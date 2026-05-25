GTC Trade Manager

GTC TRADE MANAGER  ( Unlimited use download in https://geckotradingclub.com/producto/gtc-trade-manager-mt5/ )

The visual trade manager for MetaTrader 5 that does NOT freeze — not at the New York open, not after hours of inactivity.

Trade, manage and protect your account from a single on-chart panel. One-click entry with exact risk, a professional-grade position manager, a visual margin radar, and a stability engine that keeps the chart smooth no matter what. Built for scalpers, day traders and grid/hedging strategies.

What makes it different

   Anti-freeze stability engine. Asynchronous orders (<10 ms) and real-clock watchdogs: the EA never freezes the chart, neither under high volatility nor after sitting idle for hours. No more hangs or a blocked chart at the worst moment.

   Built-in Margin & Liquidation radar. Draws on the chart, in real time and computed locally, the Margin Call, Stop Out and total Liquidation (Equity = 0) prices. You see exactly how far the abyss is.

   Capital-protection FORCED STOP. Set the max % you are willing to lose and the EA closes everything automatically BEFORE the broker liquidates you. A real firewall for your account.

   Combo Break-Even for grids and hedges. Computes the JOINT break-even of several positions (swaps included) and places SL or TP there with one click. Essential for averaging and grids.

   Visual trade builder. Drag the Entry/SL/TP lines with the mouse and lot size, risk and ratios recalculate live. You build the trade with exact risk before executing.

   Manages EA and manual trades together. Closes, trailing and break-even also act on positions you opened manually in MT5 or from already-filled limit orders.

All features

Entry and risk

  3 risk modes: % of balance/equity, fixed money, or manual lots.

  Correct sizing on any asset: Forex, indices, gold and metals, commodities, stocks and crypto — based on the real symbol specification.

  SL and up to 3 targets (TP1/TP2/TP3) with automatic volume split and quick R:R ratios (1:1 … 1:3).

  Market, limit and stop orders.

Position Manager

  Multi-selection with live P&L and combined break-even.

  Combo BE / individual Break-Even, group SL MOVE and TP MOVE.

  AUTO BE: moves SL to break-even (or to profit) when a % of the path is reached.

  Trailing BE / Classic / ATR / Chandelier, per selection or global and automatic.

  Average Break-Even line always visible on the chart.

Protection and discipline

  Daily rules: max trades/day, max loss % (closes & blocks), max profit % (locks the day).

  Forced Stop and margin/liquidation radar (see above).

Visual tools

  Trade Balance: combined monetary value of all your positions, in any currency (custom suffix), green/red.

  Candle Timer Countdown: candle countdown (HH:MM:SS + % remaining) that keeps running even without ticks.

  Bilingual panel (EN/ES), scalable, draggable and placeable in all 4 corners.

Who is it for?

Scalpers and day traders who need speed without the platform freezing. Grid, martingale and hedging traders who must see the joint break-even and margin. And any trader who wants to protect capital with a forced stop and discipline rules.

Works with any MetaTrader 5 broker (including real ECN/STP accounts).


NEWS FEATURES: 

**Summary:** since v4.9, GTC Trade Manager has grown from a visual trading panel into a complete management tool: multi-language, with hotkeys, five trailing modes, partial closes, OCO, account protection and a faster, cleaner interface. Here is everything that changed, version by version.


### v5.12 — Bilingual panel (Spanish / English)

- **New panel language selector**: switch between **English** and **Spanish** from the inputs, with no reinstall. Every button, label and warning changes instantly.

- **All parameters are now bilingual**: each setting is described in both English and Spanish, so nothing gets lost whatever language your MetaTrader is in.


### v5.1 — Faster, clearer, more customisable interface

- **Colour themes**: Dark Blue, Dark Gray and Light. Pick the one that best matches your chart.

- **UI scale** (75 % compact · 100 % normal · 120 % large): fit the panel to your screen.

- **Stepper buttons `< >`** on AUTO BE, SL MOVE, TP MOVE, FORCED STOP and CLOSE %: adjust any value with a click, no typing.

- **CLOSE %** (configurable partial close) moved to the main panel, always at hand.

- **Scrollable ticket list** on the side, to manage many positions without the panel growing.

- **Key visual fix**: button backgrounds are now opaque; lines and execution marks no longer draw over the panel, and clicks are always reliable.


### v5.0 — Automation and execution speed

- **Hotkeys**: buy, sell, close all, partial close and toggle lines, all configurable.

- **Two new trailing stops**: **Parabolic SAR** and **Moving Average**, both per-selection and global (added to Break-Even, classic Trailing, ATR and Chandelier).

- **Configurable partial close by %** with a dedicated button (CLOSE %).

- **OCO**: when a pending order fills, the others on the same symbol are cancelled automatically (optional).


### v4.9 — Tailored balance and manual-position management

- **Improved Trade Balance**: shows the combined cash value of all your open positions, with a **customisable currency suffix** ($, €, USD… or just the figure).

- **Manual position management**: global closes, trailing and AUTO BE can also act on positions you open manually in MetaTrader, not only on the EA's own trades.


Рекомендуем также
Pro Trader Assistant
Nobert Mazunze
Утилиты
Pro Trader Assistant 1.1 - The Ultimate Trading Companion NB: DOES NOT WORK ON STRATEGY TESTER. FOR TESTING, DM ME   Trade Simple, Smarter, Safer, and More Efficiently Are you ready to transform your trading with institutional-grade risk management? Pro Trader Assistant 1.1  is your complete solution for mastering trading psychology, risk control, and execution efficiency. Built for both prop firm challenges and retail trading. Why Choose Pro Trader Assistant 1.1 Perfect for retail trading
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT5
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
Утилиты
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT5 – Daily and Overall Drawdown Protection for Prop Firm Traders Prop Guardian Risk Manager is a professional risk-control utility for MetaTrader 5, created for traders who operate under prop firm rules. It does not open trades and does not implement any trading strategy. Instead, it runs in the background, monitors your account risk and can automatically block trading or close exposure when your own limits are reached. Use it as a safety layer on top of your manual t
Trade Panel Master
Arnaud Leytens
Утилиты
TRADE PANEL MASTER — Know Your Risk Before You Click Open your chart. See your panel. Trade with confidence. Before you click Buy or Sell, Trade Panel Master shows you  exactly what you risk, what you gain, and your R:R ratio —  in real time. No mental math. No surprises. FEATURES - Lot sizing with real-time margin display - SL & TP in 3 modes: Points / Money / Price - Au
Virtual Basket TP SL Manager
Moh Nugraha Kusuma
5 (1)
Утилиты
"Manage multiple positions as a single unit with hidden targets." The Virtual Basket TP SL Manager is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed to automate the closing of positions based on the total profit or loss of a group of orders (a "basket"). By utilizing Virtual Levels , all Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) targets are stored locally within the EA's memory and are not sent to the broker's server, keeping your strategy safe from stop-hunting and price manipulation. Key Features Virt
FREE
EA Risk Inspector MT5
Gai Li Zhou
Утилиты
EA Risk Inspector is a professional MetaTrader 5 dashboard for reviewing the live risk created by Expert Advisors and open positions. It groups exposure by Magic Number and strategy context, highlights missing protection and presents account-level concentration in a transparent operational view. MAIN FEATURES • Position and EA grouping by Magic Number • Stop Loss validity and uncovered-exposure checks • Strategy-level risk and position summaries • Symbol and directional concentration analysis •
Broker Quality Analyzer
Pavel Malyshko
Утилиты
Why execution quality matters more than you think You can have the best trading strategy, perfect entry points, and proper risk management. But if your broker consistently executes orders at worse prices, you lose money before the market even moves. A slippage of 0.01% seems insignificant. But over 100 trades per month, it becomes a noticeable amount. Over 1000 trades, it becomes a serious problem. Scalpers and algorithmic traders understand this well: execution quality directly affects your bot
Hisoka Trade Panel
Fadi Al Kanani
Утилиты
Hisoka Trade Panel — v6.91 Description: Hisoka Trade Panel is a comprehensive on-chart trade management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It places a draggable, collapsible panel directly on your chart and lets you manage open positions — break-even locks, trailing stops, partial closes, and SL/TP modification — with one click. All risk math is dollar-based, so the same "BE 5$" button locks $5 of profit consistently across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, EURUSD or any other instrument, regardless of contract siz
