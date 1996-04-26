HighPrecision Volatility Notifier

High-Precision Volatility Notifier V1.10

Developed by: Grazia-system-com

📢 Title: Stop Chasing Volatility: Get Notified Only When the Real Breakout Starts.

The professional, noise-filtered tool that transforms your MT4/MT5 into a smart, proactive monitoring system. Never miss an institutional-level move again.

⭐ Why This Detector Is Different (Dual-Layered, Noise-Filtered Intelligence)

Most volatility tools use fixed thresholds that fail in dynamic markets. Our Notifier eliminates false signals by employing two layers of intelligent filtering, confirming you only act on actionable spikes, not noise.

1. 🚀 ATR Adaptive Filtering (The Power)

The system measures the current price change against the Average True Range (ATR) of the last 20 periods. You are only notified when the movement exceeds the average historical volatility by a set multiplier (default 2.0x).

  • Benefit: This automatically adapts the threshold to low-volatility sessions (e.g., Asian session) and high-volatility events (e.g., NFP), ensuring consistent alert quality across all market conditions.

2. ✅ Percentage Threshold (The Safety Net)

A secondary confirmation ensures sudden, large percentage moves (default 0.2%) are also instantly captured, serving as a reliable backup for extreme market shocks.

🎨 Key Update: Directional & Permanent Visual Signs (V1.10)

This is a professional tool that delivers clarity. Instead of a single, confusing marker, the system now displays signs that clearly indicate both the event and the direction it took, while ensuring the history remains clean and traceable.

  • Up Spike: Blue Up Arrow (▲) drawn above the high of the bullish bar.

  • Down Spike: Red Down Arrow (▼) drawn below the low of the bearish bar.

  • Permanent Sign Guarantee: Every validated spike sign remains permanently on the chart. This provides a perfect visual record for backtesting and analysis, eliminating the frustration of vanishing signals.

🔇 The Cooldown Timer: Your Shield Against Alert Fatigue

Are you tired of whipsaws and noisy retracements immediately after a big move? The Adjustable Cooldown Timer (default 30 minutes) is the feature professionals rely on.

  • Once a valid spike is detected and an alert is sent, the system automatically suppresses all further notifications for the cooldown duration.

  • Trader Benefit: It protects you from poor entries into choppy aftermath, allowing you to focus only on the initial, high-momentum move. Maximize focus, minimize stress.

Parameter Description Default Value
ATR_Multiplier The core value: Multiplier of ATR needed to trigger a spike alert (e.g., 2.0x means 2 times the average move). 2.0
Cooldown_Minutes Time (in minutes) to block repeated alerts after a successful notification. 30
N_Period Number of previous bars to compare the price change against. 10
P_Threshold Minimum percentage move required for a simple spike alert. 0.2

Produtos recomendados
Market Structures Pro MT4
Andrei Novichkov
5 (1)
Indicadores
The Market Structures Pro indicator finds and displays 5 (five) patterns of the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) system on the chart, namely: Break Of Structures (BoS)       Change of character (CHoCH) Equal Highs & Lows Premium, Equilibrium and Discount zones with Fibo grid High-high, Low-low, High-low and Low-high extremes Patterns are displayed for two modes - Swing and Internal and are easily distinguished by color on the chart. Internal mode features higher contrast colors, finer lines, and smal
DayLevelsSignalPro
Vladimir Chebonenko
Indicadores
The MT4 " DayLevelsSignalPro " indicator . Signal Indicator – generates the most accurate buy / sell signals . Noise filtering indicator  – reduces false signals . Signal information with a clear , understandable and visually convenient view . User- friendly graphical interface ( colors , sound notifications , customization options ) . - Generation of a breakdown signal for significant peaks of the Current day . - Generation of a signal for the breakdown of the previous Day 's Level - Generation
Implement
Vitalii Zakharuk
5 (1)
Indicadores
Implement analyzes market dynamics for pivot points. If you want to learn how to spot the correct reversals for consistently likely profitable trading, buy this indicator. Shows favorable moments of entering the market in stripes. Ready-made trading system. The principle of operation of the indicator is to automatically determine the current state of the market when placed on a chart, analyze historical data based on historical data and display instructions for further actions on the trader's
Cancer
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicadores
Cancer indicator is great for trend trading! An intelligent indicator algorithm with high probability shows the points of potential market reversal. If you are trading in a trend, then a trading strategy built on the basis of this indicator is perfect for you. The indicator filters out market noise, almost everything and all the necessary functions for working with a thread are built into one tool. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes, indicator setting - according to your desire
Multiphase
Ivan Simonika
Indicadores
Multiphase is a non-redrawing channel indicator based on moving averages. The key difference between the Multiphase indicator and other channel indicators (for example, from the same Bollinger Band) is that Multiphase takes into account not simple moving averages, but double-smoothed ones, which, on the one hand, makes it possible to more clearly determine the market movement, but, with on the other hand, it makes the indicator less sensitive.
XFlow4
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicadores
XFlow shows an expanding price channel that helps determine the trend and the moments of its reversal. It is also used when accompanying transactions to set take profit/stop loss and averages. It has practically no parameters and is very easy to use - just specify an important moment in the history for you and the indicator will calculate the price channel. DISPLAYED LINES ROTATE - a thick solid line. The center of the general price rotation. The price makes wide cyclical movements around the
MoveWave
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicadores
MoveWave - Moving waves are very handy indicators for determining pivot levels. Most Forex traders make decisions based on technical analysis. This type of analysis determines patterns and trends in the market. With the help of complex mathematical equations that are combined and made out in the form of this indicator, the trader will be able to more accurately determine the price reversal levels. Wave theory mathematically represents various behavioral models of the market. It is used as the ba
Snake NW
Sergei Shishaev
5 (1)
Indicadores
Канальный индикатор "Snake" . Отлично показывает точки входа и выхода. Не перерисовывает! Хорошо подойдет для стратегий с сетками (усреднения), стратегий с пирамидами (стратегий добора), обычной торговли по тренду, торговли на коррекции. Для любых типов инструментов:   валюты, нефть, металлы, криптовалюты. Для любых таймфреймов:   от M1 до D1 . Для любых стилей торговли:   скальпинг, интрадэй, свинг, долгосрок . Используйте в сочетании с трендовым индикатором, чтобы исключить риски входа про
Liquidity zones
Martin Coman
Indicadores
Wick & Liquidity Zones Tracker – Advanced Gold & Forex Cluster Indicator “See Where Big Players Move — Trade Gold & Forex Like an Insider!” Liquidity Zones instantly reveals hidden liquidity clusters, swing reversals, and breakout points, giving you the edge most traders only dream of. Key Features  Liquidity Zone Detection: Automatically identifies unbalanced bullish & bearish candles , marking zones where price is likely to reverse or accelerate. Cluster Analysis: Groups consecutive candles
ToolBox 360 MT4
Timo Kosiol
Indicadores
ToolBox 360 is the swiss knife of all indicators. It is full packed with useful tools to help you with your trading. It can be used to find best entry and exit points and help you to decide if you should open a trade or not. It shows market trends, candlestick formations outside / inside bars and you can sett time based allerts. Main features: Time based Fibonacci lines Choose a start and end time and the indicator shows you Fibonacci lines within the selected time range including range high a
StatsBar
Maksim Kalachev
Utilitários
StatBar 1.6 Indicator showing balance, earnings for today, yesterday and the day before yesterday. The indicator also shows: - Server; - GMT; - Server time; - Shoulder; - Spread. Description of variables: extern int Magic = "-1"; // Magic for statistics -1 = all 0 = manual extern string Symboll = "-1"; // Symbol for statistics -1 = all 0 = current EURUSD = for EURUSD
FREE
Magneto Breakdown
Vladimir Blednov
5 (1)
Indicadores
Полная версия индикатора находится здесь . Индикатор предназначен для торговли внутри дня. Строит канал по пробою крайних уровней которого вы можете открывать ордер на покупку или продажу. Во флетовом рынке работа ведётся на отбой от этих уровней. Для фильтрации входов используется цветная гибридная скользящая средняя. Настройки по умолчанию предназначены для терминального времени GMT +3 (подходит для большинства брокеров) и для терминалов с пятизначными котировками. Индикация канала и уровней A
FREE
Broom Mt4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
When the market breaks the glass ceiling someone has to use the   broom   and pick up the glass from the floor. Broom   is the system that detects this break and collects the crystals. Being a very aggressive scalping system, it should only be used in pairs with a low spread and low commissions. This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only  $ 100. You can download the demo and test it yourself.   Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Sa
Market Profile
Artem Titarenko
5 (1)
Indicadores
The "Market Profile" indicator displays the profiles and volumes of periods – weekly, daily, session (8-hour), 4-hour, hour, summary. The VAH/VAL price area is automatically highlighted by a dotted line for each profile (except for the summary). The indicator includes chroma Delta, which colors the profile areas. The areas of prevailing Buys is colored in green, that of Sells - in red. The intensity histogram features blue/red respectively. In the filter mode, the indicator displays the volume a
Banking levels
Sergey Demin
Indicadores
Indicator (includes Volume Profile + Order Blocks) - a revolutionary indicator that combines two of the most powerful concepts of modern technical analysis: volume profiles and institutional players' order blocks. This tool allows you to see what is hidden from most traders and gives you a significant advantage in the market. Key benefits of the indicator: Visualization of "smart money": Clearly shows the areas of concentration of large players, highlighting areas with maximum volume in bright
Accurate Gold
Willie Lim
Indicadores
The Accurate Gold indicator is a user-friendly tool that is both  intuitive and simple to use , regardless of traders' level of experience. It is designed for traders seeking precise signals on the M5 timeframe in the gold market. This indicator employs advanced mathematical algorithms to analyze price movements and volume dynamics, generating accurate buy and sell signals. The distinctive features of this indicator, including its non-repainting nature, provide traders with valuable insights in
Smart Market Analyser
Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
Indicadores
REMINDER: Early buyers hot price discount: Price subject to rise after first 20 copies. Starting price $65 and final price will be $1275. Secure your discounted copy Now! Smart Money Analyser Indicator User Manual 1. Introduction Welcome to the   Smart Money Analyser Indicator This powerful tool provides traders with comprehensive market analysis by combining various technical indicators to generate actionable trading signals. Designed to be user-friendly, this indicator helps traders of all
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicadores
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Rhino NW
Sergei Shishaev
Indicadores
Нестандартный индикатор определения текущего тренда. Альтернативный подход к определению текущей рыночной тенденции. В основе лежит уникальный алгоритм. Не используются   скользящие средние , осцилляторы , супер-тренды и прочие стандартные индикаторы. Для таймфреймов:   от M15 до D1 . Для стилей торговли:  интрадэй, свинг, долгосрок . Может стать готовой торговой стратегией совместно с любым канальным индикатором. Например таким, как индикатор   "Snake" . Внимание! Это индикатор, а не советник,
Scorpion Scalper Pro
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicadores
In the age of speed, everyone wants to gets what he/she wants quickly. Trading is all about gaining money, and scalping is a way of doing it in a short time. The "Scorpion Scalper Pro" has been named on the scorpion because of its speed. The indicator serves to provide signals for the M15 timeframe. It also sends Alerts (window alert, email alert, push notification alert) whenever a buy/sell signal occurs, and the alerts are customizable (they can be turned ON or OFF). Indicator inputs : - Buy
THE GRAFF III
Antonin Skaryd
Indicadores
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
Mathematician EA MQLSquare MT4
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
Experts
Mathematician EA MQLSquare is not just another trading tool; it's a high-end solution designed to empower traders with exceptional precision and unwavering confidence in the dynamic world of financial markets. Armed with advanced algorithms and mathematical models, this cutting-edge software provides traders, both seasoned professionals and newcomers, with a formidable edge to make informed decisions and optimize their trading strategies. Key Features: Tested and Proven:   Mathematician EA has
FREE
Dragons Trend
Ivan Simonika
Indicadores
The Dragon Trend indicator displays information in a visual form. The intelligent algorithm of the Dragon Trend indicator determines the trend with sufficient accuracy, filters out market noise and generates input signals. One of the most beloved trends in price chart analysis is the use of chart analysis. The state of the market, the phase of its movement largely determines the success of the trader and the strategy he has chosen. The indicator uses color signaling: blue - when changing from
Icarus Reversals Indicator FULL Suite
James D Scuderi
Indicadores
The Icarus Reversals(TM) Indicator is a powerful tool to identify high-probability reversal points, across all instruments.  The Reversals Indicator provides traders and investors with a simple-to-use and highly dynamic insight into points of likely price-action reversals.  Generated by a unique proprietary code-set, the Reversals Indicator generates long and short trade signals, which can be customised for all inputs, allowing for the complete optimisation fitted to any trader or investor style
Pivot Points Adjustable
Eduardo Mellado Monge
Indicadores
Pivot Points MT4 – Automatic Support and Resistance with Professional Accuracy Unlock structured technical analysis with Pivot Points MT4 , the ultimate indicator that automatically draws key resistance (R1, R2, R3) and support (S1, S2, S3) levels based on the previous day’s price data. Designed for traders who demand clarity, discipline, and a tactical edge in every session. What does this indicator do? Automatically calculates and plots daily Pivot Point levels. Clearly shows: Central pivot
Transition to quality
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicadores
Trading with the Transition to quality indicator is as simple as possible, if a blue arrow appears on the chart pointing up, a buy deal is opened. In the same case, if you see a red arrow pointing down, open a sell order. That is, everything is as simple as possible, positions are closed according to the reverse scheme, that is, as soon as a signal is received to open an order in the opposite direction from your position. For example, you opened a long position (sell), close it when a red arro
Trend Mate MultiFrame
ANGEL CALLE CRUZ
Indicadores
This EA is an extension for the free trade indicator Trend Mate . https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50082 The main idea is to support your decision to  trade  according to the current trend. It is possible to configure alert and push notification to receive when entering to first candle for bull / bear trend. For this extension of the free indicator now it is possible to filter the current trend info with other timeframes. For example show trend for timeframe M5 considering also timeframe
Colored Market Hours
Mohamed Amine Talbi
5 (1)
Indicadores
As the title says, this is an indicator that shows the current open market (session). It has 4 sessions with customizable schedule : 1. London session, 2. New York session, 3. Sydney session, 4. Tokyo session. Indicator inputs: - The color of each session. - The open time and close time of the sessions. - The line width. The objective of the indicator, is to follow each sessions, observe at what times are multiple sessions open, and thus take the chance of the high market movements.
FREE
Magneto Weekly Pro
Vladimir Blednov
Indicadores
Индикатор Magneto Weekly Pro отображает: Недельные важные линии поддержки и сопротивления (выделены желтым, красным и синим цветами). Основные недельные цели (выделены белым цветом). Недельные паттерны возврата цены (обозначаются красными флажками). Применение индикатора Magneto Pro можно использовать и как дополнение к существующей стратегии, и как самодостаточную торговую стратегию. Данный продукт состоит из двух индикаторов, работающих на разных временных промежутках, и предназначен для скаль
ProbabilityRiskManagedEA
Pranav Sanghadia
1 (1)
Experts
Probability and risk management based trading algorithm EA. This EA works on any timeframe, in fact it does not take the timeframe in account. Please backtest and generate the optimized values for your MT4 broker.  Please use the optimized input parameters only for the given currency pair and don't modify TP or SL once the trade is placed. As per the probability of coin flip the buy and sell orders will be equal in some time, the EA remains profitable because of the optimized parameters. 
FREE
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este software de painel de instrumentos está a funcionar em 28 pares de moedas. É baseado em 2 dos nossos principais indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Dá uma grande visão geral de todo o mercado Forex. Mostra valores avançados de força da moeda, velocidade de movimento da moeda e sinais para 28 pares de divisas em todos os (9) períodos de tempo. Imagine como a sua n
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicadores
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicadores
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - A ferramenta de negociação Forex de última geração. ATUALMENTE 49% DE DESCONTO. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator é a evolução dos nossos indicadores populares de longa data, combinando o poder de três em um: Indicador Advanced Currency Strength28 (695 avaliações) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE com ALERTA (520 avaliações) + Sinais CS28 Combo (Bônus). Detalhes sobre o indicador https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 O que o Next-Generation Strength Indicator oferece?  Tudo
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicadores
Indicador antecipado       Determina os níveis e zonas de reversão do mercado   , permitindo que você espere o preço retornar ao nível e entre no início de uma nova tendência, e não no seu fim. Ele mostra       níveis de reversão       onde o mercado confirma uma mudança de direção e inicia um movimento adicional. O indicador funciona sem redesenhar, é otimizado para qualquer instrumento e revela seu potencial máximo quando combinado com o       LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       indicador. Scanner
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicadores
Este indicador é uma super combinação dos nossos 2 produtos Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funciona para todos os períodos de tempo e mostra graficamente impulso de força ou fraqueza para as 8 principais moedas mais um Símbolo! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a aceleração da força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Ouro, Pares Exóticos, Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicadores
Volatility Trend System - um sistema de negociação que dá sinais para entradas. O sistema de volatilidade fornece sinais lineares e pontuais na direção da tendência, bem como sinais para sair dela, sem redesenho e atrasos. O indicador de tendência monitora a direção da tendência de médio prazo, mostra a direção e sua mudança. O indicador de sinal é baseado em mudanças na volatilidade e mostra entradas no mercado. O indicador está equipado com vários tipos de alertas. Pode ser aplicado a vários i
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Breakout PRO   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia Breakout Zones! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência em negociação de mais de 13 anos,   o Quantum Breakout PRO   foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada comercial a novos patamares com sua estratégia inovadora e dinâmica de zona de rompimento. O Quantum Breakout Indicator lhe dará setas de sinal em zonas de breakout com 5 zonas-alvo de lucro
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicadores
LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       Ajuda a entender onde o mercado está realmente mudando de direção. O indicador mostra inversões de tendência reais e pontos onde os principais participantes retornam ao mercado. Você vê     Linhas BOS     Análise de tendências e níveis-chave em prazos maiores — sem configurações complexas ou ruídos desnecessários. Os sinais não são repintados e permanecem no gráfico após o fechamento da barra. O que o indicador mostra: Mudanças reais  tendência (linhas BOS) Uma vez
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador analisa o volume de cada ponto e calcula os níveis de exaustão do mercado para esse volume. Ele consiste em três linhas: Linha de exaustão do volume altista Linha de exaustão do volume baixista Linha que indica a tendência do mercado. Esta linha muda de cor para refletir se o mercado é altista ou baixista. Você pode analisar o mercado a partir de qualquer ponto inicial que escolher. Uma vez que uma linha de exaustão de volume seja atingida, identifique um novo ponto de início para o
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE COM 26% DE DESCONTO!! Este indicador é uma super combinação dos nossos dois principais indicadores ( Advanced Currency Strength 28   &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT ). Mostra valores de Força da Moeda para TICK-UNITS e sinais de alerta para 28 pares de Forex. Podem ser usadas 11 Tick-Units diferentes. Estas são 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20, e 30 segundos. A barra de Tick-Unit na sub-janela será mostrada e deslocada para a esquerda quando houver pelo menos 1 tick dentro
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE 20% DE DESCONTO ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Pares Exóticos de Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª linha para mostrar a verdadeira força da moeda de Ouro, Prata, Petróleo, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Esta é uma ferramenta de negociação única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque inco
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicadores
Indicador único que implementa uma abordagem profissional e quantitativa para significar negociação de reversão. Ele capitaliza o fato de que o preço desvia e retorna à média de maneira previsível e mensurável, o que permite regras claras de entrada e saída que superam amplamente as estratégias de negociação não quantitativas. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Sinais de negociação claros Incrivelmente fácil de negociar Cores e tamanhos personalizáveis
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicadores
Difícil de encontrar e com pouca frequência, as divergências são um dos cenários de negociação mais confiáveis. Este indicador localiza e verifica automaticamente divergências ocultas e regulares usando seu oscilador favorito. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Fácil de trocar Encontra divergências regulares e ocultas Suporta muitos osciladores conhecidos Implementa sinais de negociação baseados em fugas Exibe níveis adequados de sto
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
Indicadores
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Indicadores
Disponível para   MT4   e   MT5 . Junte-se ao canal Market Structure Patterns para baixar os materiais disponíveis para estudos e informações adicionais. Postagens relacionadas: Market Structure Patterns - Introduction Garanta agora com 50% de desconto | Preço anterior US$ 90 | Oferta válida até 31 de dezembro | Uma grande atualização está chegando em breve, e o preço original será ajustado. Market Structure Patterns   é um indicador baseado em   smart money concepts   que apresenta elementos
Band trend indicator
lizhi fu
4 (18)
Indicadores
A top and bottom indicator that can intuitively identify the trend of the band. It is the best choice for manual trading, without redrawing or drifting. How to get this indicator for free: Learn more Price increase of $20 every 3 days, price increase process: 79--> 99 --> 119...... Up to a target price of $1000. For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely. Array 3 and array 4, for example, 3>4 turns green, 3<4 turns red. If you don't underst
Point Directions
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicadores
Point Directions - Um indicador que mostra níveis de ponto de suporte e resistência quando o preço se move. As setas mostram saltos de preço nas direções indicadas. As setas não são redesenhadas, elas são formadas na vela atual. Funciona em todos os prazos e instrumentos de negociação. Existem vários tipos de alertas. Possui configurações avançadas para personalizar sinais para qualquer gráfico. Pode ser configurado para negociar com a tendência e correções. Para desenhar setas, existem 2 tipos
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional   + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicador
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
Os indicadores de tendência são uma das áreas de análise técnica para utilização em negociações em mercados financeiros. Indicador de Angular Trend Lines - determina de forma abrangente a direção da tendência e gera sinais de entrada. Além de suavizar a direção média das velas Também utiliza o ângulo de inclinação das linhas de tendência. O princípio de construção dos ângulos de Gann foi tomado como base para o ângulo de inclinação. O indicador de análise técnica combina a suavização de velas e
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicadores
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! Este painel é uma peça de software muito poderosa que trabalha em múltiplos símbolos e até 9 prazos. Baseia-se no nosso principal indicador (Melhores críticas: Advanced Supply Demand ).   O tablier dá uma óptima visão geral. Mostra:   Valores filtrados da Oferta e da Procura, incluindo a classificação da força da zona, Distâncias de/para as zonas e dentro das zonas, Destaca as zonas aninhadas, Dá 4 tipos de alertas para os símbolos escolhidos em todos os (9) períodos de
Delta Fusion Pro
Francesco Secchi
5 (2)
Indicadores
Delta Fusion Pro – Análise Avançada de Order Flow para Trading Intradiário Delta Fusion Pro é um indicador profissional para MetaTrader 4 que revela o fluxo de ordens agressivas, mostrando a intensidade e a direção da pressão institucional em tempo real. Diferente dos indicadores volumétricos tradicionais, ele analisa a delta entre volumes Ask e Bid para antecipar reversões, confirmar tendências e identificar zonas de interesse profissional. Características Principais Sistema Inteligente de Au
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Indicadores
FX Volume: Vivencie o Verdadeiro Sentimento de Mercado sob a Perspectiva de um Corretor Visão Geral Rápida Quer aprimorar sua abordagem de trading? FX Volume fornece insights em tempo real sobre como traders de varejo e corretores estão posicionados—bem antes de relatórios atrasados como o COT. Seja para buscar ganhos consistentes ou simplesmente ter uma vantagem mais clara no mercado, FX Volume ajuda você a detectar grandes desequilíbrios, confirmar rompimentos e aperfeiçoar sua gestão de ris
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicadores
BinaryIndicator is a highly accurate indicator for trading binary options. It shows excellent results in scalping. This indicator is based in multifactor analysis of trend indicators, as well as confirmation oscillators, which in the end gives an increased accuracy of signals. Advantages of the indicator Increased accuracy of signals. Excellent results when trading binary options with a short expiration time from M30 to M1 . It works on any timeframes. Works with any trade symbols. Parameters
Gold Venamax MT4
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Indicadores
Gold Venamax   - este é o melhor indicador técnico de ações. O algoritmo do indicador analisa o movimento do preço de um ativo e reflete a volatilidade e as zonas de entrada potenciais. Recursos do indicador: Este é um super indicador com Magic e dois blocos de setas de tendência para uma negociação confortável e lucrativa. O botão vermelho para alternar blocos é exibido no gráfico. Magic é definido nas configurações do indicador, para que você possa instalar o indicador em dois gráficos exibin
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicadores
Este indicador é um indicador para análise automática de ondas que é perfeito para negociações práticas! Caso... Nota:   Não estou acostumado a usar nomes ocidentais para classificação de ondas. Devido à influência da convenção de nomenclatura de Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen), nomeei a onda básica como   uma caneta   e a banda de onda secundária como   um segmento   . ao mesmo tempo, o segmento tem a direção da tendência.   O segmento de tendência principal   é nomeado (esse método de nomencl
Pivot Flow Pro
Jose Pinto
Indicadores
Pivot Flow Pro - Trend-structure market direction using pivot highs and lows to form a dynamic bull/bear band. Non-repainting trend-structure indicator that identifies market direction using averaged pivot highs and lows to form a dynamic bull/bear band, with signals confirmed strictly on closed candles. When price closes above or below the adaptive pivot levels, the indicator shifts trend and prints a flip arrow, while continuation dots highlight valid breakout points in the direction of the c
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
Indicadores
SHOGUN Trade [Concept: Command the Market Structure] To win a war, one must see the entire battlefield, not just the skirmishes. SHOGUN Trade elevates your perspective from a reactive foot soldier to a strategic "Commander." By synchronizing analysis across 7 timeframes and identifying the maturity of trends, it allows you to govern your trades with the authority and patience of a "Shogun," entering the market only when the structural advantage is undeniable. 5 Strategic Benefits of Installi
BBMA Structure Guide
Sahid Akbar
Indicadores
Title: BBMA Structure Guide - BBMA Structure Guide Description: BBMA Structure Guide is a specialized MQL4 indicator designed to help traders understand the journey of BBMA structure more easily and efficiently. BBMA, or "Bollinger Bands Moving Average," is known for its motto "One Step Ahead," highlighting the importance of understanding market structure in depth. With BBMA Structure Guide, you can quickly identify the underlying market structure patterns that drive price movements. This wil
Mais do autor
HighPrecisionVolatility Notifier
Hidenobu Hayashi
Indicadores
High-Precision Volatility Notifier V1.10 Developed by: Grazia-system-com Title: Stop Chasing Volatility: Get Notified Only When the Real Breakout Starts. The professional, noise-filtered tool that transforms your MT4/MT5 into a smart, proactive monitoring system. Never miss an institutional-level move again. Why This Detector Is Different (Dual-Layered, Noise-Filtered Intelligence) Most volatility tools use fixed thresholds that fail in dynamic markets. Our Notifier eliminates false signals
FREE
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário