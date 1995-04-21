Liquidity Compass Pro is an advanced Smart Money and ICT-style market analysis tool designed to identify and map high-probability liquidity objectives across the chart. Instead of focusing solely on current price action, the indicator highlights the key liquidity pools that may attract future price movement, helping traders anticipate potential market direction and target areas.

The indicator automatically scans the market and displays significant liquidity targets, providing a clear visual roadmap of where price may be drawn next.

Key Liquidity Targets

Previous Day High and Low (PDH / PDL)

Previous Week High and Low (PWH / PWL)

Previous Month High and Low (PMH / PML)

Equal Highs (EQH)

Equal Lows (EQL)

Unmitigated Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)

Buy-Side Liquidity Pools

Sell-Side Liquidity Pools

Main Features

✔ Automatically detects and plots liquidity targets in real time

✔ Clean, professional chart visualization with color-coded target categories

✔ Intelligent nearest-liquidity tracking panel

✔ Displays distance to the closest liquidity objective

✔ Automatically removes invalidated or consumed targets

✔ Fully customizable target visibility settings

✔ Built-in alerts when price approaches significant liquidity zones

✔ Supports all symbols and all timeframes

✔ Optimized for Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT trading methodologies

Why Use Liquidity Compass Pro?

Financial markets frequently seek liquidity before major reversals, continuations, and institutional moves. Liquidity Compass Pro helps traders focus on the most important question:

"Where is price likely headed next?"

By highlighting potential liquidity objectives and institutional target zones, the indicator provides valuable context for trade planning, target selection, risk management, and overall market structure analysis.

Whether you trade Forex, Indices, Commodities, or Cryptocurrencies, Liquidity Compass Pro helps transform complex liquidity analysis into a clear and actionable trading framework.