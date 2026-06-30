LNT Gold X100
- Эксперты
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Ngoc Tung Le🔷 VIP Trading Conditions for Our Clients We’ve partnered with top-tier brokers to ensure that our users benefit from the best possible trading environments—whether it’s tighter spreads, lower commissions, or faster execution speeds. These advantages help maximize profitability and support the
- Версия: 3.0
- Активации: 10
GOLD X100 - NO GIRD - NO MARTINGALE - NO ARBITRAGE
Live Trading Signal
Public real-time monitoring of trading activity:
Built for Gold Traders
Gold X100 is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. The EA combines breakout confirmation, reversal detection, and market structure analysis to identify trading opportunities while following predefined risk management rules.
Why Choose Gold X100 ?
- Designed specifically for XAUUSD
- Combines Breakout + Reversal strategies
- Built-in Stop Loss and intelligent trade management
- Supports Fixed Lot, Auto Lot, and Risk % money management
- Optimized for long-term automated trading
Gold X100 analyzes price structure and key market levels to detect potential trend continuation and reversal opportunities.
The strategy is designed to:
- Filter low-quality market conditions
- Improve entry timing
- Manage trades automatically based on predefined rules
Risk Management
Risk control is integrated into every trade.
The EA does NOT use:
- Grid
- Martingale
- Arbitrage
Each position is managed using predefined protection rules to maintain consistent risk exposure.Main Features
- Breakout & Reversal Detection
- Smart Margin Verification before order execution
- Built-in Trading Dashboard
- Trading Session Filter
- Trailing Stop Management
- Multiple Money Management Modes
Choose the method that best fits your trading style:
• Fixed Lot
• Auto Lot
• Risk PercentageRecommended Settings
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: H1
- Recommended Broker: Low-spread ECN
- VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 low-latency operation
Support is available through the MQL5 messaging system for installation, configuration, and product-related questions.Risk Disclaimer
Trading leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk.
Past performance, optimization results, and historical backtests do not guarantee future results.
Please test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live account.
I have been using LNT Gold X100 for 2 week and overall i had a very positive experienced. The EA have delivered solid performance, and even when there are loses, its tend to recovered and return to profit within a few days. Plus this EA is based on breakout strategy that is proven strategy for Xauusd. I also want to give credit to Ngoc Tung Le for always provides excellent support and always response quickly when needed.