OneClick EA

OneClickEA Controller is a chart management utility designed to work with the OneClickEA Windows Manager.

The controller receives local commands from the Windows manager and performs scheduled EA template changes in MetaTrader 5. It also reports the connected trading account, broker server, chart symbol, timeframe and controller status.

Main functions

  • Detects the connected MetaTrader 5 account
  • Generates a controller ID based on the broker and trading account
  • Receives local schedule commands from the Windows manager
  • Changes chart templates at the configured time
  • Supports multiple MetaTrader 5 terminals and trading accounts
  • Reports controller status to the Windows manager
  • Checks open positions and pending orders before a scheduled change
  • Supports automatic and manual controller identification
  • Supports EA changes for local MetaTrader 5 terminals and MT5 VPS workflows
  • Can continue with MT5 VPS synchronization after changing a local EA template
  • Does not open trades or provide trading signals

Schedule management

  • Supports one-time and daily schedules
  • Allows different EA templates, symbols and timeframes to be configured
  • Supports local MetaTrader 5 terminals and MT5 VPS workflows
  • Waits when open positions or pending orders are detected
  • Automatically retries according to the configured retry interval
  • Supports changing multiple schedules together
  • Displays the current status, next check time and latest result
  • Supports Traditional Chinese and English interfaces

MT5 VPS support

  • Supports the built-in MetaTrader 5 Virtual Hosting service
  • Allows MT5 VPS to be selected as the schedule run location
  • Can continue with the MT5 VPS synchronization process after changing the EA template on the local chart
  • Supports synchronizing updated charts, EA templates and parameters to MT5 VPS
  • Displays the VPS synchronization status and latest result
  • Can retry if VPS synchronization cannot be completed temporarily
  • Some MetaTrader 5 environments may require manual confirmation of VPS synchronization to avoid unintended trading operations
  • The MetaTrader 5 Virtual Hosting service must be rented and configured before using this function

OneClickEA can manage schedules on a local MetaTrader 5 terminal and continue with the MT5 VPS synchronization workflow after an EA template change. This allows the updated EA configuration to be transferred to the built-in MetaTrader 5 Virtual Hosting environment.

Gmail notifications

When used with the OneClickEA Windows Manager, the system can send Gmail notifications for schedule results, warnings and errors.

  • Supports failure-only, warning-and-failure, or all-notification modes
  • Sends the schedule name, MT5 account, symbol, timeframe, EA template, current status and next action
  • Email content follows the selected interface language: Traditional Chinese or English
  • Supports sending a test email before saving
  • Requires a Google 16-character app password
  • Gmail credentials are encrypted for the current Windows user
  • Emails are sent directly through the user's Gmail account
  • Gmail credentials and notification content are not sent to the product seller

Gmail notifications are provided by the companion Windows manager. The MetaTrader 5 controller does not independently connect to Gmail.

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 for Windows
  • Windows 10, Windows 11 or Windows Server
  • OneClickEA Windows Manager
  • The controller and Windows manager must run under the same Windows user account
  • Algorithmic trading must be enabled in MetaTrader 5
  • MT5 VPS functions require an active and configured MetaTrader 5 Virtual Hosting service
  • Gmail notifications require a Gmail account with a Google app password

Installation

  1. Install OneClickEA Controller from the MQL5 Market.
  2. Contact the product author through the MQL5 messaging system to obtain the OneClickEA Windows Manager installer.
  3. Run the Windows Manager installer and complete the installation.
  4. Attach OneClickEA Controller to a dedicated MetaTrader 5 chart.
  5. Keep the Controller ID setting on AUTO for automatic identification.
  6. Enable algorithmic trading in MetaTrader 5.
  7. Start the OneClickEA Windows Manager using the desktop shortcut.
  8. Select the detected MetaTrader 5 account.
  9. Select an EA template, symbol, timeframe, schedule and run location.
  10. Select Local or MT5 VPS as the run location.
  11. Save the settings.

Important information

This product is a controller utility. It is not a trading robot and does not contain a trading strategy.

