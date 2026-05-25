GTC TRADE MANAGER ( Unlimited use download in https://geckotradingclub.com/producto/gtc-trade-manager-mt5/ )

The visual trade manager for MetaTrader 5 that does NOT freeze — not at the New York open, not after hours of inactivity.

Trade, manage and protect your account from a single on-chart panel. One-click entry with exact risk, a professional-grade position manager, a visual margin radar, and a stability engine that keeps the chart smooth no matter what. Built for scalpers, day traders and grid/hedging strategies.

What makes it different

★ Anti-freeze stability engine. Asynchronous orders (<10 ms) and real-clock watchdogs: the EA never freezes the chart, neither under high volatility nor after sitting idle for hours. No more hangs or a blocked chart at the worst moment.

★ Built-in Margin & Liquidation radar. Draws on the chart, in real time and computed locally, the Margin Call, Stop Out and total Liquidation (Equity = 0) prices. You see exactly how far the abyss is.

★ Capital-protection FORCED STOP. Set the max % you are willing to lose and the EA closes everything automatically BEFORE the broker liquidates you. A real firewall for your account.

★ Combo Break-Even for grids and hedges. Computes the JOINT break-even of several positions (swaps included) and places SL or TP there with one click. Essential for averaging and grids.

★ Visual trade builder. Drag the Entry/SL/TP lines with the mouse and lot size, risk and ratios recalculate live. You build the trade with exact risk before executing.

★ Manages EA and manual trades together. Closes, trailing and break-even also act on positions you opened manually in MT5 or from already-filled limit orders.

Entry and risk

All features

✔ 3 risk modes: % of balance/equity, fixed money, or manual lots.

✔ Correct sizing on any asset: Forex, indices, gold and metals, commodities, stocks and crypto — based on the real symbol specification.

✔ SL and up to 3 targets (TP1/TP2/TP3) with automatic volume split and quick R:R ratios (1:1 … 1:3).

✔ Market, limit and stop orders.

Position Manager

✔ Multi-selection with live P&L and combined break-even.

✔ Combo BE / individual Break-Even, group SL MOVE and TP MOVE.

✔ AUTO BE: moves SL to break-even (or to profit) when a % of the path is reached.

✔ Trailing BE / Classic / ATR / Chandelier, per selection or global and automatic.

✔ Average Break-Even line always visible on the chart.

Protection and discipline

✔ Daily rules: max trades/day, max loss % (closes & blocks), max profit % (locks the day).

✔ Forced Stop and margin/liquidation radar (see above).

Visual tools

✔ Trade Balance: combined monetary value of all your positions, in any currency (custom suffix), green/red.

✔ Candle Timer Countdown: candle countdown (HH:MM:SS + % remaining) that keeps running even without ticks.

✔ Bilingual panel (EN/ES), scalable, draggable and placeable in all 4 corners.

Who is it for?

Scalpers and day traders who need speed without the platform freezing. Grid, martingale and hedging traders who must see the joint break-even and margin. And any trader who wants to protect capital with a forced stop and discipline rules.

Works with any MetaTrader 5 broker (including real ECN/STP accounts).





NEWS FEATURES:

**Summary:** since v4.9, GTC Trade Manager has grown from a visual trading panel into a complete management tool: multi-language, with hotkeys, five trailing modes, partial closes, OCO, account protection and a faster, cleaner interface. Here is everything that changed, version by version.





### v5.12 — Bilingual panel (Spanish / English)

- **New panel language selector**: switch between **English** and **Spanish** from the inputs, with no reinstall. Every button, label and warning changes instantly.

- **All parameters are now bilingual**: each setting is described in both English and Spanish, so nothing gets lost whatever language your MetaTrader is in.





### v5.1 — Faster, clearer, more customisable interface

- **Colour themes**: Dark Blue, Dark Gray and Light. Pick the one that best matches your chart.

- **UI scale** (75 % compact · 100 % normal · 120 % large): fit the panel to your screen.

- **Stepper buttons `< >`** on AUTO BE, SL MOVE, TP MOVE, FORCED STOP and CLOSE %: adjust any value with a click, no typing.

- **CLOSE %** (configurable partial close) moved to the main panel, always at hand.

- **Scrollable ticket list** on the side, to manage many positions without the panel growing.

- **Key visual fix**: button backgrounds are now opaque; lines and execution marks no longer draw over the panel, and clicks are always reliable.





### v5.0 — Automation and execution speed

- **Hotkeys**: buy, sell, close all, partial close and toggle lines, all configurable.

- **Two new trailing stops**: **Parabolic SAR** and **Moving Average**, both per-selection and global (added to Break-Even, classic Trailing, ATR and Chandelier).

- **Configurable partial close by %** with a dedicated button (CLOSE %).

- **OCO**: when a pending order fills, the others on the same symbol are cancelled automatically (optional).





### v4.9 — Tailored balance and manual-position management

- **Improved Trade Balance**: shows the combined cash value of all your open positions, with a **customisable currency suffix** ($, €, USD… or just the figure).

- **Manual position management**: global closes, trailing and AUTO BE can also act on positions you open manually in MetaTrader, not only on the EA's own trades.



