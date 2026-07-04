OB Trend User Guide

Order Block Trend Pro v1.3

Introduction

This guide explains how to trade the Order Block Trend Pro v1.3 indicator using a structured approach that combines:

Signal Arrows

Confirmation Dots

EMA29 Trend Filter

EMA100 Major Trend Filter

3-Candle Reversal Patterns

Pattern 2 Structure Breaks

3 Crows Momentum Signals

4-Candle Liquidity Sweep Setups

The objective is simple:

Trade only the highest-probability setups and let the market confirm your entry before risking capital.

Trading Philosophy

The indicator follows a three-step process:

Step 1

Identify a valid signal.

Step 2

Wait for confirmation.

Step 3

Trade in the direction of the trend. The system is designed to help traders avoid entering too early.

Understanding the EMAs

EMA29 (Yellow)

Represents short-term trend direction.

EMA100 (Sky Blue)

Represents long-term market direction.

Bullish Trend

Price > EMA29 > EMA100

Bearish Trend

Price < EMA29 < EMA100

These are the highest-probability conditions. [





Example

Price > EMA29 > EMA100

BUY Arrow →

Confirmation Dot →

BUY Trade

Stop Loss

Below pattern low.

5-10 pips below structure

Target

Minimum:

1:2 Risk Reward

Preferred:

1:3 Risk Reward

Trading Setup #2

Confirmation Dot Entry

This is the safest method for new traders.

The confirmation candle appears after the original signal.

BUY Confirmation

Requirements:

Buy Arrow

+

Confirmation Dot

+

Price Above EMA29

Entry

Enter after confirmation candle closes.

Benefits

✅ Fewer false entries

✅ Better momentum

✅ Higher confidence





Trade Management

Rule #1

Never widen a stop loss.

Rule #2

Move to breakeven at:

1R

Example:

Risk = 50 points

Profit = 50 points

Move stop to entry

Rule #3

Take partial profits.

Suggested:

50% at 2R

Leave remaining position open.





Trade Quality Rating

A+ Setup

Signal Arrow

+

Confirmation Dot

+

EMA29 Alignment

+

EMA100 Alignment

Take full position.

A Setup

Signal Arrow

+

EMA Alignment

Good setup.

B Setup

Signal Only

Smaller position size.

C Setup

Against EMA100 Trend

Avoid.

Daily Trading Routine

Before Market Open

1. Identify trend.

2. Check EMA alignment.

3. Mark major support and resistance.

During Trading

1. Wait for signal.

2. Check trend direction.

3. Look for confirmation dot.

4. Enter trade.

5. Place stop loss immediately.

After Entry

1. Don't interfere.

2. Move to breakeven at 1R.

3. Take partial profit at 2R.

4. Trail with EMA29.

Golden Rule

The highest-probability setups are:

BUY

Price > EMA29 > EMA100

BUY Arrow

Confirmation Dot

SELL

Price < EMA29 < EMA100

SELL Arrow

Confirmation Dot

When trend, signal, and confirmation align together, those are the trades that Order Block Trend Pro v1.3 was designed to find. 🚀