EA Performance Monitor
Khac Thanh Bui
Утилиты
EA Performance Monitor Утилита для MetaTrader 5, которая автоматически обнаруживает все активные советники на открытых графиках, сопоставляет каждый советник с его торговыми данными и отображает в одной панели просадку, прибыль, процент побед и метрики открытых позиций в режиме реального времени. EA Performance Monitor — это автоматизированная утилита мониторинга для MetaTrader 5. Она сканирует все открытые графики с настраиваемым интервалом, идентифицирует каждый работающий советник по магическ
FREE
Trade Assistant and Trade Manager for Prop Firms
Remus-octavian Mireanu
Утилиты
Trade Assistant MT5 — Trade Manager for Prop Firms Trade Manager for MT5 that calculates position size, manages risk, visualises your trade setup in real time and protects your account with built-in daily loss and trade limits — everything you need to trade with consistency and pass your prop firm challenge. > Trade Tab — Position Sizing & Execution **Automatic lot calculation** Enter your risk as a percentage of account balance or as a fixed dollar amount and the panel instantly calculates t
Trade Copilot MT5
Parinya Pongein
Утилиты
Trade Copilot - полуавтоматическая панель управления рисками для золота (XAUUSD) и любого инструмента Trade Copilot - это полуавтоматическая торговая панель для трейдеров, которые хотят дисциплину советника, не теряя контроль над собственными входами в рынок. Вы выбираете направление и уровень - панель автоматически рассчитывает размер риска, устанавливает стоп-лосс, управляет тейк-профитом и защищает сделку. ОСНОВНЫЕ ФУНКЦИИ - Расчёт лота по риску - выберите Risk %, Risk $ или фиксированный
Position Size Calculator For All Market
Olurotimi Olugbenga Awolade
Утилиты
DESCRIPTION: Position Size Calculator — On-Chart Risk Management Tool Never risk too much on a single trade again. This calculator displays real-time position sizing for 3 risk levels simultaneously, calculated from your live account balance and current ATR-based stop loss distance. DISPLAYS 3 RISK SCENARIOS AT ONCE: Risk Level 1 (1%): Risk amount in dollars + Lot size Risk Level 2 (2%): Risk amount in dollars + Lot size Risk Level 3 (3%): Risk amount in dollars + Lot size All lot sizes are dyna
FREE
Synchronizer
PATRICK PAARSCH
Утилиты
Этот экспертный советник отслеживает все открытые позиции по всем символам в MetaTrader 5. Как только вручную устанавливается или изменяется уровень Stop Loss (SL) или Take Profit (TP) на любой позиции, советник автоматически применяет это значение ко всем другим открытым позициям , независимо от символа или типа ордера (Buy/Sell). Это обеспечивает синхронизацию уровней SL и TP по всему счёту. Идеально подходит для мобильного трейдинга с планшета или смартфона!
TradebyTime Manager
Wartono
Утилиты
TradeByTime Manager is a tool to trade based on time. It is semi auto trading. Trader define entry and exit time and EA will manage the rest. Helpful for trader who is usually trading with time range such as trading signal with entry and exit based on time or trading with news event time. Or trader who is familiar with trading binary option, this is another 'sense' of it. Only this is for trading on regular chart. 1. TakeProfit and Stoploss 2. Double time based :  Local and Server 3. Time counte
Ea magic number manager
Chibueze Ikaraoha
Утилиты
Magic Number Manager   - это профессиональная утилита управления торговлей для MetaTrader 5, обеспечивающая централизованный мониторинг и контроль для 20+ советников, работающих одновременно на одном счете. Ключевые особенности: Информационная панель производительности   - Таблица в реальном времени, отображающая для каждого советника: общее количество сделок, процент прибыльных сделок, общую прибыль, среднюю сделку, лучшую/худшую сделку, текущую просадку и фактор прибыли. Цветовое кодирование м
REA Automatic Risk Monetary
Daniel Barranco Cruz
Утилиты
R.E.A. Automatic Risk Monetary (MT5) — менеджер по символу для ручных входов и отложенных ордеров Кратко (hero) Автоматизирует управление риском для ручных сделок (magic=0) и отложенных ордеров по символу текущего графика : SL/TP по % от баланса или фиксированной сумме , BreakEven и трейлинг-стоп (для позиций), с мгновенной реакцией при размещении/исполнении ордеров. Что делает EA фиксируется на символе, куда вы его прикрепили, и управляет только: Вашими ручными позициями по этому символу. Ваши
FREE
Auto Template Master Service
Damian Pacanowski
Утилиты
