ICT DayTrader Pro

Professional Smart Money Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Trade with confidence using institutional Smart Money Concepts.

ICT DayTrader Pro is a professional all-in-one trading indicator built for traders who want to eliminate guesswork and trade with a structured, rules-based approach. By combining the core principles of ICT and Smart Money Concepts into one powerful tool, it helps you identify high-probability trading opportunities with speed and consistency.

Instead of manually analysing multiple concepts across your charts, ICT DayTrader Pro automatically detects market structure, liquidity, Fair Value Gaps, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and market bias to generate complete trade setups with suggested entries, stop-losses, and profit targets.

Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices, or CFDs, ICT DayTrader Pro gives you the confidence to make informed trading decisions based on objective market structure—not emotion.

Why Choose ICT DayTrader Pro?

✔ Automatic Smart Money Concepts analysis

✔ Detects BOS, CHoCH, Liquidity Sweeps and Fair Value Gaps

✔ Generates complete trade setups with Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels

✔ Built-in Risk-to-Reward planning

✔ Real-time popup, push and email alerts

✔ Clean, fully customizable chart display

✔ Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices and CFDs

✔ Designed specifically for active intraday traders

What's Included? When you purchase ICT DayTrader Pro, you receive: ✔ ICT DayTrader Pro Indicator ✔ Quick Setup Guide (Found in the comments page) ✔ Free Future Updates

How Trade Setups Are Generated

ICT DayTrader Pro combines multiple Smart Money confirmations before generating a trading opportunity.

The analysis includes:

• Market Bias

• Market Structure

• Liquidity Sweeps

• Break of Structure (BOS)

• Change of Character (CHoCH)

• Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

• Risk-to-Reward Planning

When all required conditions align, the indicator produces a complete trade setup and can instantly notify you through your preferred alert method.

Features & Inputs

Market Structure

• Structure Lookback

• Liquidity Lookback

• Higher Timeframe Bias

ICT Concepts

• Bullish Fair Value Gaps

• Bearish Fair Value Gaps

• Inverse Fair Value Gaps (iFVG)

• Break of Structure (BOS)

• Change of Character (CHoCH)

• Liquidity Sweeps

Trade Planning

• Adjustable Risk-to-Reward Ratio

• Optional Liquidity Target as TP2

• Display Trade Targets

Alerts

• Popup Alerts

• Push Notifications

• Email Alerts

Full Customization

• Individual colours for every ICT concept

• Adjustable line widths

• Opacity controls

• Font size settings

• Optional legend, labels and dashboard

Who Is This Indicator For?

ICT DayTrader Pro is ideal for traders who:

• Trade using ICT or Smart Money Concepts

• Want faster and more objective market analysis

• Prefer clear, rules-based trade setups

• Trade intraday sessions across Forex, Gold, Indices and CFDs

Trade Smarter with Institutional Logic

Markets are driven by liquidity and market structure—not indicators that lag behind price.

ICT DayTrader Pro helps you focus on the areas that matter most by combining multiple Smart Money Concepts into one professional trading system, allowing you to spend less time analysing and more time executing high-quality setups.