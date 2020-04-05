Gold Drake

Gold-Drake - Gold H1 Breakout Utility (Inspired by Ross Congestion)

Gold-Drake is a professional visual utility and trading assistant  inspired by the legendary Joe Ross Congestion Breakout strategy [2].

This software has been  specifically researched, developed, and optimized to perform exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 (1-Hour) timeframe [2]. Due to the unique volatility, liquidity, and average range dynamics of Gold, the mathematical ratios of this strategy are tailored strictly to this asset [2].  Please note that using Gold-Drake on other assets or timeframes will not yield the same high-performance statistics [2].

While manual trading allows you to filter setups based on news and daily market context, calculating precise lots, Stop Loss, and Take Profit in real-time can be challenging.  Gold-Drake handles all the complex math for you, plotting precise levels and recommended lot sizes directly on your screen and sending instant alerts with execution details [1].

🛡️ Unique Feature: The Hybrid Testing Engine

Unlike standard manual indicators that cannot be backtested,  Gold-Drake features a built-in  Hybrid Simulation Engine [1]:

  • On Live/Demo Charts: It acts strictly as a  Visual & Alert Utility (no auto-trading) [1]. It draws the congestion boxes, signals the setups with on-chart level lines, displays a professional dashboard panel, and provides pop-up alerts with recommended lot sizes, SL, and TP for your manual execution [1].

  • In the Strategy Tester: It automatically transforms into a  100% Fully Automated Trading Robot [1]. This allows prospective buyers to backtest the strategy with real historical ticks and latency [1], proving the statistical edge of the system on Gold H1 (over 26% profit with only 3.0% relative drawdown in recent historical simulations) [1].

📉 Core Strategy Logic

  1. Congestion Detection: Detects a Mother Bar followed by 4 Inside Bars (i.e., their bodies are completely inside the Mother Bar's high/low range). A solid  blue box is drawn [2].

  2. Anti-Contamination Filter: Prevents overlapping boxes to ensure strict sequential pattern validation.

  3. Breakout: Price must break out and close outside either the top or bottom of the box. The box line turns dotted to signal the breakout.

  4. Setup Trigger (Re-entry): After the breakout, price must reverse and close back inside the box boundaries. This represents a liquidity sweep (fakeout). Gold-Drake instantly draws the  setup arrow and calculates trade levels [1].

🚀 Main Features (Upgraded in v1.15)

  • On-Chart Level Lines: Automatically draws horizontal line levels for Entry (Buy/Sell Stop), Stop Loss (100% of the box), and Take Profit (1:1 ratio) on your chart for perfect visual execution [1].

  • On-Screen Information Panel: Display a real-time column-style dashboard in the left-hand corner showing precise Long/Short entry prices, Stop Losses, Take Profits, and exact recommended lot sizes [1].

  • Auto Position Sizer: Calculates the recommended lot size dynamically based on your custom Risk % per trade (e.g., 1.0% of your account balance) and the exact price distance of the Stop Loss [1].

  • Instant Alerts: Pop-up Terminal Alerts, Mobile Push Notifications, and Email Alerts.

  • No Lag & Low Latency: Optimized, native MQL5 code [1].

⚙️ Key Input Parameters

  • Inside Bars after Mother Bar (Default: 4): Number of inside bars required to build a valid box.

  • Box Validity Limit (Default: 70 Bars): Stop monitoring the box if no setup triggers within this limit.

  • Risk % per Trade (Default: 1.0%): Custom risk used to dynamically calculate the recommended lot size.

  • Daily Max Loss % (Default: 3.0%): Maximum daily loss limit (active in Strategy Tester mode for prop-firm simulation).

  • Draw Boxes & Markers (True/False): Toggle on-chart drawings.

  • Alert Toggles (Pop-up / Push / Mail): Customize how you receive your trading signals.

💡 Recommendations & Tips

  • Symbol:  XAUUSD (Gold) exclusively [2].

  • Timeframe:  H1 (1-Hour) exclusively [2].

  • Risk Management: Keeping the Risk % between  0.5% and 1.2% provides the most balanced equity curve for prop-firm challenges.

Disclaimer: Manual trading involves risk. Always test the utility on a demo account or run backtests using the Strategy Tester to fully understand the pattern before committing real capital.


Рекомендуем также
Tralalelo EA
Brian Mutuku Mwanthi
Эксперты
STOP TRADING ALONE. LET THE ALGORITHM HUNT PROFITS. TIRED OF MISSING THE MOVES? WATCHING PRICE FILL GAPS... WITHOUT YOU? MANUALLY MARKING FVGs AT 3 AM? GETTING STOPPED OUT BY NOISE? THIS EA DOES IT ALL. AUTOMATICALLY. 24/7. WHAT SMART MONEY KNOWS (AND YOU'RE ABOUT TO EXPLOIT) When institutions move billions, they leave GAPS in price. These "Fair Value Gaps" are like brea
My Point MT5
Claudia Ramona Angerer
Индикаторы
Diagnosis of major and minor pivot Trend detection with many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Settings: Back Show: The number of candles it displays If you need any adjustments, or have any questions or suggestions, message me How to trade: Blue: sell signal Red: buy signal Blue and red at the same time: no signal Exit signal: Opposite signal
Trading Vision Ex
Vitalii Zakharuk
Эксперты
Описание продукта Trading Vision: Автоматизированный помощник для трейдеров на рынке Форекс Введение В современном мире финансовых рынков автоматизация торговли на платформе Форекс становится не только желательной, но и необходимой для достижения успеха. Основная цель автоматических торговых систем, таких как Trading Vision, — упростить процесс торговли, внедряя передовые алгоритмы для анализа рыночных трендов. Это позволяет трейдерам сосредоточиться на стратегическом мышлении, оставляя рутинные
Mabrouk Institutional Sniper
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Эксперты
Mabrouk Institutional Sniper V1.40 – Pass Your Prop Firm Challenges! Unlock Institutional Grade Trading with the Most Stable RSI-Liquidity Algorithm on the Market. Are you tired of experts that draw down your account or fail prop firm consistency rules? Mabrouk Institutional Sniper is engineered specifically for traders who demand high precision, low risk, and professional money management. Why Choose Mabrouk Institutional Sniper? Prop Firm Ready: Built-in Daily Loss Protection (set at 3% by de
GoldEdge Pro Ultimate
Vittaya Klangpimanarkart
Эксперты
GoldEdge AI – Multi-Strategy Adaptive Trading System ️ GoldEdge AI – Parameter Setup Guide Introduction This guide explains how to configure the main parameters of the EA to match your trading style and risk preference. It is recommended to test settings in the Strategy Tester or Demo account before using on a live account. After purchase, feel free to contact us to receive the full setup guide and recommended configurations for optimal performance. Overview GoldEdge AI is a multi-str
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
Эксперты
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
Эксперты
AI Nodiurnal EA - это передовой Форекс-робот, который использует передовую технологию машинного обучения для оптимизации стратегий торговли и повышения эффективности на динамичном валютном рынке. Термин "Nodiurnal" отражает его способность адаптироваться и работать не только в традиционные дневные часы торговли, но и в нестандартные периоды, обеспечивая непрерывный и адаптивный подход к торговле на валютном рынке. Настройки: Настройки по умолчанию для валютной пары: EURUSD H1. Специальные настро
AutoSmartPro MT5
Alexandru Chirila
5 (1)
Эксперты
Our Expert Advisor (EA) revolutionizes trading in the Forex market by integrating two powerful strategies - Scaling and Averaging - into a dynamic and adaptable framework. Designed for the MetaTrader4/5 platform, this EA employs innovative techniques to optimize trading outcomes in various market conditions. Metatrader4 Version  |  Auto Smart Pro MT5 Live Results  |  All Products  |  Contact Scaling Strategy: The Scaling strategy capitalizes on trending market movements by initiating multiple t
Apex Level MT5
Solomon Ndirangu Macharia
Эксперты
Apex Level MT5 is a high discipline, stable and long term growth momentum EA designed to exploit significant price levels in the market. It doesn't guess where the market might go, it waits for the market to commit to a direction and then follows the flow and by focusing on daily liquidity expansion, the EA avoids the noise of midday trading which results in a cleaner equity curve and high quality setups. EA philosophy Quality over Quantity: The Ea focuses on the most important breakout levels o
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Эксперты
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
SwiftCap Trinity EA MT5
Hassan Sarfraz
Эксперты
SwiftCap Trinity EA | Многостратегический советник MT5 для торговли золотом и услугами проп-фирм SwiftCap Trinity EA — это профессиональный   многостратегический советник для платформы MT5   , объединяющий четыре независимые торговые системы в единую, дисциплинированную систему. Вместо того чтобы полагаться на одну стратегию или рыночные условия, Trinity создана для адаптации. Она обеспечивает   сбалансированный, структурированный и последовательный подход к автоматизированной торговле   в раз
Scalpium X
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Эксперты
Вы уже знаете, насколько сложными могут быть финансовые рынки. Вероятно, вы сталкивались с разочарованием, когда внезапный рыночный скачок срабатывал по стоп-лоссу, или со стрессом, когда один неудачный день стирал недели стабильной прибыли. Это типичный цикл для розничных трейдеров, особенно при торговле с капиталом проп-фирм. Представьте, что вы развертываете автоматизированную систему, которая не просто ищет сделки с высокой вероятностью успеха, но и активно защищает ваши средства, как проф
Martingale EA Trading Forex
Ba Tinh Ho
Эксперты
IKAN MFX In the volatile world of financial markets, finding the best trading opportunities and minimizing risks is always a significant challenge for every investor. That’s why we developed IKAN (Intelligent Knowledge Automated Navigator) , an advanced automated trading system. IKAN is not just a tool but a perfect combination of artificial intelligence and years of trading experience. With the ability to analyze millions of data points per second, IKAN can identify market trends, predict price
Aurelius
Volodymyr Bobal
Эксперты
Aurelius — трендовый советник, сделанный специально под XAUUSD.  Использует собственную K-метрику (directional efficiency ratio) для  определения сильных макро-трендов и входа на истощённых микро-откатах.  Система держит тренд пока его сила не угаснет (K-decay exit), затем  закрывает позицию. Без сетки. Без мартингейла. Без волшебных обещаний. Прозрачная стратегия  с честными цифрами бектеста. Бектест 2024-2026 на XAUUSD H1 - Чистая прибыль:    $13,731 с депозита $10,000 - Profit Factor:     
FREE
MA Pullback Bot
Ian Duncan Oumo
Эксперты
Pullback Trading Bot Overview Pullback Trading Bot is an automated Expert Advisor designed to trade with the trend instead of chasing price. It combines higher timeframe trend analysis with lower timeframe pullback entries to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The EA uses a state-based trading system that waits patiently for market conditions to align before opening a trade. This helps reduce unnecessary entries and keeps trading disciplined. The strategy is suitable for traders wh
NDX 100 Swing EA MT5
Carlos Osvaldo Delgado
Эксперты
NDX 100 Swing EA Этот советник торгует индексом Nasdaq 100. Стратегия покупает на падениях, получая прибыль от бычьих тенденций. Инвестиции долгосрочные (Swing). В качестве сигнала к открытию операций используется дневной индикатор RSI, управление операциями, уровнем риска и управлением капиталом осуществляется на основе вероятностных расчетов на основе статистики. Для достижения этой цели данный проект находился в разработке более 5 лет, в течение которых были собраны большие объемы данных и в
Voyager Trend Detector EA
Hong Chian Jack Yu
Эксперты
Voyager Trend Detector opens a position when it detects a new trend with the accompanying momentum from rising or falling candlesticks. A new trend happens when, after a period of consolidation, price performs a sudden rise or plunge. This is achieved with the crossover of moving averages, followed by a change in momentum arising from candlestick movements. Trailing stop is employed to protect profits. Voyager Trend Detector works well on EURUSD. A back test shows a realistic 13.9% profit over 2
Pips Architect EA
Carl Marvin Fajardo
Эксперты
Pips Architect EA for MT5 Pips Architect EA is a disciplined XAUUSD trading system designed for traders who want structured entries, controlled execution, and stronger protection features. This Expert Advisor is built specifically for XAUUSD and uses an internal Custom Trend Validator Bias together with pending order execution to follow market direction with more control. Instead of blindly chasing price, it waits for alignment, validates conditions, and places trades using a more calculated app
DLMFX Golden
David Alba Mourenza
Эксперты
Thank you for your interest in DLMFX Golden Thank you for considering DLMFX Golden , a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want to turn trading into a disciplined and structured process , with reduced screen time and a clear long-term, sustainable approach to trading Gold (XAUUSD) . Rather than “trading more”, the goal is to trade better : using clear rules, automated execution and a methodology aimed at reducing emotional interference such as overtrading, impulsive deci
P S Technical Tradingbot
Trader-09 Schumacher
Эксперты
The underlying P.S.-Technical Trading bot is a computer program written in the MQL5 language. The P.S.-Technical Trading bot is a fully automated trading robot based on the two developed technical indicators, ADX and Parabolic SAR, developed by technical analyst Welles Wilder Jr. If you want to learn more about this, I recommend the book "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems" which was published in 1978. In addition, the trading bot eliminates all too understandable emotions during trad
BreakPoint Pro
Jason Smith
Эксперты
BreakPoint Pro – Daily High/Low Breakout EA This bot is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that trades breakouts of the current day's high and low using a clean, rules-based price action approach. The strategy focuses on capturing directional momentum once price breaches these key intraday levels—one of the most statistically reliable patterns in discretionary and algorithmic trading. A powerful Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on daily high/low breakouts using a price action-driven strat
Turtles Style Trend Following Trading System
Luca Norfo
Эксперты
Most traders buy oversold and sell overbought. This system does the exact opposite — on purpose. In strong trending markets, price can stay overbought or oversold for a very long time. We deliberately enter when the market is already “stretched” because that is exactly when the trend is strongest and most likely to continue. We put a tight Stop Loss (eg. 3 ATR) and hold the position till the trend ends. This is the same style of the famous Turtles traders.
Market Breakout Plan
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
We recommend it to be 1 min after the opening of the European Market. It also allows you to say close the operation at the close of the session or keep the cycle open(I prefer the second option). It only performs a daily cycle that starts at the scheduled time and remains alive until it exits for profit or session close. Being a system of multiple operations and multiple lots, it is recommended to use only one system at a time, it can be agreed with other ea or this same in several pairs, bu
Day Ranger
Chimdike Obinna Nkwo
Эксперты
-->> THE COST WILL INCREASE PER PURCHASE... HURRY NOW <<-- Day Ranger Robot is made just for gold scalping. It finds the best entry after proper analysis. Just plug it in and watch you money grow daily. I won't say much. Run your backtest and confirm. Contact me for purchase   @glownx on telegram. I'd prefer payment outside this marketplace please Exness Pro Broker Account Highly Recommended. Scalping with very tight spreads Most important rule - Trade with default input - Trade only Gold (XA
Golden Trend Reversal
Razvan-andrei Tomegea
Эксперты
Перестаньте просто держать золото — начните торговать его волатильностью. 1700% прибыли за 8 лет. Золотой разворот тренда — это высокоэффективный свинг-советник на 4-часовом графике, разработанный специально для XAUUSD. В то время как большинство трейдеров застревают на исторических максимумах (ATH), этот алгоритм использует логику возврата к среднему значению и истощения тренда, чтобы получать прибыль как от скачков, так и от неизбежных обвалов. Проверенная производительность: 17-кратный рост с
Pivot Hunter EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Эксперты
Pivot Hunter EA Pivot Hunter EA — это специализированный торговый советник, разработанный исключительно для валютной пары   CADJPY   на таймфрейме   H1 . Его стратегия нацелена на определение потенциальных точек разворота рынка посредством анализа ценового движения и импульса. В основе логики советника лежит система подтверждения сигналов от нескольких индикаторов. Он комбинирует сигналы классических индикаторов, таких как Parabolic SAR, Awesome Oscillator (AO), Relative Strength Index (RSI) и A
Sovereign Shield EA XAU
Abdelilah Ait Nassar
Эксперты
Sovereign Shield Prop EA: Institutional Drawdown Defense Sovereign Shield is a quantitative recovery engine built specifically for the strict drawdown parameters of modern Proprietary Trading Firms. A primary cause of evaluation failure is static algorithmic exposure during unpredictable macro-economic trends. Sovereign Shield addresses this by deploying a proprietary, volatility-adjusted recovery matrix. It continuously monitors price exhaustion and dynamically recalculates its exposure distan
BoomCrashDeriv
Mohammed Imran Jani
Эксперты
Boom and Crash indices from Deriv are synthetic indices designed to mirror the dynamics of rising and falling real-world financial markets. They specifically simulate the behavior of a market that's either booming or crashing. For traders looking to capitalize on these indices, one of the most effective strategies involves focusing on higher time frames. This is because Boom spikes and Crash drops tend to easily break through support and resistance levels on lower time frames. By placing your e
Moriarti Hits Pro
Guillermo Julian Moreno Coma
Эксперты
Название продукта: Moriarti Hits Pro: Институциональный ИИ-алгоритм для Золота Описание: Moriarti Hits Pro — это не простое пересечение скользящих средних; это количественная экосистема институционального уровня, разработанная исключительно для доминирования над волатильностью золота (XAUUSD). Управляемый нейрофрактальным ядром (Neuro-Fractal Engine), алгоритм не только анализирует прошлое, но и обучается в режиме реального времени путем адаптации весов (Online Learning), корректируя принятие ре
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Другие продукты этого автора
Manipolatio regis
Simone Degl Innocenti
Индикаторы
Manipulatio Regis — Scanner di Simmetria Istituzionale Manipulatio Regis rileva le manipolazioni dei Market Maker leggendo i Trading Ranges e i progetti obiettivi simmetrici da Price Action istituzionale. Non prevede il Future: legge una manipolazione già avvenuta e progetti in cui Il prezzo tende a tornare a ribilanciarsi. Come funziona: • Evento significativo (SI): rileva un impulso anomalo ad alta efficienza (rapporto ATR). • Gamba e Candela #1: isola la gamba di ritracciamento controdirezion
Fifty Shades of a Doji
Simone Degl Innocenti
Утилиты
Fifty Shades of a Doji - Analytical Level Journal & Tracker The "Fifty Shades of a Doji" is a professional, non-trading analytical utility designed for traders who base their strategies on Daily, Weekly, and Monthly static support and resistance levels, combined with price action compression patterns. This tool does not execute automatic market orders. Instead, it functions as a high-level visual analyzer, virtual trade simulator, and statistical logger. It identifies high-probability setups,
Congestion scanner
Simone Degl Innocenti
Индикаторы
Scanner di congestione Panoramica Vuoi padroneggiare il breakout trading e identificare con precisione i range di consolidamento? Congestion Scanner è un'utilità interattiva e ad alte prestazioni per MetaTrader 5, ispirata ai classici modelli di congestione descritti dal leggendario trader Joe Ross . Nella teoria del trading, i mercati trascorrono una parte significativa del tempo nelle fasi di consolidamento. Identificare questi range stretti è la chiave per catturare mosse di breakout ad alto
Prop Risk Manager Visual
Simone Degl Innocenti
Утилиты
Prop Risk Manager Visual  for MT5 Trading with a Prop Firm? Protect your account and bypass strict Expert Advisor restrictions with this 100% compliant risk management tool. This is NOT an auto-trading bot. It is a powerful on-chart visual assistant that calculates your exact lot size based on your initial account balance and displays a dynamic Visual Stop Loss line when you enter a trade. ​ 100% Prop Firm Compliant:   It does not open, modify, or close trades. Your broker only sees manual execu
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв