes them work across instruments: 0.2 % is a normal scalp on gold, a solid intraday move on EURUSD, and small change on BTC.

- **Scalping:** trade TGT 1 and TGT 2 only. Anything beyond is statistically rare on M1–M5.
- **Intraday:** TGT 1–3, with the last third trailed by the filter line.
- **Swing:** ignore the first targets as exits, use them as milestones for tightening the stop, and hold for TGT 4–5 or the opposite signal.
- If price hits TGT 1 within **one or two candles**, momentum is strong — widen your ambition, not your risk.

### 7. Session & instrument notes for gold

- The best signals on XAUUSD come during the **London and New York sessions**. The Asian session produces narrow ranges where the filter flips back and forth — either raise *Sensitivity*, or simply don't trade it.
- Around **high-impact news** (NFP, CPI, FOMC), switch **Alert only after the signal bar closes = true** and let the first spike candle close before acting.
- On a 3300 gold price, the default 0.25 % stop is about **$8.25 (825 points)** — that is an H1-sized stop. For M5 scalping use 0.08–0.12 % instead (see presets below).

### 8. Signals to skip

- **Flat filter, alternating L and S every few bars** — that is a range, not a trend. Every signal there is a loss waiting to happen.
- **Signal against 3+ higher-timeframe rows** on the dashboard. The odds are simply not on your side.
- **A signal whose distance to SL is far larger than usual** (very wide range after a spike) — the % stop stays the same, but the market's noise has grown; either skip it or wait for the next pullback entry.
- **The very first signal of the session after a long gap or weekend** — the filter needs live volatility data to be meaningful.
- **A signal that appears when price is already at TGT-distance from the Trend EMA** — you are entering where others take profit.

### 9. Worked example

> Gold, M15. The dashboard shows M30, H1 and H4 all **Bullish**, price is above the blue Trend EMA, candles are cyan. A green **L** prints at 3312.40 and the plan appears: **Ent 3312.40 / SL 3304.12 / TGT1 3319.02 / TGT2 3325.65 / TGT3 3332.27**.
> You risk 1 % of the account over the 8.28-dollar stop distance. TGT 1 is hit 20 minutes later — you close half and move the stop to 3312.40 (break-even). Price grinds up, TGT 2 fills, you take another quarter and trail the rest under the filter line. Two hours later a red **S** prints at 3329 — you close the remaining quarter. Net: roughly 2.5 R with zero risk after the first target.

---

## Parameter presets

Start with the defaults, then choose the row that matches your style. **Adjust the SL/TGT percentages together with the timeframe** — they are the part that must fit your instrument's volatility.

### By trading style

| Style | Sensitivity | Strong sens. | SL % | TGT 1…5 % | Confirmed alerts |
|-------|:-----------:|:------------:|:----:|:---------:|:----------------:|
| **Scalping (M1–M5)** | 1.0 – 1.3 | 15 | 0.10 | 0.08 / 0.16 / 0.24 / 0.32 / 0.40 | ON |
| **Intraday (M15–M30)** | 1.5 (default) | 20 | 0.25 | 0.2 / 0.4 / 0.6 / 0.8 / 1.0 | ON |
| **Swing (H1–H4)** | 2.0 – 2.5 | 25 | 0.6 | 0.5 / 1.0 / 1.5 / 2.0 / 2.5 | OFF |
| **Position (H4–D1)** | 3.0 | 30 | 1.5 | 1.0 / 2.0 / 3.0 / 4.0 / 5.0 | OFF |

### By instrument

| Instrument | Suggested tweak |
|------------|-----------------|
| **XAUUSD (Gold)** | Defaults are tuned for this. On M5 use the scalping row |
| **Major FX** (EURUSD, GBPUSD) | Percentages are smaller in FX terms — halve the SL/TGT values (SL 0.12 % on M15) |
| **Indices** (US30, NAS100) | Keep the defaults, raise *Sensitivity* to 2.0 for fewer signals in the open |
| **Crypto** (BTCUSD, ETHUSD) | Very volatile — *Sensitivity* 2.5–3.0 and double the SL/TGT percentages |

> **Rule of thumb:** too many flip-flop signals → **raise Sensitivity**. Signals arriving too late → **lower it**. Change one value at a time and re-check on your own symbol before going live.