Forget about enabling templates when you launch the window. Auto Template Master Service  is a professional utility tool that runs as a system service in MetaTrader 5, and it will do it for you. Unlike traditional indicators or expert advisors (EAs), the program runs in the background of the entire terminal and doesn't require you to add it to each window individually. As soon as you open a new chart of any instrument (Forex, Stocks, Crypto), the service immediately detects the new window and a
ClickDesk Trader
Tommy De Jesus Rosario Santiago
Утилиты
ClickDesk Trader is a fast, manual trade-management desk for MetaTrader 5. Open, close and protect your trades in one click — or with keyboard hotkeys — while a clean HUD keeps your P&L, risk and market pressure in view. It does not decide for you; you stay in full control. One-click desk & hotkeys - Buy / Sell, Close All, Close Buys, Close Sells — buttons and hotkeys   (B, S, C, Q, W). - Lot stepping on the fly (L / K) with a hard lot cap. Glowing toggle tools (press again to undo) - SL/T
FREE
Trade Builder Pro
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Утилиты
Название продукта Trade Builder Pro - Интерактивный визуальный торговый менеджер и риск-помощник на графике Краткое описание Упростите торговлю с Trade Builder Pro - мощным торговым помощником ( Trade Assistant ) и менеджером сделок ( Trade Manager ). Настраивайте уровни входа, стоп-лосс и тейк-профит прямо на графике с автоматическим расчетом лота и соотношения риска к прибыли ( risk reward ratio ). Обзор Профессиональное управление сделками ( Trade Management ) является ключом к успеху. Trade
RiskFrame Trade Manager MT5
Daniil Romanov
Утилиты
RiskFrame Trade Manager для MetaTrader 5 Разместите торговый план так, чтобы он подстраивался под график. Рассчитайте объём от риска, проверьте план перед отправкой и сопровождайте позицию из того же рабочего пространства. RiskFrame — это утилита для ручного планирования, исполнения и сопровождения сделок в MetaTrader 5. В основе её рабочего процесса лежит гибкий визуальный торговый план: его можно перемещать, изменять по горизонтали и вертикали, разворачивать и размещать вокруг анализируемой о
Visual Position Risk Tool
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Утилиты
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a   FREE EA   as a gift. Position Risk Tool — Professional Risk Management & Visual Trade Planning for MetaTrader 5 Short Description Plan every trade with confidence using an advanced visual Risk:Reward planner, built-in position size calculator, dragg
Forex Trade Manger Pro MT5
Otmane Achandir
Утилиты
**Forex Trade Manager Pro MT5** **Trade Manager MT5** — это многофункциональная утилита для управления торговлей в MetaTrader 5, которая предоставляет вам полный контроль над каждым аспектом вашей позиции: от момента планирования сделки до её закрытия. Она создана для трейдеров, которые серьезно относятся к риску, — от новичков, вырабатывающих дисциплину, до профессионалов-скальперов, которым нужно мгновенное исполнение по множеству позиций. Инструмент прикрепляется к любому графику и отображ
Telegram to mt5 signal copier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
5 (2)
Утилиты
**КОПИРУЕТ СИГНАЛЫ ИЗ ЛЮБОГО TELEGRAM-КАНАЛА И МГНОВЕННО ИСПОЛНЯЕТ СДЕЛКИ НА MT5 БЕЗ ПРАВ АДМИНИСТРАТОРА!** Получаете торговые сигналы в Telegram и мечтаете, чтобы они мгновенно исполнялись на MetaTrader 5? **Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier** — это мощный мост между вашими сигнальными каналами в Telegram и терминалом MetaTrader 5. Он отслеживает сообщения из указанного Telegram-канала, автоматически извлекает из них торговые сигналы (включая символ, направление сделки, цену входа, стоп-лосс и т
HedgeSafe Trade Assistant
Sergei Sashin
Утилиты
HedgeSafe Trade Assistant Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 с приоритетом контроля риска. HedgeSafe помогает подготовить, проверить и сопровождать ручную сделку прямо на графике до нажатия BUY или SELL. HedgeSafe не является сервисом сигналов, прогнозным инструментом, AI-ботом или автоматической стратегией. Продукт не выбирает направление сделки и не обещает прибыль. Каждое торговое решение остаётся за трейдером. Основные возможности Расчёт лота от процента баланса или фиксированной суммы в валют
Prop Guard Pro Ultimate Daily Loss Breaker for MT5
A Muhibbuddin Firdaus
Утилиты
ZF Equity Protector Premium v2.0 The Ultimate Daily Loss Breaker for Smart Traders & Prop Firm Hunters Have you ever blown a Prop Firm account just because of "one bad day"? Or has emotional revenge trading destroyed weeks of hard-earned profits in a matter of hours? Put an end to account destruction right now. ZF Equity Protector Premium v2.0 is an advanced automated safety system (EA) specifically engineered to be your capital's ultimate line of defense. This EA acts as a cold, calculated circ
Equity Tracker MT5
Carlos Oliveira
Утилиты
Equity Tracker MT5 Equity Tracker MT5 — это эксперт-советник для мониторинга в MetaTrader 5, который отправляет уведомления о торговой активности, состоянии счёта и технических параметрах. Эксперт-советник работает независимо от торговой логики и не влияет на исполнение ордеров или управление сделками. Продукт не открывает, не изменяет и не закрывает сделки. Он выполняет исключительно функции наблюдения и уведомления. Назначение Equity Tracker MT5 предназначен для трейдеров, которые хотят быть в
Challenge Guardian
Brahim Ben Abla
Утилиты
Challenge Guardian – Пройдите challenge проп-фирмы. Сохраните финансируемый счёт. Автоматический контроль правил дневного убытка и просадки – для FTMO, FundedNext, Funding Pips, The5ers и любой проп-фирмы. Главная причина провала challenge — не плохая стратегия, а один плохой день. Один чрезмерный убыток, одна сделка из мести, один новостной всплеск — и недели дисциплинированной работы потеряны. Challenge Guardian — автоматический контролёр правил для MetaTrader 5. Он следит за счётом в реальном
ProBridger
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Утилиты
How Traders and Analysts Can Use the Data Export Bridge to Improve Their Analytics The MQL Data Export Bridge unlocks a new level of analytical power by transforming MetaTrader into a real‑time data provider for any external research environment. Here are the most impactful ways different users can apply the bridge to enhance their trading performance. Build Predictive Models with Machine Learning Who benefits: Quantitative traders, data scientists, algorithm developers How it helps: Export t
Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Утилиты
Crystal Copycat – MT5 Trade Copier Pro (Local + Online) OVERVIEW Crystal Copycat ULTIMATE HYBRID  is a professional MT5 trade copier designed for prop accounts, money managers, and signal providers who need both ultra-fast local copying and flexible online distribution. It supports 2 engines in one EA: Local File Engine – copies trades between MT5 terminals on the same PC/VPS using the MT5 Common folder (no DLLs, no external web APIs). Online Telegram Engine – sends master trades to a Telegram b
Line of stop out price for Controlling Risk MT5
shi hong he
Утилиты
This positions risk visualization indicators, indicators allow you to clearly know how much price go back will be generated account Stop Out.      This is a very useful indicator for Controlling Risk when account is open positions, attach this indicator to the chart of the open positions, the indicator will draw a Line Of Stop Out Price on the chart, and output Stop Out Point Value in the upper left corner.      Stop Out Price can give you clearly know what price is Account Stop Out, can giv
Trade Panel HotKey
Van Chinh Nguyen
Утилиты
Trade Panel HotKey – MT5 Scalping Utility Fast Trade Panel HotKey is a lightweight MT5 trading utility designed for traders who need to open, manage, and close positions as quickly as possible . The main purpose of this tool is to reduce the time between a trading decision and execution. Instead of moving the mouse, opening order windows, or manually modifying multiple positions, most important actions can be performed instantly through customizable keyboard hotkeys or directly from the compact
С этим продуктом покупают
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке - Инструкция к приложению - Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характеристики пе
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Утилиты
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Скачать пробную версию приложения для демонстрационного аккаунта: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750864 . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим р
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegram прямо в ваш счёт MetaTrader 5 . Поддерживаются как публичные, так
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Утилиты
Premium Trade Manager - Торговая панель со встроенным коучем Premium Trade Manager помещает торгового коуча прямо в ваш график, а под ним работает полноценный движок исполнения. Настройте сделку так, как вы всегда это делаете, затем позвольте Max, вашему ИИ-наставнику по трейдингу, прочитать именно эту настройку с учётом вашего живого счёта и дать чёткое заключение до того, как вы входите: соответствует ли стоп дисциплинированному подходу, разумен ли риск, не выходит ли высоковолатильный релиз ч
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Утилиты
Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MT4 и MT5 с поддержкой счетов Hedge и Netting . Версия COPYLOT для MT5 поддерживает: - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting Версия MT4 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как получить файлы жур
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Утилиты
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональная торговля в один клик с графика и клавиатуры Мощная торговая панель для активного ручного трейдинга, которая позволяет открывать, сопровождать и закрывать сделки значительно быстрее и удобнее, чем стандартными средствами MetaTrader. Панель создана для тех, кто хочет получить полный контроль над позициями, ордерами, прибылью и торговыми сценариями в одном рабочем пространстве. Это не просто вспомогательная утилита. Это полноценный торговый интер
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Утилиты
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Утилиты
Многофункциональная утилита: калькулятор лота, сеточные ордера, индикатор Price Action, менеджер ордеров, рассчёт R/R, и многое другое Демо-веpсия  |   Инструкция  |   Версия для MT4 Утилита не работает в тестере стратегий: вы можете скачать демо-версию ЗДЕСЬ , чтобы протестировать продукт перед покупкой. Напишите мне  если есть вопросы / идеи по улучшению / в случае найденного бага Упроситите и сделайте вашу торговлю быстрее, при этом расширяя стандартные возможности терминала. 1. Открытие но
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Утилиты
Внимание :  Демо-версию для ознакомления и тестирования можно скачать здесь .  Демо-версия не позволяет совершать торговые операции и может быть запущена только на одном графике. Active Lines - мощный профессиональный инструмент для работы с линиями на графике. Active Lines предоставляет широкий набор действий для событий, связанных с пересечением ценой линий. Например: оповестить, открыть/модифицировать/закрыть позицию, разместить/удалить отложенные ордера. Active Lines позволяет к одной линии
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Утилиты
"Trader Evolution" - Утилита, предназначенная для трейдеров, которые используют в своей работе волновой и технический анализ. Одна вкладка утилиты способна управлять капиталом и открывать ордера, а другая - помогать в построении волн Эллиотта, уровней поддержки и сопротивления, а также линий тренда. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Торговля в несколько кликов. В панели доступны немедленные и отложенные ордера 2. Управление капиталом
Signal Trading View to MT5 Pro
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4.5 (2)
Утилиты
Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro Automator Мгновенное профессиональное исполнение между TradingView и MetaTrader 5 Автоматизируйте свою торговую стратегию с помощью самого надежного моста связи между алертами TradingView и реальным исполнением в MT5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым требуются скорость, гибкость и безупречное управление рисками, этот советник (Expert Advisor) превращает любое сообщение с алертом в точный рыночный или лимитный ордер. ПРЕИМУЩЕСТВА И СИЛЬНЫЕ СТОРОНЫ Универсальный д
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
Утилиты
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Утилиты
Custom Alerts: Контролируйте все рынки и не упустите ни одного сигнала Обзор Custom Alerts — это динамический инструмент для трейдеров, которые хотят отслеживать потенциальные торговые сигналы по множеству инструментов в одном месте. Он объединяет данные от наших флагманских индикаторов — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels и IX Power — и автоматически уведомляет вас о важных изменениях на рынке. Теперь инструмент поддерживает все классы активов, предлагаемые вашим брокером. Вы можете н
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Утилиты
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider — это простой в использовании полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять определённые сигналы в чат, канал или группу Telegram, превращая вашу учётную запись в провайдера сигналов . В отличие от большинства конкурирующих продуктов, он не использует импорт DLL. [ Демо ]   [ Руководство ] [ Версия MT4 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Канал в Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Доступно пошаговое руководство пользователя . Никаких знаний A
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Утилиты
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Утилиты
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв