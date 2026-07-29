Real Gold Hunter

5

Real Gold Hunter is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered primarily for XAUUSD (Gold). It is built on dynamic price action principles designed to adapt to shifting market volatility, offering a disciplined trading approach focused on long-term capital preservation.

Note:

The default settings loaded in the EA are baseline placeholders and are not optimized for live trading. Do your own backtesting before applying it to the live account.

To ensure optimal performance, please Download the Official Preset (.set) File Here before running the EA on your chart. You can contact me after buying the EA directly in my message.

STRATEGY AND MARKET ADAPTABILITY

Unlike high-risk automated strategies that rely on artificial recovery sequences, Real Gold Hunter evaluates market structure in real time to locate execution zones. It operates without grid accumulation, martingale lot scaling, or unhedged trade stacking.


Key Characteristics:

- Single Entry Execution: Opens one order per trading opportunity with dedicated Stop Loss and Take Profit protection.

- Robust Risk Management: Every trade is safeguarded by strict risk limits, preventing uncontrollable floating drawdown.

- Adaptable Execution Logic: Designed to handle varying volatility regimes across different market cycles and timeframes.

- Verified Strategy Backtesting: Extensive multi-year testing across various historical data setups and spread environments has demonstrated reliable quantitative performance.


CORE PARAMETERS AND FEATURES

- Dynamic Trailing Stop & Break-Even functions to protect equity during directional moves.

- Max Daily Loss Protection to halt execution if predefined daily risk parameters are breached.

- Max Spread Filter to restrict trading during high-slippage or low-liquidity market events.

- Session Control Filters to restrict trading activity to target market hours.

- Visual On-Chart Dashboard displaying real-time risk metrics, trade parameters, and execution state.

- Flexible Risk Calculator: Toggle between fixed lot sizes or a percentage-based equity risk setup.


RECOMMENDED TRADING CONDITIONS

- Primary Asset: XAUUSD (Gold)/ BTCUSD

- Secondary Assets: Major Forex pairs, Index CFDs, Metals

- Account Type: Low-spread ECN / Raw Spread account

- VPS: Low-latency Virtual Private Server recommended for stable 24/7 execution


EVALUATE THE DEMO VERSION

Traders are encouraged to download and test the free demo version in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. Running backtests across your broker's historical data allows you to inspect the EA's performance, drawdown structure, and input parameter flexibility prior to live deployment.


Disclosures: Backtest results evaluate past market data under strategy tester parameters. Live performance depends on real-time broker execution speed, spread fluctuations, slippage, and market liquidity. Demo testing on your target broker is strongly advised.

Отзывы 3
Kairo Gininda
39
Kairo Gininda 2026.08.04 11:20 
 

Looks like a solid EA. Backtests show no overfitting, and the risk management is safe and controlled. I'm moving it to my live account.

balajisi
322
balajisi 2026.08.03 08:03 
 

The back-testing results are highly promising. I look forward to deploying this on a live account and generating consistent returns

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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
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4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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5 (3)
Эксперты
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
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5 (8)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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4.32 (25)
Эксперты
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4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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5 (7)
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Эксперты
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Volume Delta Candle
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Volume Delta Candles: A Comprehensive Tool for In-Depth Trading Analysis Unlock a seamless way to interpret trading experience within each candle. With Volume Delta Candles, there's no need for additional volume indicators—everything you need is built in. This advanced tool utilizes lower timeframes or live market data to present the percentage of buying versus selling volume within each candle as an intuitive color-coded bar. Before diving in, ensure you’re familiar with Volume and Volume Delta
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Juan Guirao
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Juan Guirao 2026.08.06 14:58 
 

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Kairo Gininda
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Kairo Gininda 2026.08.04 11:20 
 

Looks like a solid EA. Backtests show no overfitting, and the risk management is safe and controlled. I'm moving it to my live account.

balajisi
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balajisi 2026.08.03 08:03 
 

The back-testing results are highly promising. I look forward to deploying this on a live account and generating consistent returns

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