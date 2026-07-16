Solidus Signal — Premium Multi-Factor Trend & Momentum Indicator for MT5

Solidus Signal is a professional-grade, non-repainting signal indicator built for traders who are done guessing and ready to trade with a system. Named after the solidus — the gold coin that anchored empires for centuries — this tool is engineered to bring the same discipline and reliability to your charts: solid signals, built on solid logic, with nothing hidden and nothing repainted.

Why Solidus Signal is different

Most signal indicators on the market are single-factor tools dressed up with a flashy panel. Solidus Signal is built the opposite way: the engine comes first. Every BUY and SELL signal is the product of four independent technical filters working in agreement — trend, momentum, volatility, and price action — meaning you only get an arrow on your chart when the market genuinely lines up, not on every minor wiggle.

Core Signal Engine

Dual EMA Trend Filter — a fast/slow EMA structure identifies the dominant directional bias before any signal is considered

— a fast/slow EMA structure identifies the dominant directional bias before any signal is considered RSI Momentum Confirmation — filters out weak, low-conviction moves by requiring momentum to actually support the trend

— filters out weak, low-conviction moves by requiring momentum to actually support the trend ATR Volatility Filter — adapts stop-loss and take-profit distances to current market volatility instead of using fixed pip values that break in fast or slow markets

— adapts stop-loss and take-profit distances to current market volatility instead of using fixed pip values that break in fast or slow markets Crossover Confirmation Logic — signals are only generated on the exact bar where trend alignment occurs, not retroactively

— signals are only generated on the exact bar where trend alignment occurs, not retroactively 100% Non-Repainting — every signal is calculated strictly on fully closed candles. What you see in backtest is exactly what you would have seen live. No repainting, no hindsight bias, no surprises.

Built-In Risk Management

Every signal arrives with a complete trade plan, not just a direction:

Suggested Entry Price

ATR-based Stop Loss

Three-tier Take Profit structure (TP1 / TP2 / TP3) for scaling out of positions

Live Risk/Reward ratio displayed on the dashboard

Professional Live Dashboard

Solidus Signal doesn't just mark your chart — it runs a full command-center panel directly on screen, styled in a premium black-and-gold theme built for extended screen time:

Current Signal Status (BUY / SELL / WAIT)

Trend Direction (Bullish / Bearish)

Signal Confidence percentage

Trend Strength rating

Live RSI and ATR readouts

EMA Trend direction

Volatility snapshot

Active Trading Session detection (Tokyo / London / New York / Overlap)

Real-time Spread monitor

Current Timeframe and Market status

Instant Alerts, Three Ways

Never miss a setup again — Solidus Signal fires the moment a signal is confirmed, through:

MT5 Popup Alerts

Mobile Push Notifications

Sound Alerts

Built for Real Trading Conditions

Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on M5, M15, M30, H1, and H4 timeframes

on M5, M15, M30, H1, and H4 timeframes Flexible architecture allows use on additional major forex pairs

Lightweight, fast execution — won't slow down your terminal even with multiple chart instances running

Fully commented, modular source structure for long-term reliability

Who this is for

Solidus Signal is built for discretionary traders, scalpers working session opens, and swing traders who want a second, unemotional set of eyes confirming trend and momentum before they click the trade button. It is not a black box — every element on the dashboard is there so you understand why a signal fired, not just that it did.

Ongoing Development

This is an actively developed product. Planned future updates include Smart Money Concepts overlays (Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Break of Structure, Change of Character), liquidity zone detection, and expanded confidence scoring — all designed to slot into the existing dashboard without disrupting your workflow.

Add Solidus Signal to your chart and trade with the weight of solid confirmation behind every entry.