---

## Recommended usage

- **Stand-alone system:** dashboard for bias → candle colour for regime → L/S label for entry → the drawn plan for management. Nothing else needed.
- **Confluence tool:** use the MTF dashboard and the Strong signals as a filter for your existing strategy.
- **Automation:** all values (filter, trend state, signals) are exposed through indicator buffers, so an EA can read them with `iCustom`.

---

## Notes

- **Repaint behaviour:** with *Alert only after the signal bar closes = false*, the forming bar updates on every tick, so a label can appear and disappear until the candle closes — normal for any real-time signal tool. Set it to **true** for fully confirmed, non-repainting signals.
- The indicator needs at least **~400 bars of history** on the chart before the filter becomes valid.
- Everything drawn is removed cleanly when you detach the indicator.
- Works on any account type, any broker, any symbol. **MT5 and MT4 versions available.**


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Индикатор торговой платформы MetaTrader 4, RSI TrendLine Divergency Message - три в одном, в отличие от стандартного имеет систему оповещений об изменении рыночной ситуации, состоящую из сигналов: Пересечение Главной линией уровней крайних зон и уровня 50%; Пересечение Главной линией Трендовой линии в окне индикатора; Дивергенция на последнем баре. Параметры экстремальных, среднего уровней и зон дивергенции - настраиваемые. Параметры Language – выбрать русский/английский язык; Options – настрой
Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
Roy Meshulam
Индикаторы
Introduction It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  Usage Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t
Trendlines Oscillator MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Индикаторы
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mk
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF Ichimoku для MT4. - Индикатор Ichimoku - один из самых мощных трендовых индикаторов. HTF означает - Higher Time Frame. - Этот индикатор отлично подходит для трендовых трейдеров, а также в сочетании с входами Price Action. - Индикатор HTF Ichimoku позволяет прикрепить Ichimoku с более высокого таймфрейма к текущему графику. - Восходящий тренд - красная линия над синей (и обе линии над облаком) / Нисходящий тренд - красная линия под синей (и обе линии под облаком). - О
Axiom Points
Tatiana Savkevych
Индикаторы
Axiom Point — индикатор точного структурного пробоя Axiom Point — это высокопроизводительный аналитический индикатор, предназначенный для определения зон разворота с повышенной вероятностью на основе анализа ценового поведения и адаптивной фильтрации баланса. Индикатор использует многоуровневую аналитическую модель для выявления моментов, когда цена выходит за пределы своего нормального равновесного диапазона, что может указывать на формирование нового импульса рынка. В отличие от классических т
VolumeDeltaM1
Stanislav Korotky
3.25 (4)
Индикаторы
Данный индикатор анализирует дельты тиковых объемов. Он отслеживает тики вверх и вниз и подсчитывает на их основе тиковые объемы для покупок и продаж (раздельно), а также их разницу. Кроме того, он выводит объемы в разбивке по кластерам (ячейкам) цен внутри указанного периода баров. VolumeDeltaM1 был создан в дополнение к индикатору VolumeDelta , который использует похожие алгоритмы, но не обрабатывает тики и потому не может применяться на M1. VolumeDelta может показывать данные на любой истории
Relative Drawdown Display md
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Relative Drawdown Display" для MT4, полезный торговый инструмент. Это ОБЯЗАТЕЛЬНЫЙ индикатор для трейдеров, использующих системы торговли по сетке!!! - Индикатор Relative Drawdown Display показывает текущую относительную просадку или плавающую прибыль в % на вашем счете. - Встроенные оповещения для ПК и мобильных устройств с регулируемым уровнем срабатывания. - Индикатор также показывает баланс и капитал счета. - Можно расположить значения индикатора в любом углу график
TrendInChannel
Andriy Sydoruk
Индикаторы
Данный индикатор является бесспорным лидером среди индикаторов. И для этого утверждения есть веская причина. Индикатор строит очень качественный канал в котором формирует сигналы на вход! Что является идеальной стратегией для трейдера, поскольку трейдер всегда колеблется при выборе стратегии для работы. То есть данный индикатор позволит вам решить дилемму выбора работы по тренду или в канал, поскольку совмещает эти две основные концепции. Работа с индикатором очень проста - вы просто реагируете
Magic Balance
Daniil Evstratenko
Индикаторы
