OneClick EA

OneClickEA Controller is a chart management utility designed to work with the OneClickEA Windows Manager.

The controller receives local commands from the Windows manager and performs scheduled EA template changes in MetaTrader 5. It also reports the connected trading account, broker server, chart symbol, timeframe and controller status.

Main functions

  • Detects the connected MetaTrader 5 account
  • Generates a controller ID based on the broker and trading account
  • Receives local schedule commands from the Windows manager
  • Changes chart templates at the configured time
  • Supports multiple MetaTrader 5 terminals and trading accounts
  • Reports controller status to the Windows manager
  • Checks open positions and pending orders before a scheduled change
  • Supports automatic and manual controller identification
  • Supports EA changes for local MetaTrader 5 terminals and MT5 VPS workflows
  • Can continue with MT5 VPS synchronization after changing a local EA template
  • Does not open trades or provide trading signals

Schedule management

  • Supports one-time and daily schedules
  • Allows different EA templates, symbols and timeframes to be configured
  • Supports local MetaTrader 5 terminals and MT5 VPS workflows
  • Waits when open positions or pending orders are detected
  • Automatically retries according to the configured retry interval
  • Supports changing multiple schedules together
  • Displays the current status, next check time and latest result
  • Supports Traditional Chinese and English interfaces

MT5 VPS support

  • Supports the built-in MetaTrader 5 Virtual Hosting service
  • Allows MT5 VPS to be selected as the schedule run location
  • Can continue with the MT5 VPS synchronization process after changing the EA template on the local chart
  • Supports synchronizing updated charts, EA templates and parameters to MT5 VPS
  • Displays the VPS synchronization status and latest result
  • Can retry if VPS synchronization cannot be completed temporarily
  • Some MetaTrader 5 environments may require manual confirmation of VPS synchronization to avoid unintended trading operations
  • The MetaTrader 5 Virtual Hosting service must be rented and configured before using this function

OneClickEA can manage schedules on a local MetaTrader 5 terminal and continue with the MT5 VPS synchronization workflow after an EA template change. This allows the updated EA configuration to be transferred to the built-in MetaTrader 5 Virtual Hosting environment.

Gmail notifications

When used with the OneClickEA Windows Manager, the system can send Gmail notifications for schedule results, warnings and errors.

  • Supports failure-only, warning-and-failure, or all-notification modes
  • Sends the schedule name, MT5 account, symbol, timeframe, EA template, current status and next action
  • Email content follows the selected interface language: Traditional Chinese or English
  • Supports sending a test email before saving
  • Requires a Google 16-character app password
  • Gmail credentials are encrypted for the current Windows user
  • Emails are sent directly through the user's Gmail account
  • Gmail credentials and notification content are not sent to the product seller

Gmail notifications are provided by the companion Windows manager. The MetaTrader 5 controller does not independently connect to Gmail.

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 for Windows
  • Windows 10, Windows 11 or Windows Server
  • OneClickEA Windows Manager
  • The controller and Windows manager must run under the same Windows user account
  • Algorithmic trading must be enabled in MetaTrader 5
  • MT5 VPS functions require an active and configured MetaTrader 5 Virtual Hosting service
  • Gmail notifications require a Gmail account with a Google app password

Installation

  1. Install OneClickEA Controller from the MQL5 Market.
  2. Contact the product author through the MQL5 messaging system to obtain the OneClickEA Windows Manager installer.
  3. Run the Windows Manager installer and complete the installation.
  4. Attach OneClickEA Controller to a dedicated MetaTrader 5 chart.
  5. Keep the Controller ID setting on AUTO for automatic identification.
  6. Enable algorithmic trading in MetaTrader 5.
  7. Start the OneClickEA Windows Manager using the desktop shortcut.
  8. Select the detected MetaTrader 5 account.
  9. Select an EA template, symbol, timeframe, schedule and run location.
  10. Select Local or MT5 VPS as the run location.
  11. Save the settings.

Important information

This product is a controller utility. It is not a trading robot and does not contain a trading strategy.

The controller does not independently open, modify or close trades. It does not provide trading signals or guarantee trading results. Its purpose is to coordinate scheduled chart template changes requested by the Windows manager.

Before changing a template, the system can check whether open positions or pending orders are present. If trading activity is detected, the scheduled change can wait and retry according to the selected settings.

For MT5 VPS operation, OneClickEA first changes the EA template on the corresponding local MetaTrader 5 chart and then continues with the Virtual Hosting synchronization workflow. The local MetaTrader 5 terminal and its virtual hosting environment must be correctly configured.

Depending on the MetaTrader 5 environment and current terminal state, VPS synchronization may require manual confirmation. Users should verify the synchronization result in MetaTrader 5.

A separate controller should be attached to each MetaTrader 5 terminal that needs to be managed.

The Windows manager is required to configure schedules, manage MT5 VPS synchronization and use Gmail notifications. The MetaTrader 5 controller alone does not provide the complete schedule management interface.

Users are responsible for verifying their schedules, EA templates, symbols, timeframes, MT5 VPS synchronization status and MetaTrader 5 settings before using the system on a live trading account.

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Premium Trade Manager - Торговая панель со встроенным коучем Premium Trade Manager помещает торгового коуча прямо в ваш график, а под ним работает полноценный движок исполнения. Настройте сделку так, как вы всегда это делаете, затем позвольте Max, вашему ИИ-наставнику по трейдингу, прочитать именно эту настройку с учётом вашего живого счёта и дать чёткое заключение до того, как вы входите: соответствует ли стоп дисциплинированному подходу, разумен ли риск, не выходит ли высоковолатильный релиз ч
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Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Утилиты
Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MT4 и MT5 с поддержкой счетов Hedge и Netting . Версия COPYLOT для MT5 поддерживает: - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting Версия MT4 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как получить файлы жур
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Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
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Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Утилиты
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
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Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
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Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональная торговля в один клик с графика и клавиатуры Мощная торговая панель для активного ручного трейдинга, которая позволяет открывать, сопровождать и закрывать сделки значительно быстрее и удобнее, чем стандартными средствами MetaTrader. Панель создана для тех, кто хочет получить полный контроль над позициями, ордерами, прибылью и торговыми сценариями в одном рабочем пространстве. Это не просто вспомогательная утилита. Это полноценный торговый интер
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Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Утилиты
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
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Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
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Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Утилиты
Многофункциональная утилита: калькулятор лота, сеточные ордера, индикатор Price Action, менеджер ордеров, рассчёт R/R, и многое другое Демо-веpсия  |   Инструкция  |   Версия для MT4 Утилита не работает в тестере стратегий: вы можете скачать демо-версию ЗДЕСЬ , чтобы протестировать продукт перед покупкой. Напишите мне  если есть вопросы / идеи по улучшению / в случае найденного бага Упроситите и сделайте вашу торговлю быстрее, при этом расширяя стандартные возможности терминала. 1. Открытие но
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Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Утилиты
Внимание :  Демо-версию для ознакомления и тестирования можно скачать здесь .  Демо-версия не позволяет совершать торговые операции и может быть запущена только на одном графике. Active Lines - мощный профессиональный инструмент для работы с линиями на графике. Active Lines предоставляет широкий набор действий для событий, связанных с пересечением ценой линий. Например: оповестить, открыть/модифицировать/закрыть позицию, разместить/удалить отложенные ордера. Active Lines позволяет к одной линии
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Утилиты
"Trader Evolution" - Утилита, предназначенная для трейдеров, которые используют в своей работе волновой и технический анализ. Одна вкладка утилиты способна управлять капиталом и открывать ордера, а другая - помогать в построении волн Эллиотта, уровней поддержки и сопротивления, а также линий тренда. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Торговля в несколько кликов. В панели доступны немедленные и отложенные ордера 2. Управление капиталом
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Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4.5 (2)
Утилиты
Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro Automator Мгновенное профессиональное исполнение между TradingView и MetaTrader 5 Автоматизируйте свою торговую стратегию с помощью самого надежного моста связи между алертами TradingView и реальным исполнением в MT5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым требуются скорость, гибкость и безупречное управление рисками, этот советник (Expert Advisor) превращает любое сообщение с алертом в точный рыночный или лимитный ордер. ПРЕИМУЩЕСТВА И СИЛЬНЫЕ СТОРОНЫ Универсальный д
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Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
Утилиты
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
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Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Утилиты
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Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Утилиты
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider — это простой в использовании полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять определённые сигналы в чат, канал или группу Telegram, превращая вашу учётную запись в провайдера сигналов . В отличие от большинства конкурирующих продуктов, он не использует импорт DLL. [ Демо ]   [ Руководство ] [ Версия MT4 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Канал в Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Доступно пошаговое руководство пользователя . Никаких знаний A
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Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Утилиты
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Утилиты
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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