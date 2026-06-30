LNT Gold X100

5
  • Эксперты
  • Ngoc Tung Le
    Ngoc Tung Le

    Ngoc Tung Le

    5 (1)
    🔷 VIP Trading Conditions for Our Clients We’ve partnered with top-tier brokers to ensure that our users benefit from the best possible trading environments—whether it’s tighter spreads, lower commissions, or faster execution speeds. These advantages help maximize profitability and support the
    2 продукта 1 сигнал
  • Версия: 3.0
  • Активации: 10

GOLD X100 - NO GIRD - NO MARTINGALE - NO ARBITRAGE

Live Trading Signal

Public real-time monitoring of trading activity:

Built for Gold Traders

Gold X100 is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. The EA combines breakout confirmation, reversal detection, and market structure analysis to identify trading opportunities while following predefined risk management rules.

Why Choose Gold X100 ?

  • Designed specifically for XAUUSD
  • Combines Breakout + Reversal strategies
  • Built-in Stop Loss and intelligent trade management
  • Supports Fixed Lot, Auto Lot, and Risk % money management
  • Optimized for long-term automated trading

Trading Logic

Gold X100 analyzes price structure and key market levels to detect potential trend continuation and reversal opportunities.

The strategy is designed to:

  • Filter low-quality market conditions
  • Improve entry timing
  • Manage trades automatically based on predefined rules

Risk Management

Risk control is integrated into every trade.

The EA does NOT use:

  • Grid
  • Martingale
  • Arbitrage

Each position is managed using predefined protection rules to maintain consistent risk exposure.

Main Features

  • Breakout & Reversal Detection
  • Smart Margin Verification before order execution
  • Built-in Trading Dashboard
  • Trading Session Filter
  • Trailing Stop Management
  • Multiple Money Management Modes

Money Management

Choose the method that best fits your trading style:

• Fixed Lot

• Auto Lot

• Risk Percentage

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Recommended Broker: Low-spread ECN
  • VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 low-latency operation

Support

Support is available through the MQL5 messaging system for installation, configuration, and product-related questions.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk.

Past performance, optimization results, and historical backtests do not guarantee future results.

Please test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live account.



Отзывы 4
Traderleyo
116
Traderleyo 2026.07.06 13:18 
 

I have been using LNT Gold X100 for 2 week and overall i had a very positive experienced. The EA have delivered solid performance, and even when there are loses, its tend to recovered and return to profit within a few days. Plus this EA is based on breakout strategy that is proven strategy for Xauusd. I also want to give credit to Ngoc Tung Le for always provides excellent support and always response quickly when needed.

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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Его торговая логика построена с учетом особенностей рынка золота: высокой волатильности, резких ценовых движений и быстрых разворотов. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость реакции, дисциплина и точное управление позициями. Основное внимание уделено грамотному сопровождению сделок, быстрому реагированию на изменения рынка и контролиру
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Эксперты
Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
Другие продукты этого автора
LNT Gold Pro
Ngoc Tung Le
Эксперты
LNT GOLD PRO – SMART HEDGING & BALANCE SYSTEM LNT GOLD PRO is a professional Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). The EA combines a high-speed DCA engine, controlled hedging, and an advanced balance recovery algorithm to recover losing positions efficiently while maintaining strict risk management. Note: Join the group LNT GOLD PRO to get the file set for backtesting and receive usage instructions—  CLICK HERE NOW Minimum recommended capital:  $100,000   Standard Account or Ce
Фильтр:
Traderleyo
116
Traderleyo 2026.07.06 13:18 
 

I have been using LNT Gold X100 for 2 week and overall i had a very positive experienced. The EA have delivered solid performance, and even when there are loses, its tend to recovered and return to profit within a few days. Plus this EA is based on breakout strategy that is proven strategy for Xauusd. I also want to give credit to Ngoc Tung Le for always provides excellent support and always response quickly when needed.

Michal Miler
23
Michal Miler 2026.07.01 01:01 
 

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Ngoc Tung Le
337
Ответ разработчика Ngoc Tung Le 2026.07.01 02:29
Thank you for providing feedback on my product.
Tina98
36
Tina98 2026.06.30 13:26 
 

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Ngoc Tung Le
337
Ответ разработчика Ngoc Tung Le 2026.07.01 02:29
Thank you for providing feedback on my product.
Eric Lee
25
Eric Lee 2026.06.30 04:35 
 

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Ngoc Tung Le
337
Ответ разработчика Ngoc Tung Le 2026.07.01 02:29
Thank you
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