Индикатор показывает какие торговые пары, стратегии, роботы и сигналы, которые Вы используете, являются прибыльными, а какие нет. Статистика сделок и график баланса отображаются в валюте счета и пипсах - для переключения просто кликните на график. кнопка "$"(вверху слева) - свернуть\развернуть и перемещение панели индикатора кнопка ">"(внизу справа) - растягивание и сброс к изначальному размеру Статистика сделок 1 строка - баланс счета, текущая прибыль и лот открытых торгов; 2 строка - количест
MACD Display
Shao Chen
Индикаторы
MACD Display is a MACD disaplay and cross monitoring indicator,which can works on 6 timeframe at same time. Indicator advantage: 1. Deviation from the point can be drawn on the main picture and indicator drawing. It is convenient to observe and can be hidden or displayed by parameter setting. 2. Deviation from the entry point is clearly indicated by the arrow in the drawing. 3. Cross-cycle monitoring can simultaneously monitor the MACD deviation and the golden dead fork of the six-cycle framewor
Tin
Maryna Shulzhenko
Индикаторы
Индикатор Tin разработан для наглядного отображения текущего тренда на рынке. Один из ключевых аспектов анализа валютного рынка заключается в определении тренда, который представляет собой устойчивое направление движения цен. Для этого индикатор Tin использует алгоритмы, сглаживающие резкие колебания, не оказывающие значительного влияния на общую тенденцию. Тренд может быть либо восходящим (бычьим), либо нисходящим (медвежьим). Обычно тренд сохраняется в течение продолжительного времени до рез
Gold Venamax MT4
Sergei Linskii
3 (2)
Индикаторы
Gold Venamax – это лучший биржевой технический индикатор. Алгоритм индикатора анализирует движение цены актива и отражает волатильность и потенциальные зоны для входа. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] Особенности индикатора: Это супер индикатор с Magic и двумя Блоками трендовых стрелочников для комфортной и профитной торговли. Красная Кнопка переключения по блокам выведена на график. Magic задается в настройках индикатора, так чтобы можно было установить индикатор на два график
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Индикаторы
"Тренд - друг трейдера" . Это одна из самых известных пословиц в трейдинге, потому что правильное определение тренда может помочь заработать. Однако проще сказать о торговле по тренду, чем сделать, потому что многие индикаторы основаны на развороте цены, а не на анализе тренда. Они не очень эффективны при определении периодов тренда или в определении того, сохранится ли этот тренд. Мы разработали индикатор Trendiness Index , чтобы попытаться решить эту проблему. Индикатор определяет силу и напра
С этим продуктом покупают
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне после покупки и получите Neuro Poseidon Assistant в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденн
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только н
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (2)
Индикаторы
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-уровневый фильтр · Автоматический TP/SL · Оценка качества · Сохранение истории сигналов | Полная торговая система для XAUUSD Без перерисовки в реальном времени. В момент появления сигнала стрелка, вход, TP и SL фиксируются на месте и больше никогда не смещаются. Вы торгуете именно этот сигнал в реальном времени. А в версии 7.20 каждый фактически отправленный сигнал автоматически сохраняется и точно восстанавливается после перезапуска. БОНУС ДЛ
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Индикаторы
Scalper Inside PRO помогает читать внутридневной тренд и планировать сделку до входа в рынок. Индикатор использует эксклюзивные встроенные алгоритмы для оценки направления рынка и расчёта ключевых целевых уровней в момент появления сигнала, поэтому вы всегда заранее видите потенциальный вход, стоп-лосс и цели по прибыли. Индикатор также показывает подробную статистику эффективности на исторических данных, чтобы вы могли увидеть, как вели себя разные инструменты и стратегии, и выбрать то, что под
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 30%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SR Liquidity — это торговый индикатор, предназначенный для выявления скрытых зон, где концентрируется рыночная ликвидность и наблюдается наиболее сильная реакция цены. Эти особые зоны ликвидности выступают в качестве мощных уровней поддержки и сопротивления, предоставляя вам четкую картину того, где с наибольшей вероятностью произойдет разворот рынка. Вместо построения стандартных линий поддержки и сопротивления, индикатор SR Liquidity анализирует реальное поведение цены, выявляя зоны концентрац
