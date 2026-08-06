AZT Plocker

The AZT Profit Locker is an advanced automated risk-management utility designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who want to remove emotional interference and protect their hard-earned profits. Traders aren't just fighting the Forex market, they're fighting their own biology. Fear, Greed and Anxiety lead to holding losers too long and cutting winners too early. The utility flips the script by removing emotion from risk management. Operating as a dedicated automated risk manager, this tool dynamically manages your open portfolio by locking in profits before the trade reverses on you and automatically liquidating positions when drawdown limits are exceeded.

It does not take trades for you, nor does it interfere with your entry strategy, it executes execution discipline. Once your trade is active, the tool takes full control to lock in profits and protect capital.





Features include:

Dynamic Protection: No static Stop Losses exposed to spread spikes and whipsaws.

Smart Profit Locking: When a trade is in a profitable zone, the utility enters a break-even stop loss to lock and shield gains from sudden market noise.

Invisible Target Logic: Uses real-time exit logic over hard on-server Take Profit targets.

Prop Firm Optimized: Enforces strict capital defense to respect drawdown limits and protect funded accounts.

Live Session & Market State Dashboard: Clean, non-intrusive on-chart UI overlay that tracks live session hours (London, New York, Tokyo, Sydney), high-impact economic news events.

Monthly Performance Tracker: Provides Realtime trading data, with trades won/lost, win accuracy, monthly and daily ROI count.

Dynamic Broker Spread: Shows realtime broker spread per tick, associated cautionary states, along with estimated slippage on trade entry and exit. Real-time portfolio swap metrics for currently open positions, along with realtime Margin Health Statistics.





NO MORE HOLDING LOSING TRADES!

NO MORE HESITATION OF WHEN TO CLOSE A PROFITABLE!





Platform & Compatibility:

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Asset Class: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD

Account Types: Compatible with both Hedging and Netting accounts.