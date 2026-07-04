ORDER BLOCK TREND

Find High-Probability Market Reversals Before the Crowd

Transform raw price action into clear trading opportunities with Order Block Trend v1.3, a professional trading indicator designed to detect reversal patterns, liquidity sweeps, momentum shifts, and confirmation entries across multiple markets. The indicator combines proprietary pattern recognition with trend analysis and visual confirmation tools to help traders make faster and more confident decisions.

✔ Buy & Sell Signals

Identifies high-probability bullish and bearish setups using multiple price-action models, including reversal and momentum patterns.

✔ Confirmation Dots

Unique confirmation candle detection highlights stronger follow-through entries with visual confirmation dots directly on the chart.

✔ 4C Liquidity Sweep Pattern

Advanced 4-candle pattern designed to detect stop hunts, liquidity grabs, and breakout opportunities before major market moves. Signals are clearly labeled on the chart.

✔ EMA Trend Analysis

Built-in EMA29 (Yellow) and EMA100 (Sky Blue) provide instant trend context and help traders align entries with market direction.

✔ Smart Alerts

Receive popup alerts and mobile push notifications whenever new trading opportunities appear.

✔ Multi-Market Compatible

Designed for:

Forex

Gold (XAUUSD)

Indices (NAS100, US30, SPX500)

Cryptocurrency Markets

CFDs

Key Features

✅ Multi-Pattern Detection Engine

✅ 3-Candle Reversal Setups

✅ Confirmation Candle Signals

✅ Legendary Sandwich Pattern

✅ Liquidity Sweep Pattern

✅ Strong Bullish/Bearish Candle Highlighting

✅ EMA29 & EMA100 Trend Structure

✅ Buy & Sell Arrows

✅ Confirmation Dots

✅ Popup Alerts

✅ Push Notifications

✅ Automatic Chart Optimization

✅ Clean Professional Interface

✅ Beginner Friendly

✅ Advanced Trader Approved

Why Traders Choose Order Block Trend

The market often leaves clues before large moves occur. Order Block Trend v1.3 helps identify:

Trend reversals

Trend continuations

Liquidity sweeps

Confirmation breakouts

Institutional-style price action behavior

All while keeping charts clean and easy to read.

Best Timeframes

Recommended:

M15

M30

H1

H4

Most Reliable:

H1

H4





The Complete Price Action Trading Solution

See the Setup. Confirm the Move. Trade with Confidence. 🚀





A complete guide to the trading can be found ( User Guide ).