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработанная командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет,   Quantum Breakout PRO   предназначена для того, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря своей инновационной и динамичной стратегии зон прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Профессиональная система трендовых сигналов без перерисовки и без задержек с исключительным процентом выигрышей | Для MT4 / MT5 Лучше всего работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как 1 минута, 5 минут и 15 минут. Основные характеристики: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition — это интеллектуальная система сигналов, специально разработанная для трендовой торговли. Она использует многоуровневую фильтрацию, чтобы выявлять только сильные направленные движения, подкреплённ
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Индикаторы
Специальное предложение – скидка 30% Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и пре
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Индикаторы
Индикатор AW Candle Patterns является комбинацией из продвинутого трендового индикатора в сочетании с мощным сканером свечных паттернов. Это полезный инструмент для распознания и выделения тридцати наиболее надежных свечных паттернов. Помимо этого это анализатор текущего тренда по окрашенным барам с  подключаемой мультитаймфреймовой трендовой панелью, изменяемой по размеру и положению. Уникальная возможность регулировки отображения паттернов в зависимости от трендовой фильтрации.  Преимущества: 
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Индикаторы
Индикатор All-in-One Trade (AOTI) определяет дневные цели для пар EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD и USDJPY. Все остальные модули работают на любых финансовых инструментах. Индикатор включает в себя множество функций: двойной канал для определения тренда, ценовой канал, полосы МА, построение уровней Фибо, определение точки кульминации и др. Индикатор создан для упрощения анализа рынка и основан на нескольких торговых стратегия
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Индикаторы
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (21)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Vitalyi Belyh
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Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Индикаторы
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Atomic Analyst
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5 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Color Trend FX
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4 (4)
Индикаторы
Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
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5 (4)
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Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
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4.39 (36)
Индикаторы
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
Индикатор M1 Arrow основан на естественных принципах торговли на рынке, включая анализ волатильности и объема. Индикатор можно использовать с любым таймфреймом и валютной парой. Один простой в использовании параметр индикатора позволит вам адаптировать сигналы к любой валютной паре и таймфрейму, на котором вы хотите торговать. Помимо основного алгоритма, основанного на сигналах на покупку и продажу, индикатор также имеет множество встроенных дополнительных стратегий, которые вы можете выбрать в
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Индикаторы
Trend Trading - это индикатор, предназначенный для получения максимальной прибыли от трендов, происходящих на рынке, путем определения времени отката и прорыва. Он находит торговые возможности, анализируя, что делает цена во время установленных тенденций. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Торгуйте на финансовых рынках с уверенностью и эффективностью Прибыль от устоявшихся тенденций без проволочек Признать прибыльные откаты, пр
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This script automatically calculates and updates ICT's daily IPDA look back time intervals and their respective discount / equilibrium / premium, so you don't have to :) IPDA stands for Interbank Price Delivery Algorithm. Said algorithm appears to be referencing the past 20, 40, and 60 days intervals as points of reference to define ranges and related PD arrays. Intraday traders can find most value in the 20 Day Look Back box, by observing imbalances and points of interest. Longer term traders c
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Индикаторы
This indicator presents an alternative approach to identify Market Structure. The logic used is derived from learning material created by   DaveTeaches (on X) Upgrade v1.10: add option to put protected high/low value to buffer (figure 11, 12) When quantifying Market Structure, it is common to use fractal highs and lows to identify "significant" swing pivots. When price closes through these pivots, we may identify a Market Structure Shift (MSS) for reversals or a Break of Structure (BOS) for co
