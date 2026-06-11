ICT DayTrader Pro
- 指标
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- 版本: 1.30
- 更新: 19 七月 2026
- 激活: 10
Professional Smart Money Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 5
Trade with confidence using institutional Smart Money Concepts.
ICT DayTrader Pro is a professional all-in-one trading indicator built for traders who want to eliminate guesswork and trade with a structured, rules-based approach. By combining the core principles of ICT and Smart Money Concepts into one powerful tool, it helps you identify high-probability trading opportunities with speed and consistency.
Instead of manually analysing multiple concepts across your charts, ICT DayTrader Pro automatically detects market structure, liquidity, Fair Value Gaps, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and market bias to generate complete trade setups with suggested entries, stop-losses, and profit targets.
Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices, or CFDs, ICT DayTrader Pro gives you the confidence to make informed trading decisions based on objective market structure—not emotion.
Why Choose ICT DayTrader Pro?
✔ Automatic Smart Money Concepts analysis
✔ Detects BOS, CHoCH, Liquidity Sweeps and Fair Value Gaps
✔ Generates complete trade setups with Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
✔ Built-in Risk-to-Reward planning
✔ Real-time popup, push and email alerts
✔ Clean, fully customizable chart display
✔ Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices and CFDs
✔ Designed specifically for active intraday traders
What's Included?
When you purchase ICT DayTrader Pro, you receive:
✔ ICT DayTrader Pro Indicator
✔ Quick Setup Guide (Found in the comments page)
✔ Free Future Updates
How Trade Setups Are Generated
ICT DayTrader Pro combines multiple Smart Money confirmations before generating a trading opportunity.
The analysis includes:
• Market Bias
• Market Structure
• Liquidity Sweeps
• Break of Structure (BOS)
• Change of Character (CHoCH)
• Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
• Risk-to-Reward Planning
When all required conditions align, the indicator produces a complete trade setup and can instantly notify you through your preferred alert method.
Features & Inputs
Market Structure
• Structure Lookback
• Liquidity Lookback
• Higher Timeframe Bias
ICT Concepts
• Bullish Fair Value Gaps
• Bearish Fair Value Gaps
• Inverse Fair Value Gaps (iFVG)
• Break of Structure (BOS)
• Change of Character (CHoCH)
• Liquidity Sweeps
Trade Planning
• Adjustable Risk-to-Reward Ratio
• Optional Liquidity Target as TP2
• Display Trade Targets
Alerts
• Popup Alerts
• Push Notifications
• Email Alerts
Full Customization
• Individual colours for every ICT concept
• Adjustable line widths
• Opacity controls
• Font size settings
• Optional legend, labels and dashboard
Who Is This Indicator For?
ICT DayTrader Pro is ideal for traders who:
• Trade using ICT or Smart Money Concepts
• Want faster and more objective market analysis
• Prefer clear, rules-based trade setups
• Trade intraday sessions across Forex, Gold, Indices and CFDs
Trade Smarter with Institutional Logic
Markets are driven by liquidity and market structure—not indicators that lag behind price.
ICT DayTrader Pro helps you focus on the areas that matter most by combining multiple Smart Money Concepts into one professional trading system, allowing you to spend less time analysing and more time executing high-quality setups.
Purchase Today and Receive:
✔ ICT DayTrader Pro Indicator
✔ Quick Setup Guide (Found in the comments page)
✔ Free Future Updates
I've been really impressed with this indicator. I'm still fairly new to this style of trading, but thanks to the indicator, the included set files, and the developer's guidance, I've been able to get up to speed much faster than I expected. The M30 setup works extremely well, and the accuracy has been very impressive so far. It has given me a lot more confidence in my trades. What stands out the most is the support from Mateusz. He genuinely takes the time to help, answers every question without hesitation, and always thinks along. As someone who is still learning, that has been incredibly valuable. I also have access to the automation tool, and it works really well. It's been a great addition and makes the whole trading process much easier. I'm excited to keep using it as I gain more experience. Overall it is a great product, amazing support, and I'll be posting my trading results in the comments as I continue using it! Thank you very much Mateusz!