The controller does not independently open, modify or close trades. It does not provide trading signals or guarantee trading results. Its purpose is to coordinate scheduled chart template changes requested by the Windows manager.

Before changing a template, the system can check whether open positions or pending orders are present. If trading activity is detected, the scheduled change can wait and retry according to the selected settings.

For MT5 VPS operation, OneClickEA first changes the EA template on the corresponding local MetaTrader 5 chart and then continues with the Virtual Hosting synchronization workflow. The local MetaTrader 5 terminal and its virtual hosting environment must be correctly configured.

Depending on the MetaTrader 5 environment and current terminal state, VPS synchronization may require manual confirmation. Users should verify the synchronization result in MetaTrader 5.

A separate controller should be attached to each MetaTrader 5 terminal that needs to be managed.

The Windows manager is required to configure schedules, manage MT5 VPS synchronization and use Gmail notifications. The MetaTrader 5 controller alone does not provide the complete schedule management interface.

Users are responsible for verifying their schedules, EA templates, symbols, timeframes, MT5 VPS synchronization status and MetaTrader 5 settings before using the system on a live trading account.

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实用工具
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Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
实用工具
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 是一个易于使用且完全可自定义的工具，它允许向 Telegram 的聊天室、频道或群组发送 指定 的信号，将您的账户变为一个 信号提供商 。 与大多数竞争产品不同，它不使用 DLL 导入。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT4 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 提供了逐步的 用户指南 。 不需要了解 Telegram API；开发者提供了您所需的一切。 关键特性 能够自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情 您可以创建分层的订阅模型，例如铜、银、金。其中金订阅获得所有信号等。 通过 id、符号或评论过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表截图 在发送的截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外核实 延迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情完全透明： 新的市场订单*带截图 订单修改（止损、获利） 已关闭的订单*带截图 部分关闭的订单** 新的挂单 修改的挂单（进场价格） 挂单激活（作为新的市场订单附加） 已删除的挂单 历史订单报告
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
实用工具
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
实用工具
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
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Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
实用工具
Grid Manual是一个交易面板，用于处理订单网格。 该实用程序是通用的，具有灵活的设置和直观的界面。 它不仅可以在亏损方向上设置订单网格，还可以在盈利方向上设置订单网格。 交易者不需要创建和维护订单网格，实用程序会这样做。 打开一个订单就足够了，Grid manual会自动为它创建一个订单网格，并伴随它直到非常关闭。 完整说明和演示版 此處 。 该实用程序的主要特性和功能： 伴隨以任何方式打開的訂單，包括從移動終端打開的訂單。 適用於兩種類型的網格：“限制”和“停止”。 使用兩種方法計算網格間距：固定和動態（基於 ATR 指標）。 允許您更改未結訂單網格的設置。 顯示圖表上每個網格的盈虧平衡水平。 顯示每個網格的利潤率。 允許您一鍵關閉網格中的盈利訂單。 讓您一鍵關閉每個訂單網格。 允許您對訂單網格應用追踪止損功能。 允許您在訂單網格上應用將訂單網格的止損轉移到盈虧平衡水平的功能。 相對於訂單網格的盈虧平衡水平自動重新排列止盈（僅在限價網格模式下，距離取決於所選的計算類型：“保守”或“激進”）。 最多可管理 20 個訂單網格，每個網格最多可包含 100 個訂單。 計算初始手數時，
Axiom Trade
Issam Kassas
实用工具
This product was created for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. 50% OFF LAUNCH OFFER:  Axiom Trade is currently available for a $30 monthly rental or a $99 lifetime license. The lifetime price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. Axiom Trade is a complete visual trading, risk-calculation, order-management, recovery, and Grid system designed to help traders prepare and control trades directly from one MetaTrader 5 chart. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom T
AZT Plocker
Ntobeko Zulu
实用工具
The AZT Profit Locker is an advanced automated risk-management utility designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who want to remove emotional interference and protect their hard-earned profits. Traders aren't just fighting the Forex market, they're fighting their own biology. Fear, Greed and Anxiety lead to holding losers too long and cutting winners too early. The utility flips the script by removing emotion from risk management. Operating as a dedicated automated risk manager, this
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