OneClick EA

OneClickEA Controller is a chart management utility designed to work with the OneClickEA Windows Manager.

The controller receives local commands from the Windows manager and performs scheduled EA template changes in MetaTrader 5. It also reports the connected trading account, broker server, chart symbol, timeframe and controller status.

Main functions

Detects the connected MetaTrader 5 account

Generates a controller ID based on the broker and trading account

Receives local schedule commands from the Windows manager

Changes chart templates at the configured time

Supports multiple MetaTrader 5 terminals and trading accounts

Reports controller status to the Windows manager

Checks open positions and pending orders before a scheduled change

Supports automatic and manual controller identification

Supports EA changes for local MetaTrader 5 terminals and MT5 VPS workflows

Can continue with MT5 VPS synchronization after changing a local EA template

Does not open trades or provide trading signals

Schedule management

Supports one-time and daily schedules

Allows different EA templates, symbols and timeframes to be configured

Supports local MetaTrader 5 terminals and MT5 VPS workflows

Waits when open positions or pending orders are detected

Automatically retries according to the configured retry interval

Supports changing multiple schedules together

Displays the current status, next check time and latest result

Supports Traditional Chinese and English interfaces

MT5 VPS support

Supports the built-in MetaTrader 5 Virtual Hosting service

Allows MT5 VPS to be selected as the schedule run location

Can continue with the MT5 VPS synchronization process after changing the EA template on the local chart

Supports synchronizing updated charts, EA templates and parameters to MT5 VPS

Displays the VPS synchronization status and latest result

Can retry if VPS synchronization cannot be completed temporarily

Some MetaTrader 5 environments may require manual confirmation of VPS synchronization to avoid unintended trading operations

The MetaTrader 5 Virtual Hosting service must be rented and configured before using this function

OneClickEA can manage schedules on a local MetaTrader 5 terminal and continue with the MT5 VPS synchronization workflow after an EA template change. This allows the updated EA configuration to be transferred to the built-in MetaTrader 5 Virtual Hosting environment.

Gmail notifications

When used with the OneClickEA Windows Manager, the system can send Gmail notifications for schedule results, warnings and errors.

Supports failure-only, warning-and-failure, or all-notification modes

Sends the schedule name, MT5 account, symbol, timeframe, EA template, current status and next action

Email content follows the selected interface language: Traditional Chinese or English

Supports sending a test email before saving

Requires a Google 16-character app password

Gmail credentials are encrypted for the current Windows user

Emails are sent directly through the user's Gmail account

Gmail credentials and notification content are not sent to the product seller

Gmail notifications are provided by the companion Windows manager. The MetaTrader 5 controller does not independently connect to Gmail.

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 for Windows

Windows 10, Windows 11 or Windows Server

OneClickEA Windows Manager

The controller and Windows manager must run under the same Windows user account

Algorithmic trading must be enabled in MetaTrader 5

MT5 VPS functions require an active and configured MetaTrader 5 Virtual Hosting service

Gmail notifications require a Gmail account with a Google app password

Installation

Install OneClickEA Controller from the MQL5 Market. Contact the product author through the MQL5 messaging system to obtain the OneClickEA Windows Manager installer. Run the Windows Manager installer and complete the installation. Attach OneClickEA Controller to a dedicated MetaTrader 5 chart. Keep the Controller ID setting on AUTO for automatic identification. Enable algorithmic trading in MetaTrader 5. Start the OneClickEA Windows Manager using the desktop shortcut. Select the detected MetaTrader 5 account. Select an EA template, symbol, timeframe, schedule and run location. Select Local or MT5 VPS as the run location. Save the settings.

Important information

This product is a controller utility. It is not a trading robot and does not contain a trading strategy.

The controller does not independently open, modify or close trades. It does not provide trading signals or guarantee trading results. Its purpose is to coordinate scheduled chart template changes requested by the Windows manager.

Before changing a template, the system can check whether open positions or pending orders are present. If trading activity is detected, the scheduled change can wait and retry according to the selected settings.

For MT5 VPS operation, OneClickEA first changes the EA template on the corresponding local MetaTrader 5 chart and then continues with the Virtual Hosting synchronization workflow. The local MetaTrader 5 terminal and its virtual hosting environment must be correctly configured.

Depending on the MetaTrader 5 environment and current terminal state, VPS synchronization may require manual confirmation. Users should verify the synchronization result in MetaTrader 5.

A separate controller should be attached to each MetaTrader 5 terminal that needs to be managed.

The Windows manager is required to configure schedules, manage MT5 VPS synchronization and use Gmail notifications. The MetaTrader 5 controller alone does not provide the complete schedule management interface.

Users are responsible for verifying their schedules, EA templates, symbols, timeframes, MT5 VPS synchronization status and MetaTrader 5 settings before using the system on a live trading account.