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The liquidity swings indicator highlights swing areas with existent trading activity. The number of times price revisited a swing area is highlighted by a zone delimiting the swing areas. Additionally, the accumulated volume within swing areas is highlighted by labels on the chart. An option to filter out swing areas with volume/counts not reaching a user-set threshold is also included. This indicator by its very nature is not real-time and is meant for descriptive analysis alongside other com
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OVERVIEW K-means is a clustering algorithm commonly used in machine learning to group data points into distinct clusters based on their similarities. While K-means is not typically used directly for identifying support and resistance levels in financial markets, it can serve as a tool in a broader analysis approach. Support and resistance levels are price levels in financial markets where the price tends to react or reverse. Support is a level where the price tends to stop falling and m
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All about Smart Money Concepts Strategy: Market struture: internal or swing BOS, CHoCH; Orderblock; Liquity equal; Fair Value Gap with Consequent encroachment, Balanced price range; Level with Previous month, week, day level or in day level (PMH, PWH, PDH, HOD); BuySell Stops Liquidity (BSL, SSL); Liquidity Void Long Wicks; Premium and Discount; Candle pattern ... "Smart Money Concepts" ( SMC ) is a fairly new yet widely used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
The FollowLine indicator is a trend following indicator. The blue/red lines are activated when the price closes above the upper Bollinger band or below the lower one. Once the trigger of the trend direction is made, the FollowLine will be placed at High or Low (depending of the trend). An ATR filter can be selected to place the line at a more distance level than the normal mode settled at candles Highs/Lows. Some features: + Trend detech + Reversal signal + Alert teminar / mobile app
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Created by imjesstwoone and mickey1984, this trade model attempts to capture the expansion from the 10:00-14:00 EST 4h candle using just 3 simple steps. All of the information presented in this description has been outlined by its creators, all I did was translate it to MQL4. All core settings of the trade model may be edited so that users can test several variations, however this description will cover its default, intended behavior using NQ 5m as an example. Step 1 is to identify our Price Ra
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
The   Liquidation Estimates (Real-Time)   experimental indicator attempts to highlight real-time long and short liquidations on all timeframes. Here with liquidations, we refer to the process of forcibly closing a trader's position in the market. By analyzing liquidation data, traders can gauge market sentiment, identify potential support and resistance levels, identify potential trend reversals, and make informed decisions about entry and exit points. USAGE (Img 1)    Liquidation refers
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
The Inversion Fair Value Gaps (IFVG) indicator is based on the inversion FVG concept by ICT and provides support and resistance zones based on mitigated Fair Value Gaps (FVGs). Image 1   USAGE Once mitigation of an FVG occurs, we detect the zone as an "Inverted FVG". This would now be looked upon for potential support or resistance. Mitigation occurs when the price closes above or below the FVG area in the opposite direction of its bias. (Image 2) Inverted Bullish FVGs Turn into Potenti
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Индикаторы
Overview The   Volume SuperTrend AI   is an advanced technical indicator used to predict trends in price movements by utilizing a combination of traditional SuperTrend calculation and AI techniques, particularly the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. The Volume SuperTrend AI is designed to provide traders with insights into potential market trends, using both volume-weighted moving averages (VWMA) and the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. By combining these approaches, the indicator
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Introducing the Reversal and Breakout Signals   This innovative tool is crafted to enhance your chart analysis by identifying potential reversal and breakout opportunities directly on your charts. It's designed with both novice and experienced traders in mind, providing intuitive visual cues for better decision-making. Let's dive into the key features and how it operates: ###   Key Features:   Dynamic Period Settings:   Customize the sensitivity of the indicator with user-def
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