LNT Gold X100

GOLD X100 - NO GIRD - NO MARTINGALE - NO ARBITRAGE



Live Trading Signal

Public real-time monitoring of trading activity:

Built for Gold Traders

Gold X100 is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. The EA combines breakout confirmation, reversal detection, and market structure analysis to identify trading opportunities while following predefined risk management rules.

Why Choose Gold X100 ?

Designed specifically for XAUUSD

Combines Breakout + Reversal strategies

Built-in Stop Loss and intelligent trade management

Supports Fixed Lot, Auto Lot, and Risk % money management

Optimized for long-term automated trading

Gold X100 analyzes price structure and key market levels to detect potential trend continuation and reversal opportunities.

The strategy is designed to:

Filter low-quality market conditions

Improve entry timing

Manage trades automatically based on predefined rules

Risk Management

Risk control is integrated into every trade.

The EA does NOT use:

Grid

Martingale

Arbitrage

Each position is managed using predefined protection rules to maintain consistent risk exposure.

Breakout & Reversal Detection

Smart Margin Verification before order execution

Built-in Trading Dashboard

Trading Session Filter

Trailing Stop Management

Multiple Money Management Modes

Choose the method that best fits your trading style:

• Fixed Lot

• Auto Lot

• Risk Percentage

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Recommended Broker: Low-spread ECN

VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 low-latency operation

Support is available through the MQL5 messaging system for installation, configuration, and product-related questions.

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk.

Past performance, optimization results, and historical backtests do not guarantee future results.

Please test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live account.



