OB Trend User Guide

Order Block Trend Pro v1.3
Introduction
This guide explains how to trade the Order Block Trend Pro v1.3 indicator using a structured approach that combines:
- Signal Arrows
- Confirmation Dots
- EMA29 Trend Filter
- EMA100 Major Trend Filter
- 3-Candle Reversal Patterns
- Pattern 2 Structure Breaks
- 3 Crows Momentum Signals
- 4-Candle Liquidity Sweep Setups
The objective is simple:
Trade only the highest-probability setups and let the market confirm your entry before risking capital.
Trading Philosophy
The indicator follows a three-step process:
Step 1
Identify a valid signal.
Step 2
Wait for confirmation.
Step 3
Trade in the direction of the trend. The system is designed to help traders avoid entering too early.
Understanding the EMAs
EMA29 (Yellow)
Represents short-term trend direction.
EMA100 (Sky Blue)
Represents long-term market direction.
Bullish Trend
Price > EMA29 > EMA100
Bearish Trend
Price < EMA29 < EMA100
These are the highest-probability conditions. [
Example
Price > EMA29 > EMA100
BUY Arrow →
Confirmation Dot →
BUY Trade
Stop Loss
Below pattern low.
5-10 pips below structure
Target
Minimum:
1:2 Risk Reward
Preferred:
1:3 Risk Reward
Trading Setup #2
Confirmation Dot Entry
This is the safest method for new traders.
The confirmation candle appears after the original signal.
BUY Confirmation
Requirements:
Buy Arrow
+
Confirmation Dot
+
Price Above EMA29
Entry
Enter after confirmation candle closes.
Benefits
✅ Fewer false entries
✅ Better momentum
✅ Higher confidence
Trade Management
Rule #1
Never widen a stop loss.
Rule #2
Move to breakeven at:
1R
Example:
Risk = 50 points
Profit = 50 points
Move stop to entry
Rule #3
Take partial profits.
Suggested:
50% at 2R
Leave remaining position open.
Trade Quality Rating
A+ Setup
Signal Arrow
+
Confirmation Dot
+
EMA29 Alignment
+
EMA100 Alignment
Take full position.
A Setup
Signal Arrow
+
EMA Alignment
Good setup.
B Setup
Signal Only
Smaller position size.
C Setup
Against EMA100 Trend
Avoid.
Daily Trading Routine
Before Market Open
1. Identify trend.
2. Check EMA alignment.
3. Mark major support and resistance.
During Trading
1. Wait for signal.
2. Check trend direction.
3. Look for confirmation dot.
4. Enter trade.
5. Place stop loss immediately.
After Entry
1. Don't interfere.
2. Move to breakeven at 1R.
3. Take partial profit at 2R.
4. Trail with EMA29.
Golden Rule
The highest-probability setups are:
BUY
Price > EMA29 > EMA100
BUY Arrow
Confirmation Dot
SELL
Price < EMA29 < EMA100
SELL Arrow
Confirmation Dot
When trend, signal, and confirmation align together, those are the trades that Order Block Trend Pro v1.3 was designed to find. 🚀