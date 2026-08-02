RiskPilot Pro

RiskPilot Pro

Plan risk clearly. Execute efficiently. Manage positions from one professional MT5 dashboard.

RiskPilot Pro is a visual trade-planning and position-management utility for MetaTrader 5. It helps manual traders define risk before entry, calculate position size, place market or pending orders, and manage open positions from one chart panel.

Important: RiskPilot Pro does not generate trading signals and does not choose trade direction. The trader defines the setup and remains responsible for every trading decision.

Main Advantages

  • Risk-first workflow: review planned loss, reward, lot size, margin, spread, and risk-to-reward before placing an order.
  • Visual trade map: plan with clear Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, risk-zone, and reward-zone objects directly on the chart.
  • Dashboard control: operational settings are managed from the panel instead of a large and confusing Inputs list.
  • Multi-asset calculation: designed to use the broker's symbol specifications for Forex, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, and other MT5 symbols.
  • Optional automation: partial close, break-even, trailing, hidden levels, and account protection remain under the trader's control.
  • Hedging and netting support: account-mode behavior is handled according to MetaTrader 5 rules.

Visual Trade Planning

The chart trade map displays Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels with separate risk and reward zones. Levels can be adjusted on the chart or entered directly in the panel. Planned lot size, monetary risk, expected reward, risk-to-reward ratio, price distance, and estimated margin update with the plan.

Supported Order Tools

  • Market Buy and Sell
  • Buy Limit and Sell Limit
  • Buy Stop and Sell Stop
  • Automatic risk-based lot calculation or manual lot entry
  • One-click mode or a professional confirmation step
  • Split execution and multiple entries
  • Order comments and reusable presets

Risk Calculation

Position size can be calculated from a fixed amount in the account currency or from a percentage of balance, equity, or free margin. The calculation uses the broker's symbol specifications and is designed for Forex, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, and other symbols available in MetaTrader 5.

The plan can include live spread and an estimated commission per lot. Safety controls can limit maximum lot size, maximum planned risk, minimum risk-to-reward ratio, spread, deviation, margin use, and the number of managed positions.

Information Displayed Before Entry

  • Calculated or manually selected lot size
  • Stop Loss risk in account currency and percentage
  • Expected Take Profit value
  • Risk-to-reward ratio
  • Estimated margin requirement
  • Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit distances
  • Current spread and planned commission estimate
  • Maximum-lot and risk-cap warnings

Position Management

RiskPilot Pro can manage its own trades and, when enabled by the user, manual or mobile trades. Management scope can be limited to the utility's trades, the current symbol, a selected magic number, or account positions permitted by the selected scope.

Management Tools

  • Up to five partial-close targets
  • Targets defined by risk-to-reward, points, price, or percentage of the planned distance
  • Break-even with a configurable offset
  • Optional Stop Loss movement after a target
  • Fixed-distance trailing
  • ATR trailing
  • Previous-candle trailing
  • Swing-structure trailing
  • Moving-average trailing
  • Risk-to-reward step trailing
  • Profit-lock staircase trailing
  • Close winners, losers, buys, sells, or all managed positions
  • Basket profit and loss limits in the account currency

Safe defaults: Partial close, automatic break-even, and trailing are disabled by default. They operate only after the user enables and configures them.

Pending and Private Execution Tools

  • OCO pending-order handling
  • Pending-order cancellation level
  • Pending-order trailing
  • Virtual pending orders
  • Optional hidden Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
  • Split orders and multi-entry execution

Terminal-dependant functions: Virtual orders and hidden protective levels are managed locally. MetaTrader 5, RiskPilot Pro, the trading account connection, and Algo Trading must remain active. Broker-side Stop Loss and Take Profit are generally safer when terminal or VPS availability is uncertain.

Account Protection

Optional controls include daily loss, daily profit target, overall drawdown, daily risk, simultaneous exposure, maximum spread, and basket profit or loss limits. Protection values remain disabled until the user sets and enables them.

RiskPilot Pro supports netting and hedging accounts. On hedging accounts, Hedge mode permits opposite positions. Hedge safety suspends automatic partial-close, break-even, trailing, and basket-close actions that could unintentionally reduce a hedge. On netting accounts, an opposite order can reduce or reverse the existing net position according to MetaTrader 5 account rules.

Workflow Tools

  • Professional tabbed dashboard
  • Dark and light themes
  • Compact and expanded layouts
  • Movable panel with saved position
  • Reusable presets
  • Time restrictions and scheduled actions
  • Symbol switching
  • Price alerts and optional notifications
  • Hotkeys
  • Broker diagnostics
  • Persistent position-management state
  • Master-chart management for enabled symbols

Input Parameters

RiskPilot Pro keeps the MT5 Inputs tab intentionally short. Trading and management settings are changed from the on-chart dashboard and saved per account.

  • InpMagicNumber - Unique identifier used to recognize positions and orders created by RiskPilot Pro. Use a different number for another independent instance or strategy.
  • InpOrderComment - Comment added to orders created from the panel.
  • InpPanelCorner - Selects the chart corner used as the panel anchor.
  • InpPanelX - Horizontal panel distance in pixels from the selected corner.
  • InpPanelY - Vertical panel distance in pixels from the selected corner.

The dashboard provides runtime controls for risk mode, risk value, risk-to-reward ratio, lot cap, confirmation, order mode, initial Stop Loss mode, management scope, manual-trade management, partial targets, break-even, trailing, account protection, OCO, virtual orders, hidden levels, schedules, presets, alerts, split execution, theme, and layout.

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Account types: Hedging and netting
  • Symbols: Forex, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, and other broker-supported MT5 instruments
  • Risk currency: Account deposit currency
  • Trading style: Manual and semi-automatic trade planning and management

Symbol availability, minimum volume, volume step, tick value, stop distance, freeze level, execution mode, spread, commission, and margin rules depend on the broker.

Basic Setup

  1. Attach RiskPilot Pro to a chart and allow Algo Trading.
  2. Select the risk mode and enter the allowed risk.
  3. Choose Market, Limit, or Stop order mode.
  4. Set Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit on the chart or in the panel.
  5. Review lot size, monetary risk, risk-to-reward ratio, spread, and margin.
  6. Press Buy or Sell and approve the confirmation window when confirmation is enabled.
  7. Enable partial targets, break-even, trailing, or account protection only when required.

Before Live Trading

  1. Test the current broker and symbol on a demo account.
  2. Confirm that Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, lot size, risk, and margin are correct.
  3. Review every protection setting and management scope.
  4. Use a VPS when relying on virtual orders, hidden levels, schedules, or continuous trade management.

Risk warning: Trading involves risk. RiskPilot Pro does not guarantee profit, prevent every loss, or remove execution risks such as slippage, gaps, disconnections, latency, or broker rejection.

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4.88 (166)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Скачать пробную версию приложения для демонстрационного аккаунта: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750864 . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим р
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Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegram прямо в ваш счёт MetaTrader 5 . Поддерживаются как публичные, так
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Утилиты
Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MT4 и MT5 с поддержкой счетов Hedge и Netting . Версия COPYLOT для MT5 поддерживает: - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting Версия MT4 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как получить файлы жур
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Утилиты
Premium Trade Manager - Торговая панель со встроенным коучем Premium Trade Manager помещает торгового коуча прямо в ваш график, а под ним работает полноценный движок исполнения. Настройте сделку так, как вы всегда это делаете, затем позвольте Max, вашему ИИ-наставнику по трейдингу, прочитать именно эту настройку с учётом вашего живого счёта и дать чёткое заключение до того, как вы входите: соответствует ли стоп дисциплинированному подходу, разумен ли риск, не выходит ли высоковолатильный релиз ч
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Утилиты
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Утилиты
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональная торговля в один клик с графика и клавиатуры Мощная торговая панель для активного ручного трейдинга, которая позволяет открывать, сопровождать и закрывать сделки значительно быстрее и удобнее, чем стандартными средствами MetaTrader. Панель создана для тех, кто хочет получить полный контроль над позициями, ордерами, прибылью и торговыми сценариями в одном рабочем пространстве. Это не просто вспомогательная утилита. Это полноценный торговый интер
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Утилиты
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Утилиты
"Trader Evolution" - Утилита, предназначенная для трейдеров, которые используют в своей работе волновой и технический анализ. Одна вкладка утилиты способна управлять капиталом и открывать ордера, а другая - помогать в построении волн Эллиотта, уровней поддержки и сопротивления, а также линий тренда. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Торговля в несколько кликов. В панели доступны немедленные и отложенные ордера 2. Управление капиталом
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
Утилиты
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Утилиты
Custom Alerts: Контролируйте все рынки и не упустите ни одного сигнала Обзор Custom Alerts — это динамический инструмент для трейдеров, которые хотят отслеживать потенциальные торговые сигналы по множеству инструментов в одном месте. Он объединяет данные от наших флагманских индикаторов — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels и IX Power — и автоматически уведомляет вас о важных изменениях на рынке. Теперь инструмент поддерживает все классы активов, предлагаемые вашим брокером. Вы можете н
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Утилиты
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider — это простой в использовании полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять определённые сигналы в чат, канал или группу Telegram, превращая вашу учётную запись в провайдера сигналов . В отличие от большинства конкурирующих продуктов, он не использует импорт DLL. [ Демо ]   [ Руководство ] [ Версия MT4 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Канал в Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Доступно пошаговое руководство пользователя . Никаких знаний A
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Axiom Trade
Issam Kassas
Утилиты
This product was created for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. 50% OFF LAUNCH OFFER:  Axiom Trade is currently available for a $30 monthly rental or a $99 lifetime license. The lifetime price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. Axiom Trade is a complete visual trading, risk-calculation, order-management, recovery, and Grid system designed to help traders prepare and control trades directly from one MetaTrader 5 chart. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom T
AZT Plocker
Ntobeko Zulu
Утилиты
The AZT Profit Locker is an advanced automated risk-management utility designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who want to remove emotional interference and protect their hard-earned profits. Traders aren't just fighting the Forex market, they're fighting their own biology. Fear, Greed and Anxiety lead to holding losers too long and cutting winners too early. The utility flips the script by removing emotion from risk management. Operating as a dedicated automated risk manager, this
BlueDigitsFx Command Center MT5
Ziggy Janssen
Утилиты
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT4 Version BlueDigitsFx Command Center — MT5 Trading Dashboard for Execution, Risk Management & Market Analysis BlueDigitsFx Command Center is a professional MT5 execution and workflow dashboard designed to help traders manage entries, risk, market direction, momentum, and session awareness from
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