My Chart Control

Important:

Do not download or install My Chart Control unless you already own My Chart Generator service. My Chart Control is not a standalone chart generator. It is designed to work together with the custom charts produced by My Chart Generator.

Your Range/Volume chart, optimized for your indicator — automatically.

 

My Chart Control is the on-chart dashboard and intelligence interface for My Chart Generator. Attach it to your My Chart custom symbol chart and it gives you complete control over bar construction, automatic R/V calibration, indicator profile scoring, market regime detection, and consolidation zone analysis — all from a single, clean panel without touching any input dialog.

 

THE PROBLEM IT SOLVES

Instead of trying to find the best indicator that fits your timeframe chart, build a chart and find the most appropriate indicator. Range/Volume charting is powerful, but choosing the right Range and Volume thresholds has always been guesswork. Too tight and every tick closes a bar. Too wide and you miss intraday structure. And even when you find a balanced chart, there is no guarantee it is optimised for the specific indicator you trade. My Chart Control eliminates that guesswork entirely. It pRovides three diffeent types of charts: RVH BALANCED CHART, RVH BALANCED CHART, CONSTANT VOLUME CHART.

 IMPORTANT NOTE: HISTORY OF AVAILABLE TICK DATA DEPENDS ON YOUR BROKER


RVH BALANCE CHART — ONE CLICK R/V CALIBRATION

The Balance Chart function analyses the bottleneck split of the current custom chart: what percentage of bars closed because the Range threshold was satisfied first (R%), the Volume threshold first (V%), or both simultaneously (S%). It then automatically adjusts Range and Volume across multiple passes until both dimensions contribute roughly equally — producing a chart where price movement and volume carry balanced weight in every bar. A balanced chart has a cleaner, more consistent rhythm and responds more reliably to indicator signals.


RVH ABSORPTION CHART — ONE CLICK R/V ABSORPTION  CALIBRATION

The Absorption Chart function creates a chart that focuses on areas that volume absorption occurs. 


CONSTANT VOLUME CHART — ONE CLICK CREATION

The Constant Volume Chart function creates a chart to equal volume per bar that can be adjusted according to your preference. 

 

FIND INDICATOR — MARKET REGIME DETECTION

  The Find Indicator button triggers the Generator's built-in Advisor, which analyses the most recent bars of your custom chart and detects the dominant market behaviour pattern: trend impulse, trend pullback, range rotation, breakout expansion, compression, absorption, or chop. Based on the detected regime it recommends the primary indicator profile and optional confirmation filter best suited to current conditions, along with a full trading guide covering entry logic, stop placement, and target approach. The result is displayed in the Trade Guide panel on the right side of the screen.

 

OPTIMIZE FOR INDICATOR — AUTOMATED MULTI-PASS R/V SEARCH

This is the core function that makes My Chart Control unique. When you click Optimize for Indicator, the system runs a configurable number of passes — each one testing a different R/V combination, sending it to the Generator, waiting for the chart to rebuild, scoring the selected indicator profile's signal quality, and comparing the result against all previous candidates. When all passes complete the best-scoring R/V combination with a good balance grade is applied automatically. No manual testing, no spreadsheet of results to compare — the system finds the optimal settings for your indicator on your symbol.

 

If Profile 1 is set to Auto, Optimize for Indicator runs Find Indicator automatically before the first pass and uses the Advisor's winner as the scoring profile. The entire workflow — regime detection, indicator recommendation, and multi-pass R/V optimisation — executes in a single click.

 

DEEP SCAN — FULL AUTOMATIC STYLE SEARCH

  Deep Scan is the most comprehensive calibration tool in the system. With one click it cycles through all six style presets (bars+ through bars++++++), runs Balance Chart and Find Indicator for each style, scores the best indicator profile at each rhythm, and at the end applies the style, R/V, and profile combination that produced the highest overall score. Use it when you are starting fresh on a new symbol or after a significant market regime change to find the optimal starting configuration from scratch.

 

SUPPORTED INDICATOR PROFILES

  My Chart Control supports 15 built-in indicator profiles plus External Indicator for any custom MQL5 indicator:

Primary profiles (P1): Auto, RSI, MACD, Stochastic, MFI, Williams %R, CCI, EMA/MA, EMA Cross, Bollinger Bands, Weis/Speed Index, Weis Follow, Wave Absorption, Flat Absorption, External Indicator.

Confirmation filters (P2): Auto, None, ADX, MFI, OBV, ATR, Accumulation/Distribution.

 

CONSOLIDATION ZONES AND BREAKOUT ALERTS

  My Chart Control automatically detects consolidation zones — areas where price has closed inside a reference bar's range for a configurable number of consecutive bars — and draws them as rectangles directly on the custom chart. When price breaks out of a confirmed consolidation zone an alert fires via MT5 pop-up, email, or mobile push notification. The RECT button toggles rectangle visibility without losing the detection state.

 

STYLE BUTTONS WITH LIVE R/V PREVIEW

  Six style preset buttons (bars+ through bars++++++) let you switch bar rhythm in one click. Beside each button the panel displays the Generator's recommended R/V for that style based on the symbol's recent tick activity, so you can compare all six options before committing.

 

REQUIREMENTS

— MetaTrader 5 terminal, build 3000 or later.

My Chart Generator service (sold separately ). https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178752

— Both components must use the same Output Suffix setting.

To download the manual sign up for free on my site: www.tradethevolumewaves.com and download it from your profile menu under files


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Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
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ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% !    Всего $30 вместо $50 за бессрочную версию!   Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22/08 HINN MAGIC ENTRY - лучший инструмент для входа и менеджмента позиций! Выставляет ордера через выбор уровня на графике! полное описание    ::    demo-версия    ::   60-sec-video-description Основные функции: - Рыночные, лимитные и отложенные ордера -  Автоматический подсчет лоттажа  -  Автоматический учет спреда и комиссий -  Неограниченное количество промежуточных тейков для
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Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
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Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT5", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT4" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
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Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
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Dilwyn Tng
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Скачать рабочую демо-версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT5 — это локальный копировщик сделок и полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает в обоих режимах — Мастер (Master, отправи
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Утилиты
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Manager DaneTrades
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4.23 (30)
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Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
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Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
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Многофункциональная утилита: калькулятор лота, сеточные ордера, индикатор Price Action, менеджер ордеров, рассчёт R/R, и многое другое Демо-веpсия  |   Инструкция  |   Версия для MT4 Утилита не работает в тестере стратегий: вы можете скачать демо-версию ЗДЕСЬ , чтобы протестировать продукт перед покупкой. Напишите мне  если есть вопросы / идеи по улучшению / в случае найденного бага Упроситите и сделайте вашу торговлю быстрее, при этом расширяя стандартные возможности терминала. 1. Открытие но
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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What if your chart adapted to the market instead of the clock?   THE PROBLEM IT SOLVES   Instead of trying to find the best indicator that fits your timeframe chart, build a chart and find the most appropriate indicator.   My Chart Generator is a MetaTrader 5 background service that builds  live, fully historical three types of custom charts :1. Range/Volume Balanced chart, 2.  Range/Volume Absorption chart and 3. Constant Volume chart from any symbol — Forex pairs, crypto, indices, commodities,
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Индикаторы
Trend Lines Cross  This indicator will alert you on any cross of a Trendline. You can draw up to two trend lines and form a channel, a pennant , a triangle or a simple trend and when the price crosses either trend line the indicator  will provide you with alerts that you define plus an up or down arrow when the cross happened. How to:   Draw the 1st trendline and name it tl1.  Draw the 2nd trendline and name it tl2. Select which type of alerts you would like in the indicator properties and you a
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Индикаторы
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Индикаторы
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Индикаторы
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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