HighPrecision Volatility Notifier

High-Precision Volatility Notifier V1.10

Developed by: Grazia-system-com

📢 Title: Stop Chasing Volatility: Get Notified Only When the Real Breakout Starts.

The professional, noise-filtered tool that transforms your MT4/MT5 into a smart, proactive monitoring system. Never miss an institutional-level move again.

⭐ Why This Detector Is Different (Dual-Layered, Noise-Filtered Intelligence)

Most volatility tools use fixed thresholds that fail in dynamic markets. Our Notifier eliminates false signals by employing two layers of intelligent filtering, confirming you only act on actionable spikes, not noise.

1. 🚀 ATR Adaptive Filtering (The Power)

The system measures the current price change against the Average True Range (ATR) of the last 20 periods. You are only notified when the movement exceeds the average historical volatility by a set multiplier (default 2.0x).

  • Benefit: This automatically adapts the threshold to low-volatility sessions (e.g., Asian session) and high-volatility events (e.g., NFP), ensuring consistent alert quality across all market conditions.

2. ✅ Percentage Threshold (The Safety Net)

A secondary confirmation ensures sudden, large percentage moves (default 0.2%) are also instantly captured, serving as a reliable backup for extreme market shocks.

🎨 Key Update: Directional & Permanent Visual Signs (V1.10)

This is a professional tool that delivers clarity. Instead of a single, confusing marker, the system now displays signs that clearly indicate both the event and the direction it took, while ensuring the history remains clean and traceable.

  • Up Spike: Blue Up Arrow (▲) drawn above the high of the bullish bar.

  • Down Spike: Red Down Arrow (▼) drawn below the low of the bearish bar.

  • Permanent Sign Guarantee: Every validated spike sign remains permanently on the chart. This provides a perfect visual record for backtesting and analysis, eliminating the frustration of vanishing signals.

🔇 The Cooldown Timer: Your Shield Against Alert Fatigue

Are you tired of whipsaws and noisy retracements immediately after a big move? The Adjustable Cooldown Timer (default 30 minutes) is the feature professionals rely on.

  • Once a valid spike is detected and an alert is sent, the system automatically suppresses all further notifications for the cooldown duration.

  • Trader Benefit: It protects you from poor entries into choppy aftermath, allowing you to focus only on the initial, high-momentum move. Maximize focus, minimize stress.

Parameter Description Default Value
ATR_Multiplier The core value: Multiplier of ATR needed to trigger a spike alert (e.g., 2.0x means 2 times the average move). 2.0
Cooldown_Minutes Time (in minutes) to block repeated alerts after a successful notification. 30
N_Period Number of previous bars to compare the price change against. 10
P_Threshold Minimum percentage move required for a simple spike alert. 0.2

