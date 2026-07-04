OBTrend
- Индикаторы
-
- Версия: 3.1
- Обновлено: 5 августа 2026
- Активации: 20
ORDER BLOCK TREND
Find High-Probability Market Reversals Before the Crowd
Transform raw price action into clear trading opportunities with Order Block Trend v1.3, a professional trading indicator designed to detect reversal patterns, liquidity sweeps, momentum shifts, and confirmation entries across multiple markets. The indicator combines proprietary pattern recognition with trend analysis and visual confirmation tools to help traders make faster and more confident decisions.
✔ Buy & Sell Signals
Identifies high-probability bullish and bearish setups using multiple price-action models, including reversal and momentum patterns.
✔ Confirmation Dots
Unique confirmation candle detection highlights stronger follow-through entries with visual confirmation dots directly on the chart.
✔ 4C Liquidity Sweep Pattern
Advanced 4-candle pattern designed to detect stop hunts, liquidity grabs, and breakout opportunities before major market moves. Signals are clearly labeled on the chart.
✔ EMA Trend Analysis
Built-in EMA29 (Yellow) and EMA100 (Sky Blue) provide instant trend context and help traders align entries with market direction.
✔ Smart Alerts
Receive popup alerts and mobile push notifications whenever new trading opportunities appear.
✔ Multi-Market Compatible
Designed for:
- Forex
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- Indices (NAS100, US30, SPX500)
- Cryptocurrency Markets
- CFDs
Key Features
✅ Multi-Pattern Detection Engine
✅ 3-Candle Reversal Setups
✅ Confirmation Candle Signals
✅ Legendary Sandwich Pattern
✅ Liquidity Sweep Pattern
✅ Strong Bullish/Bearish Candle Highlighting
✅ EMA29 & EMA100 Trend Structure
✅ Buy & Sell Arrows
✅ Confirmation Dots
✅ Popup Alerts
✅ Push Notifications
✅ Automatic Chart Optimization
✅ Clean Professional Interface
✅ Beginner Friendly
✅ Advanced Trader Approved
Why Traders Choose Order Block Trend
The market often leaves clues before large moves occur. Order Block Trend v1.3 helps identify:
- Trend reversals
- Trend continuations
- Liquidity sweeps
- Confirmation breakouts
- Institutional-style price action behavior
All while keeping charts clean and easy to read.
Best Timeframes
Recommended:
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
Most Reliable:
- H1
- H4
The Complete Price Action Trading Solution
See the Setup. Confirm the Move. Trade with Confidence. 🚀
A complete guide to the trading can be found ( User Guide ).
After purchase, feel free to contact me via the MQL5 messaging system if you need any support or guidance in using the indicator.
Wishing you consistent and effective trading