Detector de Topos e Fundos

The Top and Bottom Identifier Pro is the essential tool for traders who use technical analysis and price action as the basis for their decisions. In MetaTrader 5, understanding market structure—whether the price is making higher or lower highs and lower lows—is the first step to success. This indicator automates this process, eliminating subjectivity and allowing you to visualize price inflection points with immediate clarity.
Рекомендуем также
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Индикаторы
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Индикаторы
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
PZ The Zone MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (1)
Индикаторы
This indicator displays buy or sell signals according to Bill Williams' definition of the Trading Zone. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and understand Avoid trading flat markets Deterministic indicator with clear rules The indicator is non-repainting It implements alerts of all kinds It has straightforward trading implications. A blue arrow is a buy signal A red arrow is a sell signal According to Bill Williams trading in the zone helps t
FREE
Trading Sessions by Mahefa R
Mahefa Raveloson
Индикаторы
Trading Sessions by Mahefa R is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visually identifies the four main trading sessions: New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney . Designed to provide a clean, intuitive, and professional market view, it highlights the most active periods of the Forex market using smart visualization of session ranges , session-specific candle colors , and daily separators . Main Features: Automatic detection of the 4 major sessions New York London Tokyo Sydney Each session is fully c
FREE
Pivot Points Signals
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Индикаторы
Pivot Points Indicator – a fast, reliable, and fully customizable pivot detection for MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses MetaTrader’s native iHighest and iLowest functions to identify pivot highs and lows by scanning for the highest and lowest prices within a user-defined window of bars. A pivot is confirmed only when the current bar is the absolute maximum or minimum within the selected range, ensuring accurate and timely signals based on robust built-in logic. Key Features No Repainting : Onc
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.59 (34)
Индикаторы
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Zigzag Price Arrows
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Индикаторы
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: • Directional arrows: Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. • Price labels: Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. • Improved visual clarity: Make
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Представляем   MACD  Enhanced  – усовершенствованный индикатор MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence), который предоставляет трейдерам расширенные возможности для анализа тренда и момента на финансовых рынках. Индикатор использует разницу между быстрой и медленной экспоненциальными скользящими средними для определения импульса, направления и силы тренда, создавая четкие визуальные сигналы для потенциальных точек входа и выхода. Внимание!   Для достижения наилучших результатов рекомендуется
FREE
Donchian Pro
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
5 (3)
Индикаторы
The Donchian Channel Channels are among the most popular tools of technical analysis, as they visually convey to the analyst the limits within which most price movement tends to occur. Channel users know that valuable information can be obtained at any time, whether prices are in the central region of a band or close to one of the border lines. One of the best known techniques to explore these concepts is Bollinger Bands. However, John Bollinger was not the only one to research the application
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Индикаторы
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.67 (15)
Эксперты
Суть системы заключается в идентификации момента формирования "разворотной" композитной свечи с заданными характеристиками (размер свечи в пунктах, структура теней). В анализе японских свечей аналогами подобных разворотных моделей являются "Молот" (Hammer) и "Повешенный" (Hanging Man), но в данной системе тело свечи не обязательно должно быть маленьким, а результирующая свеча строится из нескольких свечей. Входные параметры системы: Range - задает максимальное количество баров, которые будут уча
FREE
AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO MT5
Allan Graham Pike
Эксперты
AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO (MT5) Overview AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO is a trend-continuation pullback EA. It waits for a confirmed swing, calculates the Fibonacci retracement zone, and looks for entries in the direction of the original move. No grid, no martingale. Strategy logic Detects the last valid swing high/low using Fractals on the selected signal timeframe. Calculates the retracement zone between 38.2% and 61.8% (configurable). On a closed bar, if price is inside the zone (with opti
FREE
EZ Advanced Dynamic RSI
Danijel Plesa
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Advanced Dynamic RSI — Birthday Special (temporarily FREE) Why is it free right now? It’s our birthday — we’re giving back to the community. During this limited-time Birthday Special the indicator is fully functional (no feature locks) so you can experience dynamically adaptive RSI levels in your own workflow. After the promotion, the regular price will resume. Note: You can find our other professional Tools & High-End EAs (strategy EAs for trend and mean-reversion, plus analysis utilities) d
FREE
SSACD Forecast Limited Edition
Roman Korotchenko
3 (3)
Индикаторы
SSACD - Singular Spectral Average Convergence/Divergence Аналог индикатора MACD на основе метода "Гусеница" Сингулярного Спектрального Анализа (ССА). Версия с ограничениями индикатора SSACD Forecast . Ограничения касаются набора параметров и их диапазона. Специфика метода ССА является эффективной методикой обработки нестационарных временных рядов с неизвестной внутренней структурой. Метод позволяет находить заранее неизвестные периодичности ряда и строить прогноз исходя из обнаруженных закономе
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
Индикаторы
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Spike Catch Pro
Amani Fungo
4.14 (7)
Индикаторы
Spike Catch Pro 22:03 release updates Advanced engine for searching trade entries in all Boom and Crash pairs (300,500 and 1000) Programmed strategies improvements Mx_Spikes (to combine Mxd,Mxc and Mxe), Tx_Spikes,   RegularSpikes,   Litho_System,   Dx_System,   Md_System,   MaCross,   Omx_Entry(OP),  Atx1_Spikes(OP),   Oxc_Retracement (AT),M_PullBack(AT) we have added an arrow on strategy identification, this will help also in the visual manual backtesting of the included strategies and see ho
FREE
ToolBot Probabilistic Analysis
Josue De Matos Silva
4 (1)
Индикаторы
ToolBot Probabilistic Analysis - FREE   An effective indicator for your negotiations The toolbot indicator brings the calculation of candles and a probabilistic analysis so that you have more security on your own. Also test our  FREE tops and bottoms indicator: :   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/52385#description Also test our  FREE (RSI, ATR, ADX, OBV) indicator:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/53448#description Try our EA ToolBot for free:   https://www.mql5.com/market/prod
FREE
Bar Color Trend
Germano Chagas
4.38 (8)
Индикаторы
Combining the best of Price Action , Directional Movement , and Divergence/Convergence analysis, Candle Color Trend is a easy and reliable way to identify trend direction. The indicator automatically paints the candles according to the assumption that an uptrend is defined by prices that form a series of higher highs and higher lows. In contrast, a downtrend is defined by prices that form a series of lower highs and lower lows. Additionally, ADX Wilder indicator is used to measure trend weakness
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Индикаторы
Friend of the Trend: Ваш Трекер Трендов Освойте рынок с помощью Friend of the Trend — индикатора, который упрощает анализ трендов и помогает определить лучшие моменты для покупки, продажи или ожидания. С интуитивно понятным и визуально привлекательным дизайном, Friend of the Trend анализирует движения цен и предоставляет четкие сигналы через цветной гистограмму: Зеленые полосы : Указывают на восходящий тренд, сигнализируя о возможностях для покупки. Красные полосы : Предупреждают о нисходящем тр
FREE
Fibomathe
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Индикаторы
Fibomathe Indicator: Support and Resistance Tool for MT5 The Fibomathe Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that assists traders in identifying support and resistance levels, take-profit zones, and additional price projection areas. It is suitable for traders who use structured approaches to analyze price action and manage trades. Key Features Support and Resistance Levels: Allows users to define and adjust support and resistance levels directly on the chart.
FREE
Macd STO Forex by Gerega
Illia Hereha
5 (1)
Эксперты
Dual MACD & Stochastic Expert Advisor (EA)   – полностью автоматизированная торговая система, использующая два индикатора   MACD (Схождение/Расхождение скользящих средних)   в сочетании с   Стохастическим осциллятором   для поиска высокоточных торговых сигналов. Этот советник сочетает трендовый анализ MACD с импульсным анализом Stochastic, что обеспечивает точные точки входа и выхода. Основные особенности: •   Двойная стратегия MACD   – использует два MACD с разными настройками для подтвержден
FREE
VWAP Daily Clean
Bambang Nugroho
Индикаторы
English VWAP Daily (Clean) is a simple and lightweight indicator that plots the classic Daily VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) directly on your MT5 chart. Features: Classic Daily VWAP calculation Supports real volume (if available) or tick volume Timezone offset option to match your broker’s server time Weekend merge option (merge Saturday/Sunday data into Friday) Clean version → no arrows, no alerts, only VWAP line VWAP is widely used by institutional traders to identify fair value, su
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Индикаторы
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Fibonacci Trend Indicator
Vinoth Durairaj Durairaj
Индикаторы
Fibonacci Trend Indicator for MT5 Unlock the power of Fibonacci analysis on your MetaTrader 5 charts! Our   Fibonacci Trend Indicator   automatically plots dynamic support and resistance levels so you can spot trends, reversals, and breakout opportunities at a glance. Features & Advantages Automatic Fibonacci Levels Instantly displays seven key Fibonacci retracement levels based on the highest and lowest prices from your chosen lookback period — no manual work required. Dynamic Trend Adaptatio
FREE
Haven Key Levels PDH PDL
Maksim Tarutin
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Индикатор   "Haven Key Levels PDH PDL"   помогает трейдерам визуализировать ключевые уровни на графике. Он автоматически отмечает следующие уровни: DO (Daily Open)   — уровень открытия дня. NYM (New York Midnight)   — уровень полуночи Нью-Йорка. PDH (Previous Day High)   — максимум предыдущего дня. PDL (Previous Day Low)   — минимум предыдущего дня. WO (Weekly Open)   — уровень открытия недели. MO (Monthly Open)   — уровень открытия месяца. PWH (Previous Week High)   — максимум предыдущей недел
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Индикаторы
Общее описание Этот индикатор — усовершенствованная версия классического канала Дончия с добавлением практических функций для реальной торговли. Помимо стандартных трёх линий (верхняя, нижняя и средняя), система определяет пробои и отображает их на графике стрелками, показывая только линию, противоположную текущему направлению тренда для более чистого восприятия. Индикатор включает: Визуальные сигналы : цветные стрелки при пробое Автоматические уведомления : всплывающие окна, push и email Фильтр
FREE
RSI Divergence F
Andrey Dik
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Профессиональный инструмент для торговли  - индикатор дивергенции между RSI и ценой, позволяющий своевременно получать сигнал о развороте тренда или ловить движения откатов цены (в зависимости от настроек). Настройки индикатора позволяют регулировать силу дивергенции за счет угла наклона пиков RSI и процентного изменения цены, что даёт возможность тонко настроить силу сигнала. Код индикатора оптимизирован и в составе советника очень быстро тестируется.  Индикатор не перерисовывает, стрелки для н
FREE
Nem Nem
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
Индикаторы
Nem Nem is super accurate mt5 indicator it is working with any pair any time frame it will show and provide you with high Winrate signal you can use for forex pairs , gold and any other pairs it is easy to use also you can see the white lines for starting and end of signals it will help you to read the chart and enter and make correct decisions in trades. also it  will be clear for you when to enter and exit from any trades
FREE
VisualVol EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
Индикаторы
Индикатор подчёркивает те моменты, которые профессиональный трейдер видит в обычных индикаторах. VisualVol визуально отображает разные показатели волатильности в единой шкале и общем масштабе. Подчёркивает цветом превышение показателей объёма. Одновременно могут быть отображены Тиковый и Реальный Объем, Действительный диапазон, ATR, размер свечи и ретурнс (разница open-close). Благодаря VisualVol вы увидите рыночные периоды и подходящее время для разных торговых операций. Эта версия предназначен
FREE
Fibonacci Indicator
David Muriithi
Индикаторы
This indicator is an automated version of the Fibonacci retracement (Fib) indicator. Deciding the best areas to use when drawing the fib can be tricky and this  indicator was made with that in mind. When you drop it on the chart it will automatically choose the best points to draw the fib with, but in case you aren't satisfied with those regions, you can adjust it as you wish.
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Power Candles – Входные сигналы на основе силы для любого рынка Power Candles переносит проверенный анализ силы Stein Investments прямо на ценовой график. Вместо реакции только на цену каждая свеча окрашивается на основе реальной рыночной силы, позволяя мгновенно распознавать накопление импульса, ускорение силы и четкие смены тренда. Одна логика для всех рынков Power Candles автоматически работает со всеми торговыми инструментами . Индикатор определяет, является ли текущий символ валютной парой
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Индикаторы
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Торговая Система для Золота (XAU/USD) на MetaTrader 5 Для серьезного трейдера: Подходите к торговле Золотом со структурированной, основанной на данных методологией, которая сочетает в себе несколько факторов рыночного анализа. Этот инструмент создан для поддержки вашего анализа торговли Золотом. Ограниченная Ценовая Возможность Это шанс приобрести Gold Sniper Scalper Pro до повышения цены. Цена продукта будет увеличиваться на $50 после каждых 10 последующих покупок. О
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Индикаторы
Entry In The Zone и SMC Multi Timeframe — это инструмент для анализа рынка в реальном времени, разработанный на основе концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Он создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам системно анализировать рыночную структуру и получать более ясное представление об общем направлении рынка. Система автоматически анализирует точки разворота, ключевые зоны и рыночную структуру на нескольких таймфреймах, отображая точки интереса (POI), сигналы без перерисовки и автоматические уровни
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Индикаторы
Раскройте силу торговли трендами с помощью индикатора Trend Screener: вашего идеального решения для торговли трендами, основанного на нечеткой логике и мультивалютной системе! Повысьте уровень своей торговли по тренду с помощью Trend Screener, революционного индикатора тренда, основанного на нечеткой логике. Это мощный индикатор отслеживания тренда, который сочетает в себе более 13 инструментов и функций премиум-класса и 3 торговые стратегии, что делает его универсальным выбором для превращения
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Индикаторы
Game Changer — это революционный трендовый индикатор, разработанный для использования с любым финансовым инструментом, который превратит ваш MetaTrader в мощный анализатор трендов. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Он работает на любом таймфрейме и помогает определять тренд, сигнализирует о потенциальных разворотах, служит механизмом трейлинг-стопа и выдает оповещения в режиме реального времени для оперативной реакции рынка. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным трейдером, пр
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Smart Stop Indicator – Интеллектуальная точность стоп лоссов прямо на графике Обзор Smart Stop Indicator это специализированное решение для трейдеров, которые хотят устанавливать стоп лоссы чётко и методично, а не на интуитивной основе. Индикатор объединяет классическую логику прайс экшн (higher highs, lower lows) с современной системой распознавания пробоев, чтобы определить действительно логичный уровень стопа. В трендах, диапазонах или фазах резких движений он показывает оптимальные зоны SL
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Индикаторы
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Индикаторы
IX Power: Получите рыночные инсайты для индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс Обзор IX Power — это универсальный инструмент для анализа силы индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс. В то время как FX Power предлагает наивысшую точность для валютных пар, используя данные всех доступных пар, IX Power фокусируется исключительно на данных рынка базового символа. Это делает IX Power отличным выбором для некорреляционных рынков и надежным инструментом для форекса, если вам не нуж
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Представляем вам революционный индикатор, который меняет правила игры в мире трендовой торговли. Индикатор разработан для того, чтобы переосмыслить производительность и поднять ваш торговый опыт на беспрецедентную высоту. Наш индикатор может похвастаться уникальным сочетанием передовых функций, которые отличают его от конкурентов. Передовая технология "Real Pricing Factors" обеспечивает непревзойденную устойчивость даже в самых сложных и изменчивых рыночных условиях. Попрощайтесь с неустойчивыми
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Индикаторы
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Самотестируемый и самооптимизируемый и ндикатор Matreshka: 1. Я вляется интерпретацией Теории Волнового Анализа Элиотта. 2. За основу взят принцип индикатора типа ZigZag, а волны строятся на принципе интерпретации теории ДеМарка. 3. Фильтрует волны по длине и высоте. 4. Рисует до шести уровней ZigZag одновременно , отслеживая волны разных порядков. 5. Отмечает Импульсные и Откатные волны. 6. Рисует стрелки для открытия позиций 7. Рисует три канала. 8. Отмечает уровни поддержки и сопротивления. 9
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Индикаторы
Скринер поддержки и сопротивления находится в одном индикаторе уровня для MetaTrader, который предоставляет несколько инструментов внутри одного индикатора. Доступные инструменты: 1. Скринер структуры рынка. 2. Зона бычьего отката. 3. Зона медвежьего отката. 4. Ежедневные опорные точки 5. еженедельные опорные точки 6. ежемесячные опорные точки 7. Сильные поддержка и сопротивление, основанные на гармоническом паттерне и объеме. 8. Зоны уровня берега. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ ВРЕМЯ: Индикатор подд
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Индикаторы
Индикатор   Trend Line PRO   является самостоятельной торговой стратегией. Он показывает смену тренда, точку входа в сделку, а так же автоматически рассчитывает три уровня Take Profit и защиту от потери Stop Loss Trend Line PRO   идеально подходит для всех символов Meta Trader:  валют, металлов, криптовалют, акций и индексов. Индикатор применяется в торговле на реальных счетах, что подтверждает надежность стратегии. Советники использующие   Trend Line PRO   и реальные Сигналы  вы можете найти з
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Индикаторы
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO определяет момент, когда рынок действительно меняет направление, и формирует точку входа в начале движения. Вы входите в рынок тогда, когда цена только начинает двигаться, а не после того, как движение уже прошло.  Индикатор   не перерисовывает сигналы, автоматически отображает точки входа, Stop Loss и Take Profit, делая торговлю понятной, наглядной и структурированной. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   VERSION MT4   Основные преимущества Сигналы без перерисовки.  Все сигналы фиксированные. Е
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 — это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который автоматизирует анализ рыночной структуры и концепций ICT / Smart Money . Он не открывает и не управляет сделками : это инструмент визуального анализа , а не торговый робот. Что показывает индикатор Индикатор сканирует график и выделяет следующие элементы: Рыночная структура: значимые свинги, HH, HL, LH, LL Пробой структуры: Break of Structure (BOS) и Change of Characte
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв