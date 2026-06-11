ICT DayTrader Pro

5
ICT DayTrader Pro

Professional Smart Money Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Trade with confidence using institutional Smart Money Concepts.

ICT DayTrader Pro is a professional all-in-one trading indicator built for traders who want to eliminate guesswork and trade with a structured, rules-based approach. By combining the core principles of ICT and Smart Money Concepts into one powerful tool, it helps you identify high-probability trading opportunities with speed and consistency.

Instead of manually analysing multiple concepts across your charts, ICT DayTrader Pro automatically detects market structure, liquidity, Fair Value Gaps, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and market bias to generate complete trade setups with suggested entries, stop-losses, and profit targets.

Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices, or CFDs, ICT DayTrader Pro gives you the confidence to make informed trading decisions based on objective market structure—not emotion.

Why Choose ICT DayTrader Pro?

✔ Automatic Smart Money Concepts analysis

✔ Detects BOS, CHoCH, Liquidity Sweeps and Fair Value Gaps

✔ Generates complete trade setups with Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels

✔ Built-in Risk-to-Reward planning

✔ Real-time popup, push and email alerts

✔ Clean, fully customizable chart display

✔ Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices and CFDs

✔ Designed specifically for active intraday traders

What's Included?

When you purchase ICT DayTrader Pro, you receive:

✔ ICT DayTrader Pro Indicator

✔ Quick Setup Guide (Found in the comments page)

✔ Free Future Updates

How Trade Setups Are Generated

ICT DayTrader Pro combines multiple Smart Money confirmations before generating a trading opportunity.

The analysis includes:

• Market Bias

• Market Structure

• Liquidity Sweeps

• Break of Structure (BOS)

• Change of Character (CHoCH)

• Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

• Risk-to-Reward Planning

When all required conditions align, the indicator produces a complete trade setup and can instantly notify you through your preferred alert method.

Features & Inputs

Market Structure

• Structure Lookback

• Liquidity Lookback

• Higher Timeframe Bias

ICT Concepts

• Bullish Fair Value Gaps

• Bearish Fair Value Gaps

• Inverse Fair Value Gaps (iFVG)

• Break of Structure (BOS)

• Change of Character (CHoCH)

• Liquidity Sweeps

Trade Planning

• Adjustable Risk-to-Reward Ratio

• Optional Liquidity Target as TP2

• Display Trade Targets

Alerts

• Popup Alerts

• Push Notifications

• Email Alerts

Full Customization

• Individual colours for every ICT concept

• Adjustable line widths

• Opacity controls

• Font size settings

• Optional legend, labels and dashboard

Who Is This Indicator For?

ICT DayTrader Pro is ideal for traders who:

• Trade using ICT or Smart Money Concepts

• Want faster and more objective market analysis

• Prefer clear, rules-based trade setups

• Trade intraday sessions across Forex, Gold, Indices and CFDs

Trade Smarter with Institutional Logic

Markets are driven by liquidity and market structure—not indicators that lag behind price.

ICT DayTrader Pro helps you focus on the areas that matter most by combining multiple Smart Money Concepts into one professional trading system, allowing you to spend less time analysing and more time executing high-quality setups.

Purchase Today and Receive:

✔ ICT DayTrader Pro Indicator

✔ Quick Setup Guide (Found in the comments page)

✔ Free Future Updates


Отзывы 1
Femke
251
Femke 2026.07.03 13:38 
 

I've been really impressed with this indicator. I'm still fairly new to this style of trading, but thanks to the indicator, the included set files, and the developer's guidance, I've been able to get up to speed much faster than I expected. The M30 setup works extremely well, and the accuracy has been very impressive so far. It has given me a lot more confidence in my trades. What stands out the most is the support from Mateusz. He genuinely takes the time to help, answers every question without hesitation, and always thinks along. As someone who is still learning, that has been incredibly valuable. I also have access to the automation tool, and it works really well. It's been a great addition and makes the whole trading process much easier. I'm excited to keep using it as I gain more experience. Overall it is a great product, amazing support, and I'll be posting my trading results in the comments as I continue using it! Thank you very much Mateusz!

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Индикаторы
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Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
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Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
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Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
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Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
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Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
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5 (25)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (7)
Индикаторы
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Индикаторы
Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
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PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
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Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Индикаторы
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Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
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Фильтр:
Femke
251
Femke 2026.07.03 13:38 
 

I've been really impressed with this indicator. I'm still fairly new to this style of trading, but thanks to the indicator, the included set files, and the developer's guidance, I've been able to get up to speed much faster than I expected. The M30 setup works extremely well, and the accuracy has been very impressive so far. It has given me a lot more confidence in my trades. What stands out the most is the support from Mateusz. He genuinely takes the time to help, answers every question without hesitation, and always thinks along. As someone who is still learning, that has been incredibly valuable. I also have access to the automation tool, and it works really well. It's been a great addition and makes the whole trading process much easier. I'm excited to keep using it as I gain more experience. Overall it is a great product, amazing support, and I'll be posting my trading results in the comments as I continue using it! Thank you very much Mateusz!

Mateusz Winter
694
Ответ разработчика Mateusz Winter 2026.07.03 18:10
Thank you so much for taking the time to leave such a detailed review! It really means a lot, especially as one of the first users of ICT DayTrader Pro. I'm delighted to hear that the indicator, the M30 setup, and the included resources have helped you build confidence and shorten your learning curve. That was one of my main goals when creating this product—to make ICT concepts easier to understand and apply, whether you're new to the methodology or have years of trading experience. I also really appreciate your kind words about my support. I believe that purchasing a product should come with ongoing assistance, and I'm always happy to answer questions, listen to feedback, and continue improving both the indicator and the Auto EA. Thank you as well for mentioning the automation tool. I'm constantly working on new features, optimisations, and additional set files, so there is much more to come. I look forward to seeing your future trading results in the comments. Wishing you continued success, and thank you again for your trust and support!
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