Perry Pokering Indicator

merging poker and trading for the right timing , it adjust according to favourite seat which is the current day, favourite seat changes everyday so does the dealer tab , smal blind and big blind . IF you love poker this is it ,deal with the dealer according every penny worth it , spent time perfecting this so ENJOY. happy profits and big pots ahead NH .

Product Description

This MQL5 product uniquely merges the strategic mindset of poker with the precision of trading to help traders find the right timing in the market. Just like a poker table, every session is dynamic — positions change, advantages rotate, and timing is everything. This tool adapts itself daily, adjusting according to the favourite seat, which represents the current trading day. As the day changes, so do the positions: the dealer button, small blind, and big blind rotate automatically, reflecting shifting market conditions and momentum.

Instead of relying on static indicators, this system treats the market like a live poker game. You don’t play the same hand the same way every round — and you shouldn’t trade that way either. Each “seat” represents a different market bias and timing perspective, helping traders understand when to be aggressive, when to defend, and when to wait patiently for the perfect hand.

If you love poker, this is where strategy meets trading psychology. You’ll learn to deal with the dealer, respect position, and manage every trade as if every penny matters — because it does. The logic behind this product has been carefully developed and refined, spending significant time perfecting the balance between structure and adaptability.

This is not a get-rich-quick tool. It is a disciplined, position-aware system designed for traders who appreciate timing, probability, and patience. Whether you scalp, day trade, or swing trade, the rotating seat logic keeps your perspective fresh and aligned with current market behavior.

Every feature is intentional. Every adjustment has purpose. If you understand poker, you already understand the edge.

Enjoy the process, trade smart, and aim for happy profits and big pots ahead.

NH 🃏📈