**Bneu Trade Copier Pro** is a professional-grade trade copying solution for MetaTrader 5 that enables seamless real-time trade copying from one master account to unlimited slave accounts (up to 50 configurable).





Designed for serious traders and account managers who need:

- Advanced lot sizing methods

- Symbol mapping capabilities

- Professional risk management

- Unlimited account management

- Enterprise-grade features





### Key Features





**Unlimited Slave Accounts**

- Copy to up to 50 slave accounts (configurable)

- Independent settings per slave account

- Scale from 2 to 50+ accounts as your needs grow

- Professional multi-account management





**Advanced Lot Sizing (5 Methods)**

- **Fixed Multiplier**: Simple scaling (0.1x to 10x)

- **Percentage**: Copy percentage of master lot size (e.g., 50%, 150%)

- **Risk Percentage**: Risk-based lot calculation

- **Balance Ratio**: Scale lots based on account balance ratio

- **Equity Ratio**: Scale lots based on account equity ratio

- Perfect for managing accounts of different sizes





**Symbol Mapping**

- Copy trades to different symbols automatically

- Example: Copy Gold (XAUUSD) trades as Silver (XAGUSD) trades

- Example: Copy EURUSD trades as GBPUSD trades

- Handles missing symbols gracefully

- Custom mapping table configuration





**Reverse Copying**

- Copy trades in reverse direction (BUY → SELL, SELL → BUY)

- Perfect for hedging strategies

- Inverse trading capabilities

- Configurable per account





**Advanced Filtering**

- Symbol filter (copy only specific pairs)

- Minimum/Maximum lot size limits

- Daily loss limit protection

- Stop copying on maximum loss reached

- Future: Profit-based filtering, trade type filtering





**Professional Risk Management**

- Daily loss limit protection

- Automatic stop on max loss

- Per-trade risk limits

- Account balance/equity ratio scaling

- Comprehensive error handling





**Enhanced Monitoring Dashboard**

- Real-time status for all accounts

- Displays lot sizing method in use

- Multiple slave account monitoring

- Daily P&L tracking

- Success rate calculation

- Performance statistics





### PRO Version Specifications





**All FREE Features PLUS:**





**Advanced Features:**

- Unlimited slaves (up to 50 configurable)

- 5 lot sizing methods

- Symbol mapping (copy to different symbols)

- Reverse copying (BUY→SELL, SELL→BUY)

- Advanced filters (symbol, profit, lot size)

- Daily loss limit protection

- Enhanced monitoring dashboard

- Balance/Equity ratio scaling

- Professional risk management





**Technical Features:**

- File-based communication (works across brokers)

- Real-time trade copying (1-2 second delay)

- Automatic lot size normalization

- Symbol validation

- Error handling and logging

- Magic number filtering

- SL/TP copying

- Pending order support





### Quick Start





**Master Account Setup:**

1. Attach EA to chart

2. Set `InpIsMaster = true`

3. Enter slave account numbers (up to 10 via inputs, more via config)

4. Choose lot sizing method

5. Configure symbol mapping (if needed)

6. Set risk management limits

7. Enable copying





**Slave Account Setup:**

1. Attach EA to chart

2. Set `InpIsMaster = false`

3. Enter master account number

4. Choose lot sizing method and parameters

5. Configure symbol mapping (if needed)

6. Set risk limits

7. Ready to receive trades!





### Use Cases





**Prop Firm Trading (Primary Market)**

- Manage 5-20+ funded accounts simultaneously

- Use balance/equity ratio to scale lots per account

- Copy Gold trades to accounts that only have Silver (symbol mapping)

- Daily loss limits to protect each account

- Professional monitoring across all accounts





**Account Management**

- Distribute trades to multiple client accounts

- Independent risk management per account

- Scale trades based on account size automatically

- Professional enterprise solution





**Advanced Trading Strategies**

- Reverse copy for hedging

- Symbol mapping for diversification

- Multiple lot sizing methods for different account types

- Professional risk management per account





### Technical Details





**Platform:** MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

**Language:** MQL5 (100% native, no DLLs required)

**Compatibility:** All MT5 brokers

**File Size:** ~25 KB (compiled)

**Resource Usage:** Low (efficient polling every 1 second)





**Communication Method:**

- File-based signal transmission

- CSV format signals stored in shared folder

- Works across different terminals, brokers, and computers

- No network configuration required

- Thread-safe file operations





**File Location:**

- Signals: `MQL5/Files/BneuTradeCopier/signals_ACCOUNT.csv`

- Shared folder access for multi-terminal setup

- Supports VPS deployment for 24/7 operation





**Performance:**

- Copying delay: 1-2 seconds (typical)

- Supports up to 50 simultaneous slave accounts

- Low CPU/memory usage

- Efficient file I/O operations





### Input Parameters





**Account Setup**

- Master/Slave mode selection

- Master account number

- Slave account numbers (1-10 via inputs, expandable to 50)

- Configuration file support (future)





**Lot Sizing (PRO)**

- Lot sizing method selection (5 methods)

- Multiplier settings

- Percentage settings

- Risk percentage settings

- Balance/Equity ratio settings





**Symbol Mapping (PRO)**

- Enable/disable symbol mapping

- Custom mapping table (format: "EURUSD→GBPUSD,XAUUSD→XAGUSD")

- Automatic symbol validation





**Advanced Filters (PRO)**

- Symbol filter

- Minimum/Maximum lot size limits

- Daily loss limit

- Stop on max loss





**Copy Settings**

- Copy SL/TP levels

- Copy pending orders

- Copy modifications (future)

- Copy closures (future)

- Reverse copy (PRO)





**Risk Management (PRO)**

- Maximum risk per trade

- Maximum daily loss percentage

- Stop copying on max loss

- Balance/Equity ratio scaling





**Display**

- Show/hide enhanced dashboard

- Dashboard position settings





### Important Notes





1. **Running Requirements**: All terminals (master + slaves) must be running for copying to work

2. **Symbol Availability**: Target symbols must be available on slave accounts (or use symbol mapping)

3. **Lot Size Limits**: Calculated lot sizes must respect broker limits and account balances

4. **File Access**: Requires shared folder access (default MT5 setup, works on VPS)

5. **Testing**: Always test on demo accounts first

6. **Subscription**: Monthly subscription model - active subscription required

7. **Updates**: Free updates during subscription period





### Documentation





Comprehensive documentation included:

- Complete README with all technical details

- Beginner's guide with step-by-step instructions

- Advanced configuration guide

- Troubleshooting guide

- FAQ section

- Use case examples

- Best practices guide





### Pricing & Subscription



**Price:** $39/month (regular price)

**Launch Promotion:** $29/month (first 100 customers)





**What's Included:**

- Full PRO version access

- All advanced features

- Free updates during subscription

- Documentation and support

- Priority updates





**Subscription Model:**

- Monthly recurring subscription

- Cancel anytime

- No long-term commitment

- Free updates while subscribed





### Free Version Available





Not sure if you need PRO? Try the **FREE version** first:

- 2 slave accounts maximum

- Basic lot multiplier

- All core copying features

- Perfect for testing





Upgrade to PRO when you need:

- More than 2 slave accounts

- Advanced lot sizing

- Symbol mapping

- Reverse copying

- Enhanced features





### Requirements





- MetaTrader 5 platform

- MQL5 enabled account

- Active subscription (for PRO version)

- Multiple MT5 accounts (one master + slave accounts)

- Shared folder access (default MT5 setup)

- VPS recommended for 24/7 operation





### License & Activation





- Subscription-based license

- Requires active subscription

- License key provided after purchase

- Activation via MQL5 marketplace

- Automatic renewal option

- Cancel anytime





### Support





- **Documentation:** Included with download

- **MQL5 Marketplace:** Product page for updates and support

- **Email Support:** Available for subscribers





### Why Choose PRO?





**Compared to FREE version:**

- 25x more slave accounts (2 vs 50)

- 5x lot sizing methods (1 vs 5)

- Symbol mapping (not available in FREE)

- Reverse copying (not available in FREE)

- Advanced filters (basic in FREE)

- Enhanced dashboard (basic in FREE)

- Professional risk management





**Compared to Competitors:**

- Modern, reliable solution

- Affordable monthly subscription ($39/month)

- Advanced features included

- Active development and support

- Works seamlessly with other Bneu tools





### Version Information





**Version:** 1.00

**Last Updated:** 2025-01-11

**Status:** Stable, production-ready

**Compatibility:** All MT5 builds

**License:** Subscription (monthly)





### Target Users





**Primary Market:**

- Prop firm traders (3-20+ funded accounts)

- Professional account managers

- Traders managing multiple accounts





**Secondary Market:**

- Signal providers

- Trading teams

- Fund managers

- Advanced individual traders





Perfect for serious traders who need advanced features and unlimited